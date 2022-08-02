ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitchfork

Entering Heaven Alive

“Taking Me Back,” the song that closes Jack White’s fifth solo album, also opened his fourth. The version on Entering Heaven Alive, whose title carries the parenthetical “(Gently),” offers White’s workmanlike take on the gypsy jazz of the 1930s, brisk and lilting, complete with a see-sawing violin solo a la Stéphane Grappelli to kick things off. The previous version, from April’s Fear of the Dawn, is mutant stadium rock, furious and bludgeoning, stacked with electric guitars that sound like synthesizers and synthesizers that sound like electric guitars.
MUSIC
The Associated Press

Review: Twins’ harmonies shimmer on album of covers

“Cover to Cover,” The Brother Brothers (Compass Records) Identical twins Adam and David Moss are easy to tell apart on their charming new album of cover tunes. That’s usually David singing the high part, his gentle harmonies with Adam doing a distinctive dance that can only result from plenty of practice and shared genes. It’s as if the Illinois natives were separated at birth by thirds.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
American Songwriter

Behind the Comforting Meaning of “Wildflowers” by Tom Petty

If you had asked Tom Petty, it would be among the wildflowers or in a boat out at sea. You belong somewhere you feel free. Petty’s song “Wildflowers” is a soothing, fan favorite from the late songwriter’s catalog. He first released the song in 1994 as the title and opening track on his second solo album, which was also his first solo album release with Warner Bros. Records. Outside of that, though, what other nuggets of wisdom are left to be plucked from Petty’s “Wildflowers”?
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Pop Band 'Hanson'

The pop rock band 'Hanson' emerged on the music scene back in the early 90s and has continued to captivate their fans for decades. Their 1997 hit song "MMMBop" put the stamp on their success and fame. 'Hanson' consists of brothers Isaac Hanson, Taylor Hanson and Zac Hanson. All three...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Jeff Porcaro Rock Songs Without Toto

Even though drummer Jeff Porcaro is best known for his drum work with Toto, he was already a member of Sonny and Cher's band as a teenager. Porcaro continued working as a first-call sideman even after rising to chart-topping, Grammy-winning fame with his band. An implausible number of superstars sought...
MUSIC
NME

Calvin Harris – ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’ review: an all-star grab-bag of sun-drenched sounds

Five years ago, Calvin Harris released ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1’. A hook-laden, nostalgic collection filled with big-name guests, tropical production – and, as the title would suggest – a hefty dose of funk. It was an ideal soundtrack to the summer months, marking the transformation of the Dumfries artist, born as Adam Wiles, from EDM hero making chart-topping belters to trendy super-producer with a penchant for laidback nu-disco.
THEATER & DANCE
Stereogum

Gang Of Youths – “Why Does It Always Rain On Me?” (Travis Cover)

In February, Australian alt-rock band Gang Of Youths released their third studio album, angel in realtime. They’re currently gigging around Australia, and in September they’ll head to Ireland and then the US before circling back to Europe. For now, they’ve done a “Like A Version” cover of Travis’ 1999 classic “Why Does It Always Rain On Me?”
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Hear Motley Crue on ‘The Retaliators’ Theme Song ’21 Bullets’

Motley Crue is featured in “21 Bullets,” the theme song to the upcoming horror film The Retaliators. “21 Bullets” was written by Crue bassist Nikki Sixx, along with his Sixx: A.M. bandmate, James Michael. The track also features guest appearances by several other hard rock acts, including members of Asking Alexandria, Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes to New.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Legal Battle Over Prince’s Cloud Guitar is Over

The man who created the Cloud Guitar seen in Purple Rain says he’s reached an agreement with Prince’s estate to continue building replicas. The pair knew each other long before Prince found fame, with Dave Rusan having tried out for one of Prince’s early bands. That didn’t work out but they remained friends, and Rusan wound up being commissioned to create a unique instrument for the 1984 movie.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Nile’s Karl Sanders Names 5 World Music Albums Metalheads Will Love

Metalheads are quite well-versed in Nile's obsession with Egyptian history, but there's more to band leader Karl Sanders' boundary-shattering death metal that's been prevailing for more than two decades. Saurian Apocalypse, the third Eastern-ambient solo album from Sanders, dropped this year and it finds him again returning to ritualistic/meditative music achieved through the utilization of a number of cultural instruments, such as the Bağlama, sistrum, dumbek and glissentar.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Nicky Moore Cause of Death Tragic: Samson Vocalist Dead at 75

The lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Samson, Nicky Moore, has passed away at 75 years old. Nicky Moore's death has been confirmed on his Official Facebook Page. According to the tribute, the heavy metal pioneer died last Wednesday morning. Nicky Moore's cause of death has not yet been confirmed by his estate.
CELEBRITIES

