ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Election Results | Michigan's 2nd Congressional District Republican primary

13 ON YOUR SIDE
13 ON YOUR SIDE
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wzzm13.com

Comments / 0

Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

November's Whitmer, Dixon matchup to make history

MICHIGAN, USA — Tudor Dixon’s primary win late Tuesday evening sets the stage for a first-of-its-kind matchup: the first all-female gubernatorial race in Michigan election history. “Generally speaking, most polls show that the election is going to be competitive,” Whitt Kilburn, an associate professor at Grand Valley State...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testifies before Senate Committee about election threats

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding threats to election workers on Wednesday morning. Benson was joined by New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, officials from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Norton
Person
John Moolenaar
13 ON YOUR SIDE

VERIFY: Is Lake Michigan The Most Dangerous Lake?

LAKE, MICHIGAN, Mich. — Living in West Michigan we’ve all heard the stories of tragedy in and along the Lake Michigan shoreline. So when a post on Facebook by a page called MichiganMae claimed Lake Michigan as the most dangerous in the country and in the top 10 worldwide, we wanted to verify these claims.
LAKE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Primary Election#Republican Primary#Congressional District#Democrat
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Survey finds small shift in spending habits could bring up to 16,000 jobs, $3 billion in revenue for Michigan's economy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Retailers Association has updated their Buy Nearby program estimates for 2022, saying that a ten percent change to spending habits would bring billions back to the state's economy. Their survey found that Michiganders spend around $30.3 billion in "out-of-state ecommerce." The survey goes...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Average gas price in Michigan drops 20 cents since last week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over the past week, the average gas price in Michigan has dropped 20 cents, continuing a downward trend that began weeks ago. AAA reports the average gas price now sits at $4.24 per gallon of regular unleaded. This is a 76-cent drop from prices in July, but $1.04 more than in August 2021.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy