Firewood cutting opportunity on Condon Mountain

Read on nbcmontana.com
Related
NBCMontana
Log hauling starts on the North Fork Ranger District
MISSOULA, Mont. — USDA Forest Service and the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests warn people that log hauling has started in Idaho’s North Fork Ranger District for timber sale operations. Officials tell visitors to be prepared for truck traffic while visiting the National Forest near Pierce. Those visiting the...
NBCMontana
Stage 1 fire restrictions start Friday in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County officials will implement stage 1 fire restrictions effective at 12:01 a.m. this Friday. That means no campfires, and smoking is allowed only within an enclosed vehicle, building or developed recreation site. There are exceptions for campfires in established steel fire grates at Finley Point,...
NBCMontana
Hog Trough Fire at 771 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hog Trough Fire burning east of Hamilton saw limited growth on Thursday, and measures 771 acres, according to an overnight infrared flight. The daily flight log noted the following: "There are a couple isolated heat sources outside the main perimeter on the northwestern edge. Some areas of intense heat along the northwestern and southeastern edges. Scattered heat and isolated heat sources throughout the interior."
NBCMontana
Lolo National Forest announces Sanders, Mineral Co. in extreme fire danger
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lolo National Forest announced its forest land in Sanders and Mineral County are in extreme fire danger. Areas in extreme fire danger are the Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger District, Superior Ranger District and the western section of the Ninemile Ranger District in Mineral County. The Lolo National...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
Throwback to the Boulder 2700 drone video
MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team took to the skies above the Boulder 2700 Fire burn on Flathead Lake in September of 2021. The fire burned more than 2200 acres. Watch all our drone videos here: https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
NBCMontana
NEW PHOTOS, MAP: Clover Fire grows to 1,099 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Clover Fire burning in the Middlefork of Warm Springs Creek on the Madison Ranger District of the Beaverhead Deerlodge National Forest has grown to 1,099 acres, according to overnight infrared flight data. That's up 1 acre from Thursday. The daily flight log notes the following:...
NBCMontana
Stage 1 fire restrictions start Friday on Flathead Reservation
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Division of Fire is implementing stage 1 fire restrictions starting this Friday. That means campfires are prohibited except within a developed recreation site. Smoking is allowed only within vehicles, buildings or developed recreation sites. Off-road driving is also prohibited. Officials posted...
NBCMontana
Elmo 2 Fire grows to 20,616 acres, is within quarter mile of Lake Mary Ronan
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County has grown to 20,616 acres, and is within a quarter mile of Lake Mary Ronan, overnight infrared mapping shows. That's an increase of 2,189 acres from yesterday. The flight took place at 10 p.m. Wednesday. The daily flight...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
Missoula Co. stresses wildfire preparedness
MISSOULA, Mont. — With wildfire activity running rampant through Missoula County, county commissioners received an update from emergency management officials Tuesday on current conditions. Missoula County Deputy DES coordinator Nick Holloway says Missoula County fire crews have gotten multiple fires under control over the past week. Holloway did say...
NBCMontana
Elmo 2 Fire grows to 21,182 acres, growth slows, fire reaches Lake Mary Ronan
MISSOULA, Mont. — Growth on the Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County slowed on Thursday, as the fire reached 21,182 acres, infrared flight data shows. The growth of 566 acres was signficantly less than growth in the past few days, where the growth was more than 2,000 acres/ day.
NBCMontana
Crews work to protect rustic fishing resort at Lake Mary Ronan
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews are racing to protect a rustic fishing resort at Lake Mary Ronan from the Elmo 2 Fire. In a Facebook post Wednesday evening, Camp Tuffit reports the fire reached the southwest corner of Lake Mary Ronan. There are people making sprinkler and irrigation lines outside Camp Tuffit and an irrigation line on the perimeter of the property.
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
Missoula presents short-term rental study results
Missoula’s short-term rental properties grew by 25% since early 2020, according to a study the city of Missoula released Wednesday. There are 445 short-term rental properties in the city, mostly concentrated in the heart of the city and riverfront areas. The average nightly rate for those rentals is $150,...
NBCMontana
Full evacuation near Lake Mary Ronan
MISSOULA, Mont. — Sheriff Don Bell says the Lake Mary Ronan area has moved into full evacuation. Crews are out urging residents to leave the area. Officials extended the evacuation area to cover the whole valley from Highway 93 all the way to Lake Mary Ronan Lodge and the area all the way around the lake, both north and south of Highway 352/Lake Mary Ronan Road.
NBCMontana
Stevensville celebrates splash pad opening, Creamery Picnic and Parade
MISSOULA, Mont. — Today's a perfect day to cool off in Stevensville, as the community celebrates the grand opening of its new splash pad at 6:30 p.m. The opening coincides with the Creamery picnic and parade activities going on through Sunday. Business leaders expect up to 10,000 people to...
NBCMontana
Missoula Co. commissioners approve air quality rule changes
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County’s air quality rules and regulations are being changed to reflect new federal and state standards. Proposed rule changes have already been approved by the Air Pollution Control Board. One example, wood stove installations in Seeley Lake would still be allowed but the stoves...
NBCMontana
8 structures confirmed lost in Elmo 2 Fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — Eight structures have been lost in the Elmo 2 Fire burning outside Elmo and Dayton on the west side of Flathead Lake, according to public information officer Sara Rouse. Four of the structures were primary residences, and four were outbuildings. The northern part of the fire...
NBCMontana
Missoula Co. considering solar energy for fairgrounds
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County is considering adding solar energy capabilities to the fairgrounds to reduce its carbon footprint. Commissioners discussed the process with fairgrounds staff and officials Tuesday. The project is still in the early stages, and officials are going through the due diligence phase to see if...
NBCMontana
Redhorn Fire mapped at 270 acres, community meeting in St. Ignatius tonight
NBC Montana Staff — The Redhorn Fire burning 7 miles northeast of St. Ignatius in the Mission Mountains was mapped at 270 acres on Thursday evening. The daily flight log noted the following: "Growth to the south happened with areas of intense heat. Elsewhere growth occurred with scattered heat."
NBCMontana
Crisis services levy approved for November vote
Missoula County commissioners approved a crisis service levy for November's ballot. The levy would raise around $5 million annually for crisis services like homeless services and prevention and emergency mental health services, addiction services and criminal advocacy programs. Some examples of current services include the mobile support team, Johnson Street...
Comments / 0