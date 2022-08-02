Ebenezer Missionary Baptist to celebrate 100th anniversary

Read on selmasun.com
Related
triangletribune.com
Alabama pastor uses rap, retreats to reel in students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Pastor Dewayne Rembert considers himself from the “country ghetto.” Born in 1975 in rural Linden, Alabama, he had no running water or indoor toilet but ran illegal drugs in urban housing projects to buy food to eat. Economic poverty, fatherlessness and a mother who...
alabamanews.net
Selma Welcomes New Kiwanis Club after 10 Year Absence
Kiwanis International has brought a local club back to Selma in an effort to help improve the city. Selma has been without this civic club for the past 10 years. The new Kiwanis Club of Selma and Dallas County met for the first time on Thursday, July 28. Club members elected officers and set up a meeting schedule.
noiseomaha.com
2022 Face-to-Face With Black History Civil Rights Tour: “The Best One Yet.”
The Face-to-Face With Black History Tour, founded by Preston Love Jr. in 2018, has logged another successful trip. Students from predominantly North Omaha schools learn about Black history by visiting historic civil rights landmarks in the South. “If you would draw a circle and make a pie chart, there are...
selmasun.com
August 1st Saturday Selma is coming up
The upcoming August 1st Saturday Selma event will take place this weekend in downtown Selma starting at 10 a.m. The event features art galleries in addition to food trucks and various venues to be open. Blackbelt Benefit Group will host musician Jake Dial and the Gab and Go food truck...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lowndessignal.com
2023 DYW named for Lowndes County
Formally the Junior Miss, Distinguished Young Women (DYW) held their annual pageant/competition on July 23, 2022 at the historic Ritz Theater located in downtown Greenville. Harley Hooper, daughter of John and Michelle Hooper, beat out her competition and was awarded the DYW 2023 distinction. She also received $2,400 towards her future education expenses.
WSFA
Back2School Health Fair to help families get back on schedule
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students across Alabama will head back to school over the next couple of weeks, and many of them will be jolted into a routine they had almost forgotten over the summer. To help that transition, the Jackson Wellness Center is hosting a Back2School Health Fair on...
thegreenvillestandard.com
BUTLER COUNTY’S NINE SERVICE MEN ON THE VIETNAM WALL
This past weekend, the City of Andalusia played host to the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall. This wall is a 3/5 scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. Nine Butler County men lost their lives during the Vietnam War, and their names are included on the wall.
Judson College memories for sale: How to buy items in online auction
Judson College, founded in 1838, was the fifth-oldest women’s college in the United States before it shut down last year. The small, Baptist-affiliated college campus in Marion has gone silent and many of the items and furnishings left behind in its buildings will be auctioned off. That will include...
IN THIS ARTICLE
selmasun.com
Domestic violence victims advocacy groups serving Black Belt communities receive grants
Three advocacy groups for domestic violence victims were given grants totaling $67,154 by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA). “The devastating effects of domestic violence and sexual assault can linger for years for the victims and their families,” Ivey said in an announcement. “I commend these agencies for helping victims and their family members begin the recovery process, holding offenders accountable and working to prevent further violence in their communities.”
selmasun.com
Vaughan Regional Medical Center to host hiring event on Aug. 10
Vaughan Regional Medical Center (VRMC) will host a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Staff from VRMC will interview candidates for clinical and nonclinical positions. Focus will be made on admitting, environmental services, lab, nursing, and imaging. Those interested in attending for interviews are...
WSFA
First responders engage with community during National Night Out
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite rain in the forecast and gray skies, Montgomery police and emergency officials still showed out for a National Night Out event at Carver High School. Police Chief Darryl Albert said it is an important part of uniting officers with residents in the fight against violent...
alabamanews.net
Appreciation Luncheon Held for MPS Security Officers
Some local unsung heroes are getting the appreciation they deserve. The first ever MPS Security Officer Appreciation Luncheon was hosted by local nonprofit, ‘A Heart 4 Children.’ Over 80 MPS security officers attended the event which was recognized by Governor Kay Ivey and Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed. School...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
City of Montgomery asks for input on homelessness
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Homelessness is not a new issue in Montgomery, but city leaders are looking for new ideas to handle it. Mayor Steven Reed addressed homelessness in the Capital City at Tuesday’s council meeting. In the spring, Reed launched a new task force aimed at addressing issues...
Mother, Victim in Shooting at Tuscaloosa’s Spades Lounge Calls for Business to Close
A man who was shot last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge in West Tuscaloosa and his mother called for the business to be closed at Tuesday night's city council meeting. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, the victim was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded in the Wednesday morning shooting. Corey Kwaimaine Lewis, 24, of Eutaw was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and has since bonded out of the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
selmasun.com
Perry County School District to hold back to school giveaway
Perry County School District will hold a back to school giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The giveaway is for Perry County students and is sponsored by Sowing Seeds of Hope, Perry County Civic League, Arrowhead Landfill and TekPak, Inc. The event will be held...
alabamanews.net
Dallas County Schools Gets Ready for First Day of School
Dallas County School officials make final preparations for the first day of school. Students head back to school Thursday. The optimism at the start of a new school year — can only be matched by the excitement of the first day of school. “I’m actually very excited for the...
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, August 4, 2022
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Carolyn Roy, a married woman joined by her husband, Rickey Roy, originally in favor of New Century Mortgage Corporation, on May 13, 2004, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 1291, Page 149; the undersigned Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Morgan Stanley ABS Capital I Inc. Trust 2004-NC7, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-NC7, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Selma, Dallas County, Alabama, on September 9, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 23 of Block C of Castlewood Addition, Plat No. Two, according to a map thereof, recorded in Map Book 6, at Page 199, in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 316 Wright Drive , Selma, AL 36701. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Morgan Stanley ABS Capital I Inc. Trust 2004-NC7, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-NC7, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 18-05622 07/21/2022, 07/28/2022, 08/04/2022.
WSFA
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of slain Alabama toddler speaks about killer’s conviction
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a five-year battle, a River Region family has justice in the murder of their 2-year-old daughter. 57-year-old Pamella Shelton of Wetumpka has been found guilty of killing her 2-year-old step-granddaughter, Rosalie Rawls. An Elmore County jury convicted Shelton on one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated child abuse.
A-List No. 14: Jeremiah Cobb’s family ties link 4-star RB to Montgomery Catholic and Auburn
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Rachel Cobb has always noticed how her son, Jeremiah Cobb, looks happiest on a football field. She doesn’t know why, but each time he crossed the lines, she could tell that’s where his heart was.
Comments / 0