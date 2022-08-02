Election Results | Michigan's 2nd Congressional District Republican primary

Read on www.wzzm13.com
John Moolenaar wins Republican nomination for Michigan's 2nd Congressional District
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Republican incumbent John Moolenaar faced challenger Tom Norton in the primary election for Michigan's 2nd Congressional District. ABC News has declared John Moolenaar the winner of the Republican primary for Michigan's 2nd Congressional District. Moolenaar has served as the US Representative from Michigan's 4th Congressional...
November's Whitmer, Dixon matchup to make history
MICHIGAN, USA — Tudor Dixon’s primary win late Tuesday evening sets the stage for a first-of-its-kind matchup: the first all-female gubernatorial race in Michigan election history. “Generally speaking, most polls show that the election is going to be competitive,” Whitt Kilburn, an associate professor at Grand Valley State...
Rep. Peter Meijer concedes Republican primary for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District to John Gibbs
KENT COUNTY, Mich — After a single term in the United States Congress, Peter Meijer has conceded the primary election for Michigan's Third Congressional District to challenger John Gibbs. Just days after Meijer was sworn into office in 2021, rioters stormed the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6 as a...
'NOT CONCEDING' says Republican gubernatorial hopeful Ryan Kelley
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Republican candidate for governor Ryan Kelley took to social media Wednesday morning to refute the results of the primary election. Tudor Dixon was named as the Republican nominee for governor to face Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer in November. The Michigan Republican Party was the first to...
Tudor Dixon wins the Republican primary for Michigan governor, faces Whitmer in November
LANSING, Mich. — A crowded field of 10 Republican candidates running for Governor of Michigan was whittled down to five after several candidates failed to meet the threshold of signatures to get on the ballot. The field of the five remaining candidates were very close in the polls for...
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testifies before Senate Committee about election threats
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding threats to election workers on Wednesday morning. Benson was joined by New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, officials from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
West Michigan softball team playing in Little League World Series
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A little league All-Star team from West Michigan is competing on the world stage tonight at the 2022 Junior League Softball World Series in Kirkland, WA. Earlier this summer, the Georgetown and Hudsonville Little League All-Star Teams combined forces and began their long road to the...
Whitmer urges Michigan Supreme Court to consider abortion rights lawsuit
MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has renewed her request for the Michigan Supreme Court to consider her lawsuit that could add abortion rights as a constitutional right in the state. Gov. Whitmer first filed the lawsuit on April 7 in anticipation of the overturn of Roe v. Wade,...
Temporary restraining order blocks Michigan abortion ban enforcement
MICHIGAN, USA — A Michigan judge approved a temporary restraining order filed by Governor Whitmer late Monday afternoon. It comes after the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled earlier in the day that county prosecutors could enforce the 1931 law. Governor Whitmer's request for the temporary restraining order says the...
School districts ramping up recruiting efforts amid critical educator shortage
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the school year starting in just a few weeks, districts across West Michigan are in full force hiring teachers, bus drivers and everything in between. The Michigan Education Association (MEA) says there's a critical shortage of educators right now. Dr. Sheridan Steelman recently retired...
Michigan appeals court ruling lets county prosecutors file charges in 1931 abortion law
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Court of Appeals says a court injunction that freezes the state's 1931 abortion ban does not apply to county prosecutors. In a ruling Monday, judges issued an order that allows for county prosecutors to, at their discretion, charge individuals who violate the 1931 ban on performing abortions.
VERIFY: Is Lake Michigan The Most Dangerous Lake?
LAKE, MICHIGAN, Mich. — Living in West Michigan we’ve all heard the stories of tragedy in and along the Lake Michigan shoreline. So when a post on Facebook by a page called MichiganMae claimed Lake Michigan as the most dangerous in the country and in the top 10 worldwide, we wanted to verify these claims.
Michigan open-call auditions for American Idol are Monday
MICHIGAN, USA — The first step on the road to become an American Idol is coming up on Monday. All you have to do, is register for a spot in the open-call auditions and you'll get your shot to impress the American Idol producers and earn a spot on the show.
Survey finds small shift in spending habits could bring up to 16,000 jobs, $3 billion in revenue for Michigan's economy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Retailers Association has updated their Buy Nearby program estimates for 2022, saying that a ten percent change to spending habits would bring billions back to the state's economy. Their survey found that Michiganders spend around $30.3 billion in "out-of-state ecommerce." The survey goes...
Michigan judge in abortion case denies request to step aside
LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan judge who suspended the state's long-unenforced abortion ban in May denied a request Friday from state lawmakers seeking to disqualify her from presiding over the key abortion case. Michigan Court of Claims Chief Judge Elizabeth Gleicher wrote in her decision that at least one...
New West Michigan semi-pro soccer team set to begin league play in September
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — West Michigan soccer fans have an awesome reason to be excited. A new team is coming to the area. It's United West Football Club and they're just about ready to hit the pitch. Team founder Rogelio Giron, graduated from Grand Rapids Christian High School before moving...
Average gas price in Michigan drops 20 cents since last week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over the past week, the average gas price in Michigan has dropped 20 cents, continuing a downward trend that began weeks ago. AAA reports the average gas price now sits at $4.24 per gallon of regular unleaded. This is a 76-cent drop from prices in July, but $1.04 more than in August 2021.
'Donut & Beer Fest' returns to Michigan this October
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An event that Homer Simpson would lose his mind over is coming to Battle Creek in October. The Donut & Beer Fest kicked off in 2017 in Kalamazoo and later moved to Columbus, OH in 2021. And now it is back in Michigan, in partnership with the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.
Could masks return as 12 Michigan counties hit high transmission for COVID-19?
Kalamazoo County, as well as 11 others in the Upper Peninsula and eastern side of the state have been classified as high transmission for COVID-19. Local hospital leaders with Trinity Health and University of Michigan Health West say we're in a better spot this summer, but the rise in cases shouldn't be ignored.
Michigan Supreme Court says anti-bias law protects LGBTQ
DETROIT — The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday said the state's anti-discrimination law covers sexual orientation, a victory for LGBTQ residents. The court, in a 5-2 opinion, said the word “sex” in Michigan's key civil rights law applies to sexual orientation and not just gender. “Our residents...
