ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashwaubenon, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

Family fun takes over Titletown

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Family fun will take over Titletown Friday!. Packers Family Night is back at Lambeau Field. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning in Ashwaubenon to see what families can enjoy prior to the Packers practice. Titletown Family Fest from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. You can...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Ashwaubenon, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
State
Wisconsin State
City
Ashwaubenon, WI
City
Oneida, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Longtime Shiocton establishment reopening under new ownership

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WFRV) – In what will surely put a smile on the faces of customers waiting to revisit a popular bar in Shiocton, the River Rail Bar & Banquet Hall will reportedly reopen on August 10. River Rail Bar & Banquet Hall announced back in June that it...
SHIOCTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town: Sonny’s Pizzeria / Bridge Up Brewing

(WFRV) – If you aren’t hungry, you are about to be. Local 5 Live takes viewers to Sonny’s Italian Kitchen and Pizzeria where the view is as good as the food. Be sure to head downstairs for the newest venture, Bridge Up Brewing. You’ll find Sonny’s across...
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Primal Eats: Words Cannot Espresso

(WFRV) – There’s no better way to start your day off than with a good cup of coffee. In today’s episode of Primal Eats, we get a look at a special blend available roasted just for Primal Eats customers, and a look behind the scenes with the roaster and how it gets made.
GILLETT, WI
seehafernews.com

NEW Zoological Society Ready for the Grand Opening of Canopy Tour

The NEW Zoological Society will officially open the new Canopy Tour and present it to the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park in Green Bay tomorrow (August 5th). Gary Ehrbar, President of the NEW Zoological Society Board of Directors, along with NEW Zoo Interim Director Carmen Murach and Canopy Tour donors will all be on hand at 4:00 p.m. for a ribbon cutting ceremony, and the grand unveiling of the Canopy Tour.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Mission Bbq#Food Drink#American
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town: The Gnoshery Board Game Café in Sturgeon Bay

(WFRV) – A trip to Sturgeon Bay wouldn’t be complete without the food and fellowship of The Gnoshery from Gnome Games. Kit from The Gnoshery joined Our Town: Sturgeon Bay with more on Door County’s board came café where you’ll find hundreds of games to play while you eat, a learning station to try something new, and thousands of titles to choose from for something to take home.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Mile of Music returns to Appleton with over 200 free shows

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s time to get jiggy with it, put on those blue suede shoes, and boogie all night as the Mile of Music festival began on Thursday in the City of Appleton. The event features a one-mile stretch of downtown Appleton with 200+ up-and-coming artists...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Destination Sturgeon Bay offers fireworks and a Bloody Mary social

(WFRV) – On social media, they use the #nobaddaysinsturgeonbay we have to agree. Cameryn from Destination Sturgeon Bay visited Our Town with just a few of the fun activities happening including the Bloody Mary social and some fireworks. For all the happenings, head to sturgeonbay.net.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Youth Waterfowl Day at Barkhausen in Suamico

(WFRV) – From duck calls to dog training, it’s all about the outdoors and your family can join in the fun at this free event thanks to Youth Waterfowl Day. Local 5 Live was at the Barkhausen in Suamico with details.
SUAMICO, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Go Valley Kids

Enjoy the Summer Harvest: Blueberry Picking in Northeast Wisconsin

One of the best parts of summer is fresh, locally grown berries! While strawberry picking is a well-known and beloved summer tradition, did you know we also have some farms in our area that offer pick-your-own blueberries? Blueberry picking is the best! You don’t have to crouch to pick, and there are branches accessible for both big and small. Plus, you get a nutrient-packed treat to munch on while you work. And, there is minimal prep work once you get them home! Bring on the blueberry jams, pies, muffins, and pancakes, we’ve got all the details you need to get out there and reap a bountiful harvest.
WISCONSIN STATE
wxerfm.com

The Top 13 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 8/5/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 13 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. The Sheboygan Jaycees Present The 69th Annual Johnsonville Brat Days At Kiwanis Park in Sheboygan! FREE admission and live music on two stages Friday and Saturday! Brat-inspired food you can’t get anywhere else! A parade, brat eating competition, marketplace, family area, carnival and more! https://wxerfm.com/events/330146/
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Staffing shortages to close Resch Aquatic Center early, here’s when:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those looking to enjoy a swim at the Resch Aquatic Center will need to do so soon as staffing shortages are causing it close early. The Green Bay Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department announced that the Resch Aquatic Center’s last day for 2022 will be August 5. Staffing shortages reportedly were the reason for the closure.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac Police Department receives donation for additional K-9 Unit

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department K-9 Unit received a large donation on Thursday from Michels Corporation to add another K-9 Officer to the force. According to a Facebook Post, the donation is in close alignment with Michels Core Values of safety and social responsibility. Kevin and Elizabeth Michels were present to hand over the check to the officers.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Teacher shortages face NE Wisconsin school districts

WFRV – Teacher shortages have been impacting school districts across the country, and the same can be said for schools in northeast Wisconsin. Luxemburg-Casco Superintendent Jo-Ellen Fairbanks said interest in the education career field is dwindling. Fairbanks added, “Over time, more and more responsibilities have been placed upon teachers....
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy