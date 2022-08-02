ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 2

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo woman named to state commission

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that Abbott has appointed an Amarillo woman to serve on the OneStar National Service Commission. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Verlene Dickson, the director of the Veteran Resource Center, a division of Family Support Services, was appointed to the […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
KFDA

Trails at Palo Duro Canyon reopens today

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Trails at Palo Duro Canyon State Park are now open. A Facebook post today said some of the water crossings may be misplaced and muddy spots may still be on the trails. Palo Duro Canyon recently closed its trails due to recent heavy rains.
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Panhandle Plains Historical Museum offering some free admission

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Plains Historical Museum is offering some free admission. This program applies to anyone who uses a Bank of America or Merrill Credit or Debit card. It’s a part of Bank of America’s “Museum On Us” program where over 225 museums across the country participate...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

GOOD NEWS: Local project helps refugees in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A language barrier can make adjusting to life in a new place very difficult, but a local project is breaking down those barriers. Refugee Language Project is finding some new and exciting ways to help local refugees transition into society. Imagine being dropped in a place...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South East#South West
Myhighplains.com

OMG!!! Someone Adopt Panda from AAM&W

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another great pet that is in need of a good home. Remember that Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee of our Pet of the Week. Carpet Tech also wants to remind people that they have...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KFDA

VIDEO: National Night Out in Borger

VIDEO: One-vehicle wreck closes traffic on Sundown between Soncy, Coulter. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Panhandle counties using Greenbelt Lake could get help in form of $18 million loan.
BORGER, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Borger School Bus Drivers Walk Off The Job

The start of school all over the Texas Panhandle is in less than 2 weeks. What happens when kids don't have transportation to get to school? Most take the bus, so what happens when there's no one to drive the bus?. It looks like the Borger Independent School District is...
BORGER, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Friday morning fire burns home near Ellwood Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on an early Friday morning house fire that drew six firefighting units to the scene. According to department officials, crews were called to the area of 12th and Washington near Ellwood Park at around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, where firefighters found a vacant […]
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Fairly Gives Updates on Lawsuit

This week, local businessman Alex Fairly has given two updates on his ongoing lawsuit against the City of Amarillo regarding funding for improvements to the Civic Center. His first update, which was posted in the form of a written statement on social media on Tuesday evening, Fairly said that his legal team was “encouraged by Judge Sowder’s decision” regarding his denial of the city’s motion to require Fairly post a $6 million security against suit bond. As we reported earlier this week, the motion was made by the city on July 15th with arguments being made by both sides during a hearing on July 21st.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy