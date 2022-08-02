ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan SOS details what happens during election canvassing after ballots are counted

Election results are still coming in across Michigan, and many are actually coming in more slowly as 65 of Michigan's 83 counties are reporting modem issues. On Tuesday night, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson detailed the next steps after the election and after the unofficial results are released. She said that election officials will then shift their focus to election canvassing.
Tv20detroit.com

Live primary election results: Check the races across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Polls have officially closed for most of Michigan. Voters across the state cast their ballot during Michigan's Primary Election Day. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said more than 1.3 million people voted absentee statewide. "I would say there's a lot of enthusiasm for this primary," she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Tv20detroit.com

Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger crossed a state highway's centerline and caused the head-on crash. Walorski and two members of her congressional staff...
INDIANA STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Election results delayed: 65 Michigan counties reporting modem issues

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Primary election results are delayed in 65 of 83 Michigan counties due to modem issues, Wayne County officials say. The same issue is also happening in Macomb County. According to a statement from Wayne County officials, the modem problems are being caused by Voluntary Voting Systems...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Smokehouse#Gop#Fox
Tv20detroit.com

'Something of a lifetime': Michigan veterans humbled, inspired by Honor Flight experience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) — Back in early June, dozens of veterans arrived at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids for a trip they would never forget. “I didn’t sleep maybe an hour last night, so that’ll tell you I was really looking forward to being here," said Nedro Carmichael, who fought in the Vietnam War from 1965-67 with the Green Berets.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

More than one million absentee ballots cast in Michigan's primary election

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News crews observed the counting of local absentee ballots at Huntington Place in Detroit from the media observation area. We noticed some policies in place to prevent disputes such as those seen in 2020. During the counting of absentee ballots in November 2020 at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Tv20detroit.com

Escapee from Eastpointe back in custody after traffic stop in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man who was wanted after escaping police custody was found Thursday during a traffic stop in Brighton, authorities in Livingston County say. Devonta Deshawn Moore,18, escaped from a police officer and sergeant Monday night while being transported from the Eastpointe Police Department to the Macomb County Jail with two other prisoners. Moore had been arraigned hours before the escape on charges of domestic violence and fleeing and alluding.
BRIGHTON, MI
Tv20detroit.com

3 in custody after nearly $1 million of cocaine seized in Calhoun County

MARHSALL, Mich. — State troopers made three arrests and seized nearly $1 million worth of cocaine last week. Michigan State Police (MSP) says troopers conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday, July 27 near Marshall on I-94 for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the male driver granted consent to search the vehicle after MSP says its occupants behaved suspiciously.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

2 Oklahoma districts' accreditation demoted for violating HB 1775

The Oklahoma State Education Board disciplined two school districts after they violated the state's House Bill 1775. Fox News reported that during a July 28 meeting, the board voted to lower the accreditation status of Tulsa Public Schools and Mustang Public Schools. NBC affiliate KJRH reported that the board voted...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Huron River Spill: What is hexavalent chromium and how dangerous is it?

(WXYZ) — After a chemical spill was reported in the Huron River this week, many are wondering what hexavalent chromium is and how it could affect their health. According to the MDHHS, hexavalent chromium was released from Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom to the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility. The state says the sewer feeds the plant, which then discharges to the Huron River system.
WIXOM, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Multi-generational living is up amid rising housing costs, pandemic

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — From student loan debt to rising grocery costs and high energy bills, there's plenty of reasons to cut costs where you can. Increasingly in recent years, one of those areas appears to be living situations. The number of Americans living in multi-generational households, where three...
Tv20detroit.com

More test results from Huron River samples expected Friday

(WXYZ) — More results are expected today from the investigation into the toxic chemical spill along the Huron River. On Thursday, 29 samples were taken from the river. Throughout the week, a total of 11 samples have come back negative for cancer-causing chemical hexavalent chromium, But with all these negative samples the question now becomes—when will it be safe to go back in the water?
WIXOM, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy