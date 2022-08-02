Read on greenecountynewsonline.com
Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale
A company tasked with expanding a road in Urbandale failed numerous times last year to control the dust from construction, which led to complaints from neighbors, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Concrete Technologies, of Grimes, recently agreed to pay a $2,500 fine for the violations, DNR records show. Those resident complaints stemmed […] The post Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Extension offers retirement planning workshop
Being sure retirement funds will last for a one’s lifetime will be addressed Tuesday evenings Aug. 30 and Sept. 6 in an online workshop from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Each session will be held from 6:30-8:30 pm. “Writing Your Retirement Paycheck” is designed to provide information and...
USDA opens Emergency Haying & Grazing of CRP in parts of Iowa
IARN — The drought has been no joke again this year. It seems that unless we have a flood, parts of Iowa are in desperate need of rain. Because of the length of time certain counties have spent in D2 drought, and the return of D3 drought in parts of the state, the United States Department of Agriculture has opened the opportunity of emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres in Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. With six Iowa Counties restricted under Emergency Haying Criteria Based on LFP Triggers: Cherokee, Monona, O’Brien, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.
Iowa Board Of Education Won’t Review West Des Moines School Board Decision
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Board of Education has decided not to review a decision by the West Des Moines School District to keep a controversial book in a school library. State officials decided the parent challenging the inclusion of the book couldn’t bring that request because her son was no longer attending class at the school when she asked for the review. The book “Gender Queer” will remain in the district’s freshman building library. School officials say it is not required reading and parents can keep their child from having the ability to check it out.
Medical Center closing long term care by the end of September
A notable – and shocking – decision potentially leaves 58 employees and 34 residents scrambling to find new jobs and homes. The Greene County Medical Center recently announced they will shutter their long term care department – also known by many as the nursing home – for good on Sept. 28.
The walls are up on a new Costco in Des Moines metro
ANKENY, Iowa — You've likely noticed a new addition along Interstate 35 in Ankeny. The walls are up at the new Costco on Northeast 36th Street. This will be the second Costco in the metro. The city says this is part of a decade-long process to invest in the...
Jefferson Wants You grant to Uebel, RE/MAX Legacy
A new business in Jefferson was awarded a $5,000 Jefferson Wants You incentive grant for start-up costs. Nikki Uebel purchased the property at 100 N Wilson Ave in Jefferson and opened her new real estate business, RE/MAX Legacy. Uebel said, “This business was a catalyst for our purchase of the vacant downtown building. It will impact all of the town by having two productive businesses in that space. Additionally, RE/MAX will be a community partner with other businesses.”
Some Iowa hospitals close beds as number of COVID-19 patients decrease
DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite Iowa's increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, health care providers say it's nowhere near as bad as it's been. "Overall, those COVID numbers are down, which has meant there's less demand for beds," said Eric Lothe, the COO of UnityPoint Health-Des Moines. While...
DMPS offers some retiring teachers $50,000 to stay one more year
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools is willing to pay a $50,000 bonus to teachers who planned to retire but are willing to stay one more year. The retiring teachers need to be 60 or older to be eligible and an employee for at least 15 years before retiring.
RAGBRAI Was Golden Fundraising Opportunity For Small-Town Iowa
(Fonda, IA) Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraising for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around 600 dollars in pickle sandwich sales that’ll go toward their 30-thousand-dollar goal. Elsewhere, Nemaha raised nearly enough money to finish construction on its historical museum. As one of the stops on Monday’s route, the northwest town almost sold out of the 400 pounds of marinated turkey tenders prepared for the event.
Kwik Star CEO, Miss Iowa attend ribbon cutting Thursday morning
In less than nine months since first announcing their plans, the Kwik Star gas station and convenience store has transformed the north end of the Perry Business Plaza into a hive of commercial bustle. In order to celebrate the opening of the 762nd store, Kwik Star CEO Don Zietlow of...
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
Ames High School alumni petition to name new auditorium after teacher
AMES, Iowa — For more than three decades, drama teacher Wayne "Hank" Hansen made Ames High School a better place. Now, a group of former Ames High drama students are working to carry out his legacy by petitioning to get the new auditorium named in his honor. Hansen taught...
Terminated Webster County Jail Administrator Speaks Out About What Led To Her Firing
Webster County Jail Administrator Shawna Dencklau spoke out against her termination from the county during this morning’s Webster County Board of Supervisors meeting. During her time at the podium she said she wasn’t asking for her job back but wanted to tell her side of the story. “I...
Legal battle over ownership of Terrace Hill artifacts escalates
The state of Iowa is asking a judge to dismiss a charity’s claim that it owns many of the artifacts on display in the governor’s mansion. Terrace Hill, located at 2300 Grand Ave. in Des Moines, is the official residence of the governor of the state, and is a National Historic Landmark built in 1869. […] The post Legal battle over ownership of Terrace Hill artifacts escalates appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Latin King property sold to New Jersey real estate investment trust
A New Jersey-based real estate investment trust has purchased property on which the popular Latin King restaurant is located, Polk County real estate records show. SCF RC Funding IV LLC paid Latin King RE LLC $2.15 million for the property, located at 2200 Hubbell Ave. in Des Moines (pictured). The 1.7-acre parcel includes the one-story, 8,872-square-foot building in which the landmark restaurant is located.
State fraud division: Iowa woman submitted fraudulent auto insurance application
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is charged with insurance fraud after submitting a fraudulent document in connection with an auto insurance application, according to the state Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau. The bureau says 46-year-old Angelina Marie Majors, of Fort Dodge, is charged with the crime. The charges...
Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?
I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
Tech petting zoo at Jefferson public library
The Jefferson public library staff is ready to help area residents get up close and become friendly with the electronic resources available free at the library. A visit to the tech petting zoo will include personal instruction on any resources of interest. The tech petting zoo is available by appointment...
