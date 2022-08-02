Chiefs training camp notebook: Orlando Brown Jr. speaks following first practice

Carlos Dunlap participated in his first training camp practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. The veteran edge rusher is getting his bearings with the Chiefs after having just arrived with the team this week. He’s still in the early stages of learning Steve Spagnuolo’s playbook and defensive scheme, but the defensive coordinator is confident that his skill set will translate. Right now, it’s just a matter of getting him comfortable and finding out what he can do.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO