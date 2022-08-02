Read on nbcmontana.com
NBCMontana
Hog Trough Fire at 771 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hog Trough Fire burning east of Hamilton saw limited growth on Thursday, and measures 771 acres, according to an overnight infrared flight. The daily flight log noted the following: "There are a couple isolated heat sources outside the main perimeter on the northwestern edge. Some areas of intense heat along the northwestern and southeastern edges. Scattered heat and isolated heat sources throughout the interior."
NBCMontana
Lolo National Forest announces Sanders, Mineral Co. in extreme fire danger
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lolo National Forest announced its forest land in Sanders and Mineral County are in extreme fire danger. Areas in extreme fire danger are the Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger District, Superior Ranger District and the western section of the Ninemile Ranger District in Mineral County. The Lolo National...
NBCMontana
NEW PHOTOS, MAP: Clover Fire grows to 1,099 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Clover Fire burning in the Middlefork of Warm Springs Creek on the Madison Ranger District of the Beaverhead Deerlodge National Forest has grown to 1,099 acres, according to overnight infrared flight data. That's up 1 acre from Thursday. The daily flight log notes the following:...
NBCMontana
Stage 1 fire restrictions start Friday in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County officials will implement stage 1 fire restrictions effective at 12:01 a.m. this Friday. That means no campfires, and smoking is allowed only within an enclosed vehicle, building or developed recreation site. There are exceptions for campfires in established steel fire grates at Finley Point,...
NBCMontana
Throwback to the Boulder 2700 drone video
MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team took to the skies above the Boulder 2700 Fire burn on Flathead Lake in September of 2021. The fire burned more than 2200 acres. Watch all our drone videos here: https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
NBCMontana
Stage 1 fire restrictions start Friday on Flathead Reservation
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Division of Fire is implementing stage 1 fire restrictions starting this Friday. That means campfires are prohibited except within a developed recreation site. Smoking is allowed only within vehicles, buildings or developed recreation sites. Off-road driving is also prohibited. Officials posted...
NBCMontana
Log hauling starts on the North Fork Ranger District
MISSOULA, Mont. — USDA Forest Service and the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests warn people that log hauling has started in Idaho’s North Fork Ranger District for timber sale operations. Officials tell visitors to be prepared for truck traffic while visiting the National Forest near Pierce. Those visiting the...
NBCMontana
Elmo 2 Fire grows to 21,182 acres, growth slows, fire reaches Lake Mary Ronan
MISSOULA, Mont. — Growth on the Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County slowed on Thursday, as the fire reached 21,182 acres, infrared flight data shows. The growth of 566 acres was signficantly less than growth in the past few days, where the growth was more than 2,000 acres/ day.
NBCMontana
Road repairs to begin at Yellowstone's northeast entrance
MISSOULA, Mont. — Major repairs on all damaged sections of Yellowstone National Park's Northeast Entrance Road near Cooke City and Silver Gate began Tuesday. The road was previously open to bicyclists and pedestrian traffic but will be closed for staging equipment and materials for construction. Repairs are estimated to...
NBCMontana
Redhorn Fire estimated at 37 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Redhorn Fire in the Mission Mountains Wilderness is now estimated at 37 acres in size. The lightning-caused fire is burning 7 air miles northeast of St. Ignatius. It's zero percent contained and burning in heavy forest fuels and steep, rough terrain. Fire officials will actively...
NBCMontana
Crews work to protect rustic fishing resort at Lake Mary Ronan
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews are racing to protect a rustic fishing resort at Lake Mary Ronan from the Elmo 2 Fire. In a Facebook post Wednesday evening, Camp Tuffit reports the fire reached the southwest corner of Lake Mary Ronan. There are people making sprinkler and irrigation lines outside Camp Tuffit and an irrigation line on the perimeter of the property.
NBCMontana
Missoula Co. stresses wildfire preparedness
MISSOULA, Mont. — With wildfire activity running rampant through Missoula County, county commissioners received an update from emergency management officials Tuesday on current conditions. Missoula County Deputy DES coordinator Nick Holloway says Missoula County fire crews have gotten multiple fires under control over the past week. Holloway did say...
NBCMontana
Elmo 2 Fire grows to 20,616 acres, is within quarter mile of Lake Mary Ronan
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County has grown to 20,616 acres, and is within a quarter mile of Lake Mary Ronan, overnight infrared mapping shows. That's an increase of 2,189 acres from yesterday. The flight took place at 10 p.m. Wednesday. The daily flight...
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
Fire Near Lolo – New High Temperature Records Set in Missoula
Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Missoula Rural Fire was dispatched to a possible structure fire near Neil Drive in Lolo. The caller reported hearing a loud ‘pop’ and a power line had fallen causing smoke and flames. However, while crews were responding, the dispatch was changed to...
NBCMontana
Full evacuation near Lake Mary Ronan
MISSOULA, Mont. — Sheriff Don Bell says the Lake Mary Ronan area has moved into full evacuation. Crews are out urging residents to leave the area. Officials extended the evacuation area to cover the whole valley from Highway 93 all the way to Lake Mary Ronan Lodge and the area all the way around the lake, both north and south of Highway 352/Lake Mary Ronan Road.
NBCMontana
Firewood cutting opportunity on Condon Mountain
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Swan Lake Ranger District is offering a up a firewood cutting opportunity in the Condon Mountain Area from Aug. 2 through Aug. 30. Permits are required while collecting wood. The U.S. Forest Service sent out the following:. The Swan Lake Ranger District is offering a...
NBCMontana
Redhorn Fire mapped at 270 acres, community meeting in St. Ignatius tonight
NBC Montana Staff — The Redhorn Fire burning 7 miles northeast of St. Ignatius in the Mission Mountains was mapped at 270 acres on Thursday evening. The daily flight log noted the following: "Growth to the south happened with areas of intense heat. Elsewhere growth occurred with scattered heat."
NBCMontana
8 structures confirmed lost in Elmo 2 Fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — Eight structures have been lost in the Elmo 2 Fire burning outside Elmo and Dayton on the west side of Flathead Lake, according to public information officer Sara Rouse. Four of the structures were primary residences, and four were outbuildings. The northern part of the fire...
