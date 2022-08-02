ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Heat Advisory in Effect from Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. to Aug. 5 at 8 p.m., Highs of 100 Degrees Possible

By SÍLE MOLONEY
norwoodnews.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.norwoodnews.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Queens beach closed to swimming due to bacteria in water

NEW YORK -- A Queens beach is temporarily closed to swimming due to high levels of bacteria in the water.A red flag was posted on a lifeguard stand at Jacob Riis Park on Thursday, warning beachgoers to stay out of the water.The National Park Service says unsafe levels of bacteria were found in water samples.Due to the increased health risk, the beach is closed to swimming until further notice.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Bronx, NY
fox5ny.com

Texas sends bus full of migrants to NYC

NEW YORK - A bus of migrants sent from Texas arrived in New York City on Friday morning. The group of approximately 50 people had crossed into the U.S. from Mexico. In a statement, Governor Greg Abbott says they were dropped off at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. He says...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Heat Stroke#Air Conditioners#Heat Illness#Mobile Application#New Yorkers
NY1

High bacteria levels shut down swimming at Jacob Riis Park

NEW YORK—The beach at Jacob Riis Park in Queens is closed to swimming until further notice due to high bacterial levels found in water samples, the Gateway National Recreation Area announced on Facebook. The National Park Service advised people to avoid contact with the water on a day with...
QUEENS, NY
TheBriefly

The "This Dog Needs A Forever Home" Edition

Possible light rain in the evening and overnight. • Eric Adams is trying to make the case that bail reform is responsible for an increase in crime, claiming, "The hardworking men and women of the NYPD are doing the work." (Estefania Hernandez for NY1) • No one in a leadership...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
woay.com

Polio virus found in New York wastewater; No new cases reported

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The polio virus has been detected in wastewater samples from a suburban county near New York City after an unvaccinated adult contracted the disease. Health officials report they have not identified any additional cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the virus was...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Motorcycle Rider Found Dead In Newburgh

A Hudson Valley man lost his life on a motorcycle in Newburgh. Police are hoping witnesses can help them figure out what happened. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in the City of Newburgh. Fatal Motorcycle Motor Vehicle Accident Under...
NEWBURGH, NY
biztoc.com

NYC To Record Hottest Day Of Summer This Week

The hottest day of the summer season will be on Thursday. A frontal system will pass through on Friday, cooling the region and making the temperature spike a one-day event. The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts Manhattan's Central Park could reach 98 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday, which could set the record high for the date of 97 degrees Fahrenheit back in 1929. After the spike, high temperatures will slide through the first half of the month to 80-75 degrees Fahrenheit on Aug.15.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy