Imani Ma'at turns Playground Detroit into ritual space in new exhibit

Read on www.metrotimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
Related
MetroTimes
Ferndale’s Tigerlily opens in former Antihero space
A restaurant called Tigerlily is set to open in the former Antihero space in downtown Ferndale after a major overhaul under new owners Hometown Restaurant Group. The restaurant, located at 231 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale, opens on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Tigerlily maintains the Asian influence of the izakaya-themed Antihero,...
Detroit News
Unique Detroit garden this week's photo contest winner
Barb Matney of Detroit shared this special garden with us in her photo, 'In Memory of Growing Up in Detroit's Warrendale Neighborhood." At one time containing seven burned houses over eight city lots, this space now has 40 raised vegetable beds and a 30 foot by 30 foot butterfly garden in the shape of a butterfly, she writes. As this week's winner of Homestyle's Garden Photo Contest, sponsored by English Gardens, Matney will receive a home or garden book. Matney will also be eligible to compete for the grand prize in September, a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens. To enter and get details on the rules, go to Detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2022.
deadlinedetroit.com
Nonprofit to Revive Storied Jazz Club on Detroit's West Side
A long-shuttered Detroit jazz club that hosted greats like John Coltrane, Miles Davis and Yusef Lateef could reopen by 2025, bringing what one resident calls a "spark" to a neglected portion of the west side. The non-profit Detroit Sound Conservancy's effort to rehab the Blue Bird Inn on Tireman gets...
Detroit News
Saginaw native who wanted to be a Temptation as a kid now stars in musical
Harrell Holmes Jr., a Saginaw native starring in the touring production of "Ain't Too Proud," which arrives Tuesday at the Detroit Opera House, had never done a musical but when the chance arose to join the Tony Award-winning musical about the Temptations, he jumped at it. And for good reason....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
Temptations' 'Ain't Too Proud' musical finally arrives where it all started: Detroit
It's been more than three years since "Ain't Too Proud," the Tony Award-winning musical about Detroit's own Temptations, made its Broadway debut and Otis Williams, the group's sole surviving founding member, still gets emotional every time he sees it. "I can't believe that my life story is on Broadway, traveling...
MetroTimes
Detroit’s The Whitney launches limited-time seafood boil
The Whitney restaurant in Detroit is joining the trendy seafood boil craze this summer. For a limited time, the upscale restaurant is offering what it calls the Canfield Seafood Boil. The item costs $49.95 and includes crab legs, jumbo shrimp, mussels, and littleneck clams. It also comes with Yukon Gold...
MetroTimes
The Real Boss brings bites of Argentina in Southwest Detroit
Southwest Detroit’s The Real Boss food truck scores some points for conceptual originality by trading in the cuisines of two souths: The American south and South America — or, more specifically, Argentina. Don’t think I’ve previously encountered a menu like this. It’s a product of father...
EAT Detroit event comes back in a big way, despite rain and power outages
Nearly 1,000 ticket holders descended on downtown Detroit on Wednesday for an evening of restaurant wandering, sampling signature food and drinks to benefit charity. Diners enjoyed herbed-crusted lamb chops, oversized meatballs with house marinara and truffle arancini (rice balls), and plenty more. After a two-year absence because of the pandemic, EAT Detroit, a roaming culinary feast...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MetroTimes
Belle Isle Art Fair returns to Detroit’s island park this weekend
Belle Isle is beautiful year round (well, except for the weeks spent each spring transforming it into a racetrack, but thankfully for avid park goers, those days are now over) — but even more so during the annual Belle Isle Art Fair. This year, more than 100 juried local...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Summer isn’t over yet with plenty of festivals to take the family to this weekend. Monroe County Fair (Monroe County Fairgrounds), through Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.: The annual fair is one of Michigan’s oldest but it’s still shining as bright as ever. This year’s theme is “Diamonds are Fair-ever” as it celebrates its 75th year. On Friday, catch all the rip-roaring action at the monster truck show. On Saturday, the legendary band Tesla will be rocking out the fair for its finale. General admission for the fair is $7 for adults and $4 for children 6-12. Separate tickets required for big shows. Full schedule and more info here.
MetroTimes
Eastern Market fave Bert’s gets concession stand at Detroit’s Comerica Park
Eastern Market fave Bert’s Market Place is bringing the meat to Comerica Park. The Black-owned staple will be serving its mouth-watering, barbecue sauce-slathered ribs, pulled pork, and sausages at a concession stand during weekend Detroit Tigers games and special events. Bert’s Oh My Good Burger, a one-pound sirloin patty...
Detroit News
The Detroit coney episode of 'Family Style with Al Roker' airs today; how to watch
Earlier this summer, America's weatherman Al Roker visited the Motor City to film a segment for "Today" live from the Detroit Riverfront. While he was in town, he spoke about visiting a few local businesses for his streaming show, "Family Style with Al Roker." In June, he stopped by two coney dog restaurants, the 105-year-old American Coney Island and the much newer Chili Mustard Onions, a vegan diner in Brush Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
restaurantclicks.com
The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Detroit
Korean restaurants often offer a variety of different dine-in experiences. Some offer fusion foods; some offer DIY Korean BBQ combos. Depending on what you’re in the mood for, it can be hard to decide where to eat. If you live in Detroit, you may already know of some top Korean restaurants in the area.
deadlinedetroit.com
Priced out of Detroit? Consider the newly trendy haven of...Wyandotte
Make all the Downriver jokes you want. The Free Press has investigated, and declares at least one community there both hot (in terms of development) and cool (at least, as measured by cocktail bars and trendy restaurants). Let's have a drumroll for Wyandotte. JC Reindel reports:. Wyandotte's downtown, just off...
deadlinedetroit.com
A Slice of Local History: Detroit's 'Freaky Deaky' Disco Dance in the 70s Led To Jealous-Lover Killings
Bless the Detroit Free Press for digging up a 1970s article on the "Freaky Deaky" dance that swept Detroit at the time. On Sunday, the Freep republished an edited version of the 1978 article which talks about the disco dance "which has swept the local clubs, has been implicated in at least three jealous-lover killings and has prompted a Detroit city councilman to ponder banning the moves." Many believe the dance started in New York.
Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival Returns to Southfield
The 6th annual Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival is coming to Southfield next week. Listen to the greatest and biggest homegrown talents in jazz. The post Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival Returns to Southfield appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
MetroTimes
All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club
On Sunday, polo fans gathered for the 2nd Annual Polo and Pretty Women event at the Detroit Polo Club in Howell. Hosted by Dave's Community Choice Development Corporation, this charity event featured an elite Polo Match, a fashion show featuring several of Detroit's up and coming designers, and a day party.
wrif.com
New Michigan Vernors Flavor is Finally Available – And It’s for Locals Only
If you’re a Michigan native and have never tasted Vernors, well, then I’m just going to have to take your Michigander card away. Sorry, but you have to taste Vernors as a Michigander, or else you just aren’t the real deal. Now, Vernors has finally released its...
wibailoutpeople.org
Detroit’s Prison Population Will Soon Be Stuck Living Next to a Toxic Site
Https://truthout.org/articles/detroits-prison-population-will-soon-be-stuck-living-next-to-a-toxic-site/. “It felt all too real,” Siwatu-Salama Ra said from her home in Detroit, Michigan. Her lifelong struggles against two injustices plaguing her community — pollution and incarceration — had become fused in a surreal way. Three years ago, Ra, a world-renowned environmental justice organizer, lay shackled...
Time Says Detroit is One of the Greatest Places in the World
Time asked its correspondents and contributors for nominations “on the greatest places in the world” and Detroit, Michigan made the list. The post Time Says Detroit is One of the Greatest Places in the World appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Comments / 0