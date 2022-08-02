Heat Advisory in Effect from Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. to Aug. 5 at 8 p.m., Highs of 100 Degrees Possible

Read on www.norwoodnews.org
THE HEAT IS ON: NYC area under heat advisory as 100-degree RealFeels return
A heat advisory has been issued for most of the New York City area as punishing heat and humidity push RealFeel temps into the 100s starting Thursday.
Polio fears rise in New York, virus found in 7 different wastewater samples near NYC
New York state health officials have issued a more urgent call for unvaccinated children and adults to get inoculated against polio, citing new evidence of possible "community spread" of the virus.
Queens beach closed to swimming due to bacteria in water
NEW YORK -- A Queens beach is temporarily closed to swimming due to high levels of bacteria in the water.A red flag was posted on a lifeguard stand at Jacob Riis Park on Thursday, warning beachgoers to stay out of the water.The National Park Service says unsafe levels of bacteria were found in water samples.Due to the increased health risk, the beach is closed to swimming until further notice.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
NBC Connecticut
Polio Found in Sewage Samples Outside New York City Suggests It's Spreading in the Community, Health Officials Says
Wastewater samples taken from two different locations in Orange County during June and July tested positive for the virus, according to the New York State Department of Health. The findings come after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County contracted polio, suffered paralysis and had to be hospitalized last month. New...
Con Ed warns NYC heat wave could cause outages, has crews ready
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Con Edison said its crews are mobilized ahead of a spate of high-heat days that could bring triple-digit temperatures to New York City. The high levels of heat and humidity are likely to drive up pressure on the city’s grid, potentially leading to outages during a dangerous span, the company said in an advisory Wednesday.
1 Arrested After Apparent Teacher Killed In Hudson Valley, NY
New York State Police are investigating the shocking death of a Florida woman who was staying in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, New York State Police from Dutchess County confirmed troopers are investigating the death of a woman from the state of Florida who recently arrived in the town of Wappinger, New York.
fox5ny.com
Texas sends bus full of migrants to NYC
NEW YORK - A bus of migrants sent from Texas arrived in New York City on Friday morning. The group of approximately 50 people had crossed into the U.S. from Mexico. In a statement, Governor Greg Abbott says they were dropped off at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. He says...
norwoodnews.org
Bridge, Street Closures & General Transportation Updates for The Bronx from Aug. 5 to August 31
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the NYPD have advised of the following street and bridge closures in The Bronx and Manhattan from Aug. 5 to Aug. 31. East 139th Street between Alexander Avenue and Willis Avenue: This street will be closed Saturdays from 8 a.m. to...
NY1
High bacteria levels shut down swimming at Jacob Riis Park
NEW YORK—The beach at Jacob Riis Park in Queens is closed to swimming until further notice due to high bacterial levels found in water samples, the Gateway National Recreation Area announced on Facebook. The National Park Service advised people to avoid contact with the water on a day with...
NYC wastewater shows link between cryptic COVID variants and worse phases of the pandemic
Steam rises from a sewer as a man crosses Sixth Avenue. Columbia University researchers identified coronavirus mutations that could be connected to higher cases, hospitalizations and deaths. [ more › ]
The "This Dog Needs A Forever Home" Edition
Possible light rain in the evening and overnight. • Eric Adams is trying to make the case that bail reform is responsible for an increase in crime, claiming, "The hardworking men and women of the NYPD are doing the work." (Estefania Hernandez for NY1) • No one in a leadership...
POLIO IN 2 NY COUNTIES: Indicates 'potential community spread,' says Health Dept.
New York’s run-in with polio deepened Thursday after state health officials confirmed that signs of the virus were detected in wastewater samples in two bordering Hudson Valley counties, indicating that the virus is spreading within the community.
NBC New York
Dangerous Heat, Humidity Smother NYC Area Thursday as Storm Threat Looms
Buckle up for a rollercoaster stretch of weather in the tri-state area. Summer heat and humidity returned to the tri-state with a vengeance mid-week, with temperatures near or above 90 degrees in Central Park Tuesday kicking off the latest sweltering streak. After a brief reprieve in humidity Wednesday, muggy weather...
Residents urged to kill invasive spotted lanternflies swarming North Bergen building
A call-to-action has been issued throughout a community in New Jersey to exterminate an invasive bug that has swarmed the neighborhood.
woay.com
Polio virus found in New York wastewater; No new cases reported
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The polio virus has been detected in wastewater samples from a suburban county near New York City after an unvaccinated adult contracted the disease. Health officials report they have not identified any additional cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the virus was...
2 sharks caught by fisherman at Smith Point County Park
The sharks were released back into the water.
New York Motorcycle Rider Found Dead In Newburgh
A Hudson Valley man lost his life on a motorcycle in Newburgh. Police are hoping witnesses can help them figure out what happened. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in the City of Newburgh. Fatal Motorcycle Motor Vehicle Accident Under...
biztoc.com
NYC To Record Hottest Day Of Summer This Week
The hottest day of the summer season will be on Thursday. A frontal system will pass through on Friday, cooling the region and making the temperature spike a one-day event. The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts Manhattan's Central Park could reach 98 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday, which could set the record high for the date of 97 degrees Fahrenheit back in 1929. After the spike, high temperatures will slide through the first half of the month to 80-75 degrees Fahrenheit on Aug.15.
HEAT ALERT: Code Red in effect for Newark. Here’s what it means.
A Code Red is in effect for Newark, meaning residents should take precautions to prevent extreme heat illness -- especially seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions.
