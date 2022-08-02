If you had asked Tom Petty, it would be among the wildflowers or in a boat out at sea. You belong somewhere you feel free. Petty’s song “Wildflowers” is a soothing, fan favorite from the late songwriter’s catalog. He first released the song in 1994 as the title and opening track on his second solo album, which was also his first solo album release with Warner Bros. Records. Outside of that, though, what other nuggets of wisdom are left to be plucked from Petty’s “Wildflowers”?

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO