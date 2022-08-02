ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Governor Wolf announces one-time bonus for qualifying Pennsylvanians

 2 days ago
Rainbowgoth
2d ago

the income limit is $15k a year for renters and $30k for homeowners. Who can afford rent on $15k a year? they aren't even bringing home $1000 a month but they afford rent??

Anna S. August
2d ago

Pa. received Covid relief funds and they have a budget surplus. I really don't understand why this couldn't have applied to all instead of just a select few.

misterluckyS7even
2d ago

on one hand, you dweebs candidly admit, that an income of 1.2K a month isnt even enough to live off of, and yet you've selfishly proposed that the wrong people are getting these rebate checks...and I reiterate, from a past posting: @$1200 month income, the qualifications for the rent rebate also require rent paid in full for that application year. and I'm neither in the projects, or section 8.

Customer Service
