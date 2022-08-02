Read on www.wearegreenbay.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five local restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Moxie’s in Casco beckons with polka and broasted chicken
CASCO, WI (WFRV) – If you venture to Moxie’s Supper Club, be sure to bring your appetite, your sense of humor, and your dancing shoes. This Wisconsin Supper Club in Kewaunee County is known for bringing good old-fashioned polka to generations of families who gather here for weekly supper and special occasions alike.
Forget Culver’s. Head To Green Bay To Try This Butter Burger
Nothing against Culver's, but when you want the best, sometimes you need to go to the local level. Butter burgers have come a long way the last two decades and much of the success has to be attributed to Culver's, A.K.A., the In-And-Out of the Midwest but actually good. Culver's...
Fox11online.com
Family fun takes over Titletown
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Family fun will take over Titletown Friday!. Packers Family Night is back at Lambeau Field. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning in Ashwaubenon to see what families can enjoy prior to the Packers practice. Titletown Family Fest from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. You can...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh’s newest restaurant started with pop-up dinners, now has physical location
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new place to try some new food? Well Parm WI is now open and ready to serve pizza ‘unlike anything in Oshkosh’. Parm WI had its grand opening on August 1 and with the support of the community business is going ‘well’. Officially, the restaurant opened on July 5.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
Longtime Shiocton establishment reopening under new ownership
SHIOCTON, Wis. (WFRV) – In what will surely put a smile on the faces of customers waiting to revisit a popular bar in Shiocton, the River Rail Bar & Banquet Hall will reportedly reopen on August 10. River Rail Bar & Banquet Hall announced back in June that it...
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town: Sonny’s Pizzeria / Bridge Up Brewing
(WFRV) – If you aren’t hungry, you are about to be. Local 5 Live takes viewers to Sonny’s Italian Kitchen and Pizzeria where the view is as good as the food. Be sure to head downstairs for the newest venture, Bridge Up Brewing. You’ll find Sonny’s across...
wearegreenbay.com
Primal Eats: Words Cannot Espresso
(WFRV) – There’s no better way to start your day off than with a good cup of coffee. In today’s episode of Primal Eats, we get a look at a special blend available roasted just for Primal Eats customers, and a look behind the scenes with the roaster and how it gets made.
seehafernews.com
NEW Zoological Society Ready for the Grand Opening of Canopy Tour
The NEW Zoological Society will officially open the new Canopy Tour and present it to the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park in Green Bay tomorrow (August 5th). Gary Ehrbar, President of the NEW Zoological Society Board of Directors, along with NEW Zoo Interim Director Carmen Murach and Canopy Tour donors will all be on hand at 4:00 p.m. for a ribbon cutting ceremony, and the grand unveiling of the Canopy Tour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town: The Gnoshery Board Game Café in Sturgeon Bay
(WFRV) – A trip to Sturgeon Bay wouldn’t be complete without the food and fellowship of The Gnoshery from Gnome Games. Kit from The Gnoshery joined Our Town: Sturgeon Bay with more on Door County’s board came café where you’ll find hundreds of games to play while you eat, a learning station to try something new, and thousands of titles to choose from for something to take home.
wearegreenbay.com
Mile of Music returns to Appleton with over 200 free shows
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s time to get jiggy with it, put on those blue suede shoes, and boogie all night as the Mile of Music festival began on Thursday in the City of Appleton. The event features a one-mile stretch of downtown Appleton with 200+ up-and-coming artists...
wearegreenbay.com
Destination Sturgeon Bay offers fireworks and a Bloody Mary social
(WFRV) – On social media, they use the #nobaddaysinsturgeonbay we have to agree. Cameryn from Destination Sturgeon Bay visited Our Town with just a few of the fun activities happening including the Bloody Mary social and some fireworks. For all the happenings, head to sturgeonbay.net.
wearegreenbay.com
Youth Waterfowl Day at Barkhausen in Suamico
(WFRV) – From duck calls to dog training, it’s all about the outdoors and your family can join in the fun at this free event thanks to Youth Waterfowl Day. Local 5 Live was at the Barkhausen in Suamico with details.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Enjoy the Summer Harvest: Blueberry Picking in Northeast Wisconsin
One of the best parts of summer is fresh, locally grown berries! While strawberry picking is a well-known and beloved summer tradition, did you know we also have some farms in our area that offer pick-your-own blueberries? Blueberry picking is the best! You don’t have to crouch to pick, and there are branches accessible for both big and small. Plus, you get a nutrient-packed treat to munch on while you work. And, there is minimal prep work once you get them home! Bring on the blueberry jams, pies, muffins, and pancakes, we’ve got all the details you need to get out there and reap a bountiful harvest.
wxerfm.com
The Top 13 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 8/5/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 13 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. The Sheboygan Jaycees Present The 69th Annual Johnsonville Brat Days At Kiwanis Park in Sheboygan! FREE admission and live music on two stages Friday and Saturday! Brat-inspired food you can’t get anywhere else! A parade, brat eating competition, marketplace, family area, carnival and more! https://wxerfm.com/events/330146/
wearegreenbay.com
Local band The Witch Doctors live at Our Town: Sturgeon Bay
(WFRV) – They’re a mixture of blues, soul, and rock and roll. The Witch Doctors are one of the most in-demand bands in Sturgeon Bay and they played live for Our Town. For all the latest follow them on Facebook.
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
wearegreenbay.com
Staffing shortages to close Resch Aquatic Center early, here’s when:
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those looking to enjoy a swim at the Resch Aquatic Center will need to do so soon as staffing shortages are causing it close early. The Green Bay Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department announced that the Resch Aquatic Center’s last day for 2022 will be August 5. Staffing shortages reportedly were the reason for the closure.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Police Department receives donation for additional K-9 Unit
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department K-9 Unit received a large donation on Thursday from Michels Corporation to add another K-9 Officer to the force. According to a Facebook Post, the donation is in close alignment with Michels Core Values of safety and social responsibility. Kevin and Elizabeth Michels were present to hand over the check to the officers.
wearegreenbay.com
Teacher shortages face NE Wisconsin school districts
WFRV – Teacher shortages have been impacting school districts across the country, and the same can be said for schools in northeast Wisconsin. Luxemburg-Casco Superintendent Jo-Ellen Fairbanks said interest in the education career field is dwindling. Fairbanks added, “Over time, more and more responsibilities have been placed upon teachers....
Comments / 0