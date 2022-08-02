Chiefs training camp notebook: Orlando Brown Jr. speaks following first practice

Read on www.arrowheadpride.com
Here is why Carlos Dunlap chose to join the Chiefs in free agency
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed new DE/OLB Carlos Dunlap to training camp practice for the first time on Thursday. Entering his 13th NFL season, the 33-year-old Dunlap was patient with his approach to the offseason this year. He’s done things “12 different ways” as he said and sought to take a new approach to free agency. He wanted to ensure that he was making the right choice in the twilight of his career.
Chiefs insider explains why he's 'cautiously optimistic' about the pass rush
Cody and Gold are joined by Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride and talk about the “trash of the day”.
numberfire.com
Kansas City's Skyy Moore (hip) practicing on Wednesday
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (hip) was a participant in Wednesday's practice. After Kansas City's second round pick was forced to leave Tuesday's practice with a hip injury, Moore was able to respond quickly by participating in today's session. If the rookie wideout can continue his successful training camp, expect Moore to see major playing time on the outside in a potential committee approach to replace Tyreek Hill. Per Fantasy Football Calculator in 12-team point per reception leagues, the 21-year old's average draft position stands in the 12th round.
Andy Reid says Josh Gordon is working hard amid Chiefs' WR competition
Kansas City Chiefs WR Josh Gordon’s talent has often been marred by past off-the-field issues leading to suspensions. Gordon is attempting to get his career back to the highly productive moments that made him a star in the league. The competition is heavy for the Chiefs’ wide receiver depth chart as the addition of proven veterans and rookies will make each rep at training camp value more leading into the preseason.
Patrick Mahomes taking ‘more ownership on offense’ in training camp
Patrick Mahomes is reportedly taking more ownership on offense with all of the new faces this training camp according to TheMMQB.com’s Albert Breer. (Albert Breer on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Mahomes has already started gaining a rapport with newcomers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster in training camp, hooking up with...
Steve Spagnuolo praises new Chiefs DE Carlos Dunlap after first practice
Carlos Dunlap participated in his first training camp practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. The veteran edge rusher is getting his bearings with the Chiefs after having just arrived with the team this week. He’s still in the early stages of learning Steve Spagnuolo’s playbook and defensive scheme, but the defensive coordinator is confident that his skill set will translate. Right now, it’s just a matter of getting him comfortable and finding out what he can do.
Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore back at practice after injury scare
Kansas City Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore was spotted back at practice on Wednesday. A day after leaving practice early due to what would later be deemed a hip injury, Moore practiced with the team in some capacity on Wednesday. Moore was spotted by KONN’s Steve Walls taking part in special team drills at the onset of practice. He was working with the other kick returners as Dave Toub mentioned he would just yesterday.
