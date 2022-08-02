Community Leader Don Snyder Elected Chairman of the United Way of Southern Nevada Board

Read on www.nevadabusiness.com
Community Development Block Grant Funds Awarded to Nevada Cities and Counties. Nearly $4 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds have been awarded to 17 projects in rural Nevada. The projects are spread over five counties and the Cities of Ely, Fallon, Fernley, Wells and Carson. The awards and projects range from $35,000 for the Ron Woods-Family Resiliency Program in Carson City to $800,000 for a street and sidewalk project in Lincoln County. The cities and counties invested an additional $1.2 in matching funds for the project. Since its inception in Nevada in 1982, the CDBG program has awarded over $95 million to rural Nevada communities.
Kamer Zucker Abbott Elevates Kaitlin Paxton to Partner
Kamer Zucker Abbott (KZA) is very pleased to announce that associate Kaitlin Paxton has been named a KZA partner! Kaitlin joined our firm in 2014. As a partner, she will continue to represent Nevada’s employers in all facets of labor and employment law. Kaitlin has considerable experience in traditional...
Aug. 18 NAIOP Southern Nevada Breakfast Presents “The Future of the Las Vegas Strip Is Here”
NAIOP Southern Nevada presents “The Future of the Las Vegas Strip is Here” at its Aug. 18 breakfast. Panelists include Alan Feldman, distinguished fellow, UNLV International Gaming Institute, and Josh Swissman, founding partner at The Strategy Organization. The breakfast sponsor is Southern Nevada Water Authority. The panelists will...
Residential Nevada
The Nevada real estate market is no novice to change. From the impact of the Great Recession that resulted in an influx of foreclosures, to the effects of the COVID pandemic that are being felt throughout the country, the housing market in Nevada has proven to be resilient. Currently, the...
Wild at Heart
A lot of Nevada is rural. That doesn’t mean one rural community is the same as the next. Economic development in Nevada’s rural communities varies by community, location, established industries and what complementary businesses would fit with existing businesses. Another consideration is the type of businesses that could...
Industry Focus
From the early, uncertain times of the pandemic to the hectic days of the Payroll Protection Program (PPP), Nevada bankers have seen massive shifts in the market and in their industry over the past few years. These shifts have made bankers agile and adaptable to their client’s needs. Recently, bankers met in a roundtable sponsored by City National Bank to discuss their industry and what the future holds.
James Vance
Team Vance Management (McDonalds) I bought my first McDonald’s Franchise in 1995 in Silverthorne, CO after training in the McDonald’s system for three years. In order to purchase a franchise, I had to graduate from “Hamburger University” in Chicago, which I did with honors!. Who has...
Preparing for End of Life Workshop
The Foundation Assisting Seniors (FAS), a local nonprofit, is inviting Valley neighbors to its workshop “Planning for End of Life.” Everyone thinks they have their affairs in order when possibly they don’t. This seminar will be about 20 to 30 minutes and then all questions will be answered.
Realtor Nate Strager Releases Weekly Market Update as Part of His Information Campaign
Real Estate specialist Nate Strager released his weekly market update citing statistics regarding the state of the real estate industry and current market trends In his weekly market update. Nate Strager asserts that inventory is higher due to rising interest rates. Also, according to Mr. Strager in Las Vegas there...
Celebrate International Coworking Day at The Coop and Test Drive the Coworking Experience for Free!
{The Las Vegas coworking hotspot is celebrating the day on August 9th and all month long with free day passes and a membership special }. International Coworking Day is August 9 and The Coop is inviting you to celebrate at one of its two Las Vegas Valley locations. The coworking hotspot will offer free tacos and other treats, along with the opportunity to test drive the coworking experience for free on International Coworking Day and throughout the entire month of August.
