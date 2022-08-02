Beyoncé Scored a Hot 100 Top 10 Hit 25 Years Into Her Career — Just How Rare Is That?

Click here to read the full article.

We’re so used to Beyoncé being a superstar that it’s sometimes easy to forget just how long she’s been a fixture in pop music.

Queen B made her debut on the Billboard charts as a member of the group Destiny’s Child in 1997, so she’s spent 25 years on our tallies. On the new episode of the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast , we’re answering music fans’ biggest questions for a special “Ask Billboard” episode, and our first question came, appropriately, from kingbeyhive on Twitter, who asked: “ How iconic is Beyoncé getting a top 10 hit, 25 years into her solo career?”

Well, Keith went into the chart archives and brought out his best comparisons — including Diana Ross and Paul McCartney — to see just how rare an achievement it is to be this relevant a quarter-century in.

Hear the answers to that question and more on this week’s podcast:

Also on the show, we have a very special “Quiz Katie” all about anyone named Katie who has ever charted on the Billboard Hot 100 . Have there been any Katies on the Hot 100? And if so, does our Katie remember them?

