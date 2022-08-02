Read on www.tv20detroit.com
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley calls for a recount, a look at that process in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Republican candidate Ryan Kelley came in fourth place in the primary race for governor and was more than 250,000 votes behind the winner, Tudor Dixon. Now, Kelley is calling for a recount. "In terms of the recount process, if the difference between their the number of...
‘We’re not stopping': Tudor Dixon makes first campaign stop as the official GOP nominee
LANSING, Mich. — Tuesday night, Tudor Dixon won the GOP nomination for governor. Hours later, on Wednesday, she made her first campaign stop at the Unity Luncheon in Lansing. “I’ve said for a while now that this is the year of the woman,” Dixon told the crowd at Arcadia...
Michigan SOS details what happens during election canvassing after ballots are counted
Election results are still coming in across Michigan, and many are actually coming in more slowly as 65 of Michigan's 83 counties are reporting modem issues. On Tuesday night, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson detailed the next steps after the election and after the unofficial results are released. She said that election officials will then shift their focus to election canvassing.
Live primary election results: Check the races across metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — Polls have officially closed for most of Michigan. Voters across the state cast their ballot during Michigan's Primary Election Day. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said more than 1.3 million people voted absentee statewide. "I would say there's a lot of enthusiasm for this primary," she...
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger crossed a state highway's centerline and caused the head-on crash. Walorski and two members of her congressional staff...
Election results delayed: 65 Michigan counties reporting modem issues
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Primary election results are delayed in 65 of 83 Michigan counties due to modem issues, Wayne County officials say. The same issue is also happening in Macomb County. According to a statement from Wayne County officials, the modem problems are being caused by Voluntary Voting Systems...
MSP to target drivers on I-75 from Michigan/Ohio border to Sault Ste. Marie
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police said they will be targeting drivers along I-75 throughout the state starting this weekend. The "Stay Alive on I-75" campaign will focus on enforcement from the Michigan/Ohio state line all the way to the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula. It kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 7.
'They don’t happen very often': Flight instructor talks small plane safety following three crashes
SPARTA, Mich. — Three small plane crashes have happened in the last month in West Michigan. The first was in Oceana County killing both passengers on board, another was in Montcalm County with one survivor and then the most recent happened in South Haven Township killing two. With those...
'Something of a lifetime': Michigan veterans humbled, inspired by Honor Flight experience
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) — Back in early June, dozens of veterans arrived at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids for a trip they would never forget. “I didn’t sleep maybe an hour last night, so that’ll tell you I was really looking forward to being here," said Nedro Carmichael, who fought in the Vietnam War from 1965-67 with the Green Berets.
More than one million absentee ballots cast in Michigan's primary election
DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News crews observed the counting of local absentee ballots at Huntington Place in Detroit from the media observation area. We noticed some policies in place to prevent disputes such as those seen in 2020. During the counting of absentee ballots in November 2020 at...
Ann Arbor residents upset and confused after Huron River chemical spill
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Huron River is a precious resource to people all over the area. But it holds particular significance to the people of Ann Arbor who get 85% of their drinking water from the river. Matt Bussey was doing some canoeing on the Huron River...
Environmental watchdogs, researchers urge caution with new and legacy threats of contamination
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — While there are thousands of known sites of contamination across the country from hazardous waste dumped or not properly secured by manufacturing facilities and landfills, the ones government officials consider the most dangerous are called Superfund sites. A site being labeled as a Superfund allows...
Running from the law: Drivers fleeing from police have quadrupled in recent years
DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s a national problem plaguing our local police departments: a growing number of drivers, deciding not to stop when an officer is attempting to pull them over. “Just in our last quarter from April to June, we had a 61% increase in people that have...
Escapee from Eastpointe back in custody after traffic stop in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man who was wanted after escaping police custody was found Thursday during a traffic stop in Brighton, authorities in Livingston County say. Devonta Deshawn Moore,18, escaped from a police officer and sergeant Monday night while being transported from the Eastpointe Police Department to the Macomb County Jail with two other prisoners. Moore had been arraigned hours before the escape on charges of domestic violence and fleeing and alluding.
3 in custody after nearly $1 million of cocaine seized in Calhoun County
MARHSALL, Mich. — State troopers made three arrests and seized nearly $1 million worth of cocaine last week. Michigan State Police (MSP) says troopers conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday, July 27 near Marshall on I-94 for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the male driver granted consent to search the vehicle after MSP says its occupants behaved suspiciously.
2 Oklahoma districts' accreditation demoted for violating HB 1775
The Oklahoma State Education Board disciplined two school districts after they violated the state's House Bill 1775. Fox News reported that during a July 28 meeting, the board voted to lower the accreditation status of Tulsa Public Schools and Mustang Public Schools. NBC affiliate KJRH reported that the board voted...
Huron River Spill: What is hexavalent chromium and how dangerous is it?
(WXYZ) — After a chemical spill was reported in the Huron River this week, many are wondering what hexavalent chromium is and how it could affect their health. According to the MDHHS, hexavalent chromium was released from Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom to the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility. The state says the sewer feeds the plant, which then discharges to the Huron River system.
Oxford school shooting death could have been prevented by armed guard, alleges amended lawsuit
(WXYZ) — Parents suing Oxford Schools are amending their lawsuit with new allegations that an armed security guard could have prevented at least one death during the mass shooting back on November 30. PL Motion for Leave to File Fourth Amended Complaint - Filed by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit...
Multi-generational living is up amid rising housing costs, pandemic
HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — From student loan debt to rising grocery costs and high energy bills, there's plenty of reasons to cut costs where you can. Increasingly in recent years, one of those areas appears to be living situations. The number of Americans living in multi-generational households, where three...
More test results from Huron River samples expected Friday
(WXYZ) — More results are expected today from the investigation into the toxic chemical spill along the Huron River. On Thursday, 29 samples were taken from the river. Throughout the week, a total of 11 samples have come back negative for cancer-causing chemical hexavalent chromium, But with all these negative samples the question now becomes—when will it be safe to go back in the water?
