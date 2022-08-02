ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

By Luke Norris
 3 days ago

First opened in 1995, Homestead-Miami Speedway hosted its first NASCAR race in November 1999, a race won by Tony Stewart.

Initially opened as a four-turn, 1.527-mile rectangular oval in the style of Indianapolis Motor Speedway , the track couldn’t quite match the Brickyard in terms of racing style as its shorter distance and flat, sharp turns lowered speeds and made passing difficult.

After several reconfigurations, Homestead is now a 1.502-mile traditional oval with steep variable banking, which has made for much better racing. From 2002 to 2019, Homestead-Miami Speedway hosted the Cup Series finale but was replaced by Phoenix Raceway in 2020.

Following a June date in 2020 and a February date in 2021, the track’s current spot on the schedule is in the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Playoffs.

Who has the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nSRCv_0h2G3X4S00
Homestead-Miami Speedway | Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Including the inaugural race in 1999, Homestead-Miami Speedway has hosted 23 NASCAR Cup Series races.

And in those 23 races, 15 different drivers have taken at least one checkered flag. Of those 15, just five have won twice or more, while three drivers share the all-time lead with three wins each.

  • Tony Stewart: 3
  • Denny Hamlin: 3
  • Greg Biffle: 3
  • Carl Edwards: 2
  • Kyle Busch: 2
  • Matt Kenseth: 1
  • Joey Logano: 1
  • Jeff Gordon: 1
  • Kevin Harvick: 1
  • Bobby Labonte: 1
  • Jimmie Johnson: 1
  • Kurt Busch: 1
  • Martin Truex Jr.: 1
  • Bill Elliott: 1
  • William Byron: 1

Stats courtesy of Racing Reference

