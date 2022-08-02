ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Field & Stream

Recipe: Catfish Tempura Sushi With Avocado and Cucumber

Making sushi may sound intimidating but it’s not as difficult as you might think. You can even make raw sushi with freshwater species, but you need to deep-freeze the fish for a minimum of 7 days (-4 degrees F for 7 days according to the FDA) to kill any potential parasites. For this sushi recipe, we’re using cooked fish in the form of catfish tempura, which is basically fried catfish breaded in panko.
butterwithasideofbread.com

EASY PEACH GALETTE

Easy Peach Galette made with fresh peaches and a simple pie crust recipe. Simple peach dessert that tastes even better with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!. A galette is almost like a pie, but a little easier to make. You make a simple pie crust recipe but just fold the edges over the filling. No need to crimp or make anything look perfect, yet the dessert ends up looking beautiful because you can see the peach filling in the middle.
SFGate

A Greek salad with couscous and lentils maximizes efficiency - and joy

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Writing a good recipe is an exercise in efficiency. Someone who does that particularly well is Ali Slagle, a recipe developer I've long admired. "My feeling about efficiency is that it's often presented in a joyless way," she says....
Family Proof

Creamy Vegan One Pot Pasta: Recipes Worth Cooking

Dinner made in a single pot Oh yes! It’s possible, it’s delicious, and we’re about to show you how it’s done in this creamy vegan one pot pasta recipe. This dish can be prepared in 5 minutes and cooked in 25. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
The Kitchn

Better-than-Starbucks Coffee Frappé

A lot happened at the turn of the millennium. We were introduced to Beyoncé by way of Destiny’s child, VH1’s Pop-Up Video gave us winning trivia answers for years to come, and Blockbuster’s heyday was ending, thanks to a new mail-in-DVD service called Netflix. At the same time, a certain chain of coffee shops opened, seemingly overnight, in just about every suburban strip mall and introduced us to the wonderfulness of Frappuccinos (or frappés).
leitesculinaria.com

Win A World Spice Merchants African Exotics Spice Set

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. Fill in the giveaway information, and you’ll be entered to win an The Secret Ingredient Spice Set (ARV $65.95) Note: You can enter this giveaway two (2) times per e-mail address per...
LIFESTYLE
Food & Wine

Leg of Lamb Cooked Over New Potatoes with Spicy Mint-Rum Sauce

Preheat oven to 450°F. Finely chop garlic on a cutting board; sprinkle with thyme and lavender. Using the flat side of a chef's knife, smash garlic mixture until a coarse paste forms. Using the tip of a sharp paring knife, make about 15 (1/2-inch-wide, 3/4-inch-deep) incisions all over lamb leg. Stuff garlic mixture evenly into holes (about 1/4 teaspoon mixture each). Set aside.
purewow.com

Summer Slice

Late summer is all about tomatoes and zucchini—so much zucchini. Put it to good use in this summer slice, one of many easy, vegetable-forward recipes from Alice Zaslavsky’s cookbook, In Praise of Veg. “This little slice of sunshine is on high rotation at our house come summertime,” she...
leitesculinaria.com

Lemon Garlic Shrimp Pasta

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This lemon garlic shrimp pasta is a quick and easy weeknight meal made with sautéed shrimp and bucatini pasta, all tossed in a buttery garlic sauce. It’s on the table in just 30 minutes.
Food & Wine

Why Should You Add Water to Whiskey?

Whiskey aficionados are known for having strong opinions about, well, most things. They quibble over the concept of terroir in whiskey, turn their nose at bottlings that are chill-filtered, and debate whether age is indicative of quality. The list of contentious whiskey-related subjects is seemingly endless, but one tasting-related topic that divides enthusiasts is whether or not to add water to a glass of whiskey to open it up, and if one decides to do so, where that water should be sourced from, as well as how pure it should be.
People

Geoffrey Zakarian's Crispy Zucchini Fritters with Tzatziki Sauce

"I always love eating something fried with something creamy, and this really fits the bill," says the chef and host of Food Network’s Big Restaurant Bet. "It’s crispy and light with a hint of cheesiness—it’s heaven!" "I always love eating something fried with something creamy, and...
cntraveler.com

Meet Melides, Portugal's Next Big Beach Town

Before the term slow travel started trending, Portugal's Alentejo region, about 80 miles southeast of Lisbon, was already the unintentional poster child of the phenomenon. Historically, Portuguese vacationers have looked to the area's rolling vineyards, cork farms, and seemingly endless coastline for low-key summer holidays. It was a place where time—and the locals, as the joke goes—moved slowly. But eventually, the rest of the world figured out that Alentejo's charming hamlets and sparsely populated beaches made for understatedly fabulous getaways. First, there was the picturesque coastal town of Comporta, which global surf and sun seekers began descending upon a decade ago. Today, rolling rice fields and azure waters surround sleek hotels, modernist villas, and restaurants from big-name chefs, while the pilgrims have moved on to Melides, Comporta's still-unassuming neighbor to the south.
lonelyplanet.com

Take a guaranteed quarantine-free holiday to the Caribbean

Bottom Bay is one of the most beautiful beaches on the Caribbean island of Barbados © Fyletto / Getty Images. For months, countries’ border openings and quarantine requirements have been in flux around the world because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but now Virgin Atlantic Holidays is guaranteeing its British guests a winter escape to the Caribbean without a quarantine when they return home.
The Kitchn

Kitchn Archive: Aug 2022

Le Creuset Just Dropped a New Gorgeous Launch That Your Kitchen Needs. It will look beautiful on your Thanksgiving table. Taco Spaghetti Is a Marvelous Mash-Up of Tacos and Baked Pasta. It brings together two favorite family dinners. Meleyna Nomura. about 6 hours ago. Ina Garten’s Recipe for Coffee Chocolate...
ceoworld.biz

Matera: The Cappadocia of Italy

Matera is surely one of the oldest cities in the world that will take you to the Middle Ages and perhaps further back in time. With the Stone here, the sunset has a different color. The once “shame of Italy” was transformed in 2019 into the cultural capital of Europe and promised a return to history, delicious traditional dishes, hospitable people, and peace of mind. Some people call this place “Cappadocia of Italy” due to the stone formation that allowed people to live inside the caves. It is a must for all travelers looking for something different, something delicious, calm, and full of historical moments. Take this journey and remember that life is an album of beautiful moments. Let’s see together what the place has to offer to every traveler.
