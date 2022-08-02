Community Leader Don Snyder Elected Chairman of the United Way of Southern Nevada Board

Community Development Block Grant Funds Awarded to Nevada Cities and Counties. Nearly $4 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds have been awarded to 17 projects in rural Nevada. The projects are spread over five counties and the Cities of Ely, Fallon, Fernley, Wells and Carson. The awards and projects range from $35,000 for the Ron Woods-Family Resiliency Program in Carson City to $800,000 for a street and sidewalk project in Lincoln County. The cities and counties invested an additional $1.2 in matching funds for the project. Since its inception in Nevada in 1982, the CDBG program has awarded over $95 million to rural Nevada communities.

