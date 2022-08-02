ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé Scored a Hot 100 Top 10 Hit 25 Years Into Her Career — Just How Rare Is That?

By Katie Atkinson and Keith Caulfield
 2 days ago

We’re so used to Beyoncé being a superstar that it’s sometimes easy to forget just how long she’s been a fixture in pop music.

Queen B made her debut on the Billboard charts as a member of the group Destiny’s Child in 1997, so she’s spent 25 years on our tallies. On the new episode of the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast , we’re answering music fans’ biggest questions for a special “Ask Billboard” episode, and our first question came, appropriately, from kingbeyhive on Twitter, who asked: “ How iconic is Beyoncé getting a top 10 hit, 25 years into her solo career?”

Well, Keith went into the chart archives and brought out his best comparisons — including Diana Ross and Paul McCartney — to see just how rare an achievement it is to be this relevant a quarter-century in.

Hear the answers to that question and more on this week’s podcast:

Also on the show, we have a very special “Quiz Katie” all about anyone named Katie who has ever charted on the Billboard Hot 100 . Have there been any Katies on the Hot 100? And if so, does our Katie remember them?

The Billboard Pop Shop Podcast is your one-stop shop for all things pop on Billboard ‘s weekly charts. You can always count on a lively discussion about the latest pop news, fun chart stats and stories, new music, and guest interviews with music stars and folks from the world of pop. Casual pop fans and chart junkies can hear Billboard ‘s executive digital director, West Coast, Katie Atkinson and Billboard ’s senior director of charts Keith Caulfield every week on the podcast, which can be streamed on Billboard.com or downloaded in Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast provider. ( Click here to listen to the previous edition of the show on Billboard.com .)

