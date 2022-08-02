ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Michigan GOP cancels primary event after threats

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Republican Party has canceled its watch party event Tuesday over threats they say were made at party headquarters earlier in the morning. The MI GOP says ‘violent threats’ were made towards a female staff member at the party’s headquarters. Lansing...
WILX-TV

Lawsuit seeks to disqualify Michigan Rep. Matt Maddock from Nov. ballot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Matthew Maddock won the Republican primary race Tuesday for Michigan’s 51st District. That means he’s set to run against Democratic candidate Sarah May-Seward in the November election, with the winner of that contest taking the oath of office to serve as the district’s representative in the Michigan House.
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices

Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
Kalamazoo Gazette

Thomas Albert wins GOP primary for Michigan’s 18th District Senate seat

Thomas Albert has won the Republican nomination for Michigan’s 18th District State Senate seat, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s primary election. The Associated Press called the election for Albert, with 69.7% of the vote, at 11:13 p.m. Tuesday. Albert is leading opponent Ryan Mancinelli with 14,905 votes to Mancinelli’s 6,473 votes, with an estimated 53% of votes counted.
WLNS

Election error reported in Eaton County

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton County Clerk Diana Bosworth released a statement on Wednesday informing the public that 98 voters in District 2 Precinct 1 in the City of Charlotte were given the wrong ballot for County Commissioner primary candidates. According to the release, the precinct contains portions of two different County Commissioner Districts, (Districts […]
abc12.com

One State House incumbent from Mid-Michigan loses, all others advance

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The November ballot will include a number of familiar names seeking re-election to State House and Senate races around Mid-Michigan. Incumbents around the region won their races in the August primary on Tuesday and will advance to the general election on Nov. 8. 67TH DISTRICT. Republican...
hourdetroit.com

4 Takeaways from the Michigan Primary Election

Michigan’s traditionally low-turnout election — midterm primaries in the middle of the summer — nonetheless produced a landmark field of candidates for the fall, headlined by the state’s first all-female battle for governor, the likely end of a legendary political dynasty, and a halt to Detroit’s streak of 68 years of sending a Black person to Congress.
The Flint Journal

Michigan primary election mostly smooth with scattered mishaps

DETROIT — Despite a handful of hiccups across the state, Michigan’s first major election since a tense November 2020 was a generally smooth operation. There were ballots mailed accidentally in St. Joseph County, a momentary lack of registered voter lists in Inkster, and a challenger was thrown out of Detroit’s absentee ballot counting center. But overall, problems in Michigan’s primary election on Tuesday were mostly scattered instead of systemic.
