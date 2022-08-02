Read on www.kaxe.org
Related
Entering Heaven Alive
“Taking Me Back,” the song that closes Jack White’s fifth solo album, also opened his fourth. The version on Entering Heaven Alive, whose title carries the parenthetical “(Gently),” offers White’s workmanlike take on the gypsy jazz of the 1930s, brisk and lilting, complete with a see-sawing violin solo a la Stéphane Grappelli to kick things off. The previous version, from April’s Fear of the Dawn, is mutant stadium rock, furious and bludgeoning, stacked with electric guitars that sound like synthesizers and synthesizers that sound like electric guitars.
The FADER
The 20 best rock songs right now
Not much is known about Blondshell right now bar the two singles 24-year-old Sabrina Teitelbaum has put out under the name this year. “Kiss City,” which follows June’s “Olympus,” is full of tension and release. The song crackles with the air of a good secret as Teitelbaum confesses her sexual desires before stepping back and declaring herself “adjacent to a lot of love” before things get too real. It’s hard not to want to hear more of what she has to say.
The Chambers Brothers and the acid classic that psychedelicised black American folk music
The Chambers Brothers' 11-minute classic Time Has Come Today was written after a Timothy Leary lecture and was hated by the record company... until it became a smash hit
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Marcus Mumford, Valerie June, and The Head and the Heart
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Take A Look At These Stunning Photos Of A Young Willie Nelson
Willie Nelson — or Shotgun Willie, as he is fondly called — is a legend in the country music genre. The American Outlaw Country singer was born in the early ’30s and wrote his first song at the young age of seven. His career started quite early as he began touring locally as a high schooler with the Bohemian Polka band as their lead singer and guitarist.
ZZ Top Feels ‘Somewhat New as a Band’ With Elwood Francis
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons said the Texas trio feels "somewhat new as a band" with the addition of longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis, who took over for bassist Dusty Hill following his death last July. "It's quite a trip having Elwood step in to help keep the ball rolling," Gibbons...
H.e.a.t.: an unbreakable brotherhood grounded in noise, beers and shampoo
The classics never go out of style for old-school Swedish crew H.e.a.t. on seventh album Force Majeure
‘Sweet By and By’: Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton & Randy Travis Each Made the Hymn Sound So Sweet
“Sweet By and By” is one of the sweetest gospel tunes ever recorded. And it’s been recorded by just about everyone, from Nat King Cole and Wayne Newton to Burl Ives and Johnny Cash. No matter how it’s titled—”In the Sweet By and By,” “In the Sweet Bye...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Drummer Kaleb Luebchow Has Died, War of Ages Pays Tribute
Christian Metalcore band War Of Ages is mourning the loss of one of their own. Kaleb Luebchow, the band's drummer from 2017 until the present day, died on Wednesday, July 27 in Nashville, Tennessee. Amid his passing, the band paid emotional tribute to Luebchow, reflecting not only on his importance to the band, but also the impact the drummer had on their lives.
On This Date: Randy Travis Released “Diggin’ Up Bones” Back In 1986
It’s no secret that Randy Travis will go down as one of the most influential country singers in the ’80s and ’90s, and his music will forever stand the test of time. I mean c’mon, I still continue to drown myself in “Three Wooden Crosses,” “Forever and Ever, Amen,” and “Deeper Than the Holler” to this day.
Top 10 Jeff Porcaro Rock Songs Without Toto
Even though drummer Jeff Porcaro is best known for his drum work with Toto, he was already a member of Sonny and Cher's band as a teenager. Porcaro continued working as a first-call sideman even after rising to chart-topping, Grammy-winning fame with his band. An implausible number of superstars sought...
Every Stone Temple Pilots album ranked worst to best
Originally fronted by the charismatic Scott Weiland, Stone Temple Pilots were one of the most successful US rock bands of the '90s, and are now enjoying a second act with new vocalist Jeff Gutt. This is their catalogue ranked
Former Samson Frontman Nicky Moore Has Died at 75
Nicky Moore, the vocalist who followed Bruce Dickinson as frontman for the U.K. metal band Samson, has died Wednesday (Aug. 3) at the age of 75. "It is with immense sadness and almost unbearably heavy hearts that we have to let you all know that Nicky - a man larger than life in body and spirit - has sadly passed away this morning. A man that lived a thousand lifetimes in just one has decided he needed a rest. Rest well, dear friend. We will all miss you x," stated a message posted to Moore's Facebook page.
Guitar World Magazine
Best pedals for classic rock 2022: killer stompboxes to help you recreate the tones of the rock elite
Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and Deep Purple are just a few of the names that have not only cemented themselves into the popular zeitgeist with mega cross-over hit songs but have produced searing guitar tones that guitarists will be trying to recreate forever more. So, if you are among the many players mesmerized by the tones of legendary acts from the '70s and '80s, then this guide to the best pedals for classic rock is exactly what you've been looking for.
Stereogum
Gang Of Youths – “Why Does It Always Rain On Me?” (Travis Cover)
In February, Australian alt-rock band Gang Of Youths released their third studio album, angel in realtime. They’re currently gigging around Australia, and in September they’ll head to Ireland and then the US before circling back to Europe. For now, they’ve done a “Like A Version” cover of Travis’ 1999 classic “Why Does It Always Rain On Me?”
Review: Twins’ harmonies shimmer on album of covers
“Cover to Cover,” The Brother Brothers (Compass Records) Identical twins Adam and David Moss are easy to tell apart on their charming new album of cover tunes. That’s usually David singing the high part, his gentle harmonies with Adam doing a distinctive dance that can only result from plenty of practice and shared genes. It’s as if the Illinois natives were separated at birth by thirds.
‘Monarch,’ New Country Music Drama, Drops New Song, ‘American Cowgirl’ [Listen]
TV viewers anxiously awaiting the premiere of the Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon-led drama, Monarch, have more than a month left to wait for the show's premiere. This week, however, the show released a new original song as it gears up for the start of its inaugural season. The song...
Gerry Rafferty, Baker Street, and the sax intro that gave birth to an urban legend
Raphael Ravenscroft's sax intro gave Gerry Rafferty's Baker Street its classic status - but no one can agree how it happened
Bernie Marsden has delivered another master class in rock history
Bernie Marsden latest album pays tribute to guitar heroes and the art of the power trio
Nile’s Karl Sanders Names 5 World Music Albums Metalheads Will Love
Metalheads are quite well-versed in Nile's obsession with Egyptian history, but there's more to band leader Karl Sanders' boundary-shattering death metal that's been prevailing for more than two decades. Saurian Apocalypse, the third Eastern-ambient solo album from Sanders, dropped this year and it finds him again returning to ritualistic/meditative music achieved through the utilization of a number of cultural instruments, such as the Bağlama, sistrum, dumbek and glissentar.
Comments / 0