Amarillo is Growing and East Amarillo is Getting New Businesses
I love seeing growth in Amarillo. Many people think that the only growth happening in Amarillo is in the Southwest, but that's not the case. Amarillo is growing everywhere!. Amarillo is seeing lots of new growth to the east. In fact, the I-40 and Grand area have a new Ross...
TxDOT, Andrea’s Project dedicate US 87 memorial sign
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Amarillo District announced that it, along with Andrea’s Project, will host a memorial sign dedication on Thursday at 2 p.m. in honor of Carol Marquez. According to TxDOT, the Canyon Police Department reported that Marquez died in May 2021 after her vehicle was struck by a […]
How to Confuse Out of Towners: Amarillo’s Quirky Things
Amarillo is a unique town. We are smack dab in the middle of I-40 and we are in the top of Texas, so we have things very unique to our map dot. We have some very strange things happening in Amarillo, things that make other people go hmm. Here are...
Amarillo woman named to state commission
AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that Abbott has appointed an Amarillo woman to serve on the OneStar National Service Commission. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Verlene Dickson, the director of the Veteran Resource Center, a division of Family Support Services, was appointed to the […]
First-ever Iron Horse Shoot Out expected to raise $50K for 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The first-ever Iron Horse Shoot Out is expected to raise $50,000 for the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. The three-day "motorcycle rodeo" is being held through Saturday at the Amarillo Civic Center. Officers and civilians from nine states and 26 cities in Texas are...
Trails at Palo Duro Canyon reopens today
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Trails at Palo Duro Canyon State Park are now open. A Facebook post today said some of the water crossings may be misplaced and muddy spots may still be on the trails. Palo Duro Canyon recently closed its trails due to recent heavy rains.
Panhandle Plains Historical Museum offering some free admission
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Plains Historical Museum is offering some free admission. This program applies to anyone who uses a Bank of America or Merrill Credit or Debit card. It’s a part of Bank of America’s “Museum On Us” program where over 225 museums across the country participate...
GOOD NEWS: Local project helps refugees in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A language barrier can make adjusting to life in a new place very difficult, but a local project is breaking down those barriers. Refugee Language Project is finding some new and exciting ways to help local refugees transition into society. Imagine being dropped in a place...
When does school start? District dates and schedules on the High Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Although it can be bittersweet to say goodbye to summer break, the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the High Plains. When does school start in 2022? AMARILLO ISD – Tuesday, Aug. 16 CANYON ISD – […]
Panhandle counties using Greenbelt Lake could get help in form of $18 million loan
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wholesale water customers supplied by Greenbelt Lake may be getting help from the state in the form of low interest funding of $18 million. The Texas Water Development Board gave preliminary approval Wednesday for a loan to develop a wellfield to add to the water supply which is suffering from low lake levels.
Amarillo to join other Texas cities in streaming lawsuit
DALLAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo, along with 24 other cities across the state of Texas, are expected to sue three major streaming entertainment platforms, alleging the platforms have failed to pay municipal franchise fees as far back as 2007. According to a news release from the city of Nacogdoches, Amarillo, as well […]
OMG!!! Someone Adopt Panda from AAM&W
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another great pet that is in need of a good home. Remember that Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee of our Pet of the Week. Carpet Tech also wants to remind people that they have...
Andrea’s Project, TxDOT dedicate sign on U.S. 87 to remember woman killed by drunk driving
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Andrea’s Project and Texas Department of Transportation dedicated a sign today on U.S. 87 to remember a woman killed by a drunk driver. The memorial sign is for Carol Marquez, who was killed May 2, 2021 after a drunk driver struck her vehicle, according to a TxDOT news release.
VIDEO: National Night Out in Borger
VIDEO: One-vehicle wreck closes traffic on Sundown between Soncy, Coulter. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Panhandle counties using Greenbelt Lake could get help in form of $18 million loan.
Borger School Bus Drivers Walk Off The Job
The start of school all over the Texas Panhandle is in less than 2 weeks. What happens when kids don't have transportation to get to school? Most take the bus, so what happens when there's no one to drive the bus?. It looks like the Borger Independent School District is...
Training For High Demand Jobs In High School? Maybe Here In Amarillo.
I remember back when I was in high school, one of the classes I took as an elective was home economics. Now, it's POSSIBLE I took that class because I figured there would be a lot of girls in it and I was looking for a girlfriend. I know, I stereotyped, that's bad. However, the class was surprisingly split.
Friday morning fire burns home near Ellwood Park
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on an early Friday morning house fire that drew six firefighting units to the scene. According to department officials, crews were called to the area of 12th and Washington near Ellwood Park at around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, where firefighters found a vacant […]
Lake Meredith still stressed despite recent rainfall increasing water levels
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After last weeks rainfall, Lake Meredith is still experiencing trouble due to high levels of salt in the lake, leaving them unable to pump more drinking water. Recent rainfall increased lake levels around six inches, but the rain didn’t drop salt levels. The high salt...
‘Baytown to Borger’: Stolen dog found nearly 5 years later, 600 miles away
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - From Baytown to Borger, a long-lost German Shepard has been missing for nearly five years and is about to be reunited with its Texas family. Sheba, the German Shepard was found in Borger on Monday, more than 600 miles away from Baytown. The Malstrom family lost...
Fairly Gives Updates on Lawsuit
This week, local businessman Alex Fairly has given two updates on his ongoing lawsuit against the City of Amarillo regarding funding for improvements to the Civic Center. His first update, which was posted in the form of a written statement on social media on Tuesday evening, Fairly said that his legal team was “encouraged by Judge Sowder’s decision” regarding his denial of the city’s motion to require Fairly post a $6 million security against suit bond. As we reported earlier this week, the motion was made by the city on July 15th with arguments being made by both sides during a hearing on July 21st.
