Swatara Township, PA

abc27.com

Road repaving project in Lititz to cause delays

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that pavement repairs are starting next week on Route 772, also known as Main Street between Water Street and Locust Sreet in Lititz, Lancaster County. Weather permitting, work will be performed during the day on Monday, Aug. 8 and if needed, Tuesday,...
LITITZ, PA
abc27.com

Downed trees, wires closed West Main Street in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of the recent storms, West Main Street was closed in the borough of Mechanicsburg due to trees and wires being down. Emergency Management Coordinator Nate Wardle stated that the closure was between West Simpson Street and York Street. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
City
Swatara Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
abc27.com

New solar installation planned for Cumberland County

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate could soon have a new solar installation, and it comes with a twist. Texas-based energy called Gen-On, which mostly works with oil, is behind the project. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

State DEP conducts black fly spraying operation in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection was scheduled to conduct black fly spraying operations in York County on Thursday, the county's Office of Emergency Management announced. The helicopter used to conduct spraying operations, a Bell 206 with the tail number N655HA, could be observed flying...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster senior complex close to completion

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

A dirty issue: Harrisburg addresses illegal trash dump sites

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg City is tackling the dirty issue of illegal trash dumping. Officials said they’re stepping up enforcement of dumping laws in order to make the city cleaner. Multiple sites throughout the city are piled up with trash, often dumped by people who don’t live there....
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Removal of large tree in Harrisburg is about halfway done

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Wednesday was day three of the removal of a huge 80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg. The roots cover multiple properties around Green, Harris, Penn and Clinton streets, and city leaders said it was impacting power lines. About 25 homes lost power on Monday and Tuesday because...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Pa. State Police investigate Franklin County burglary

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery that took place on Wednesday at the Forrester Farm Equipment located on Orchard Road in Greene Township, Franklin County. Around midnight on Aug. 3, an unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the store and ransacked several offices and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Code orange air quality alert issued for Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day because of ozone for portions of the Midstate including the counties of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York for Thursday, Aug. 4. According to a release from the DEP, mostly...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
abc27.com

I-81 north crash in Carlisle cleared, residual delays remain

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 was causing issues for both the northbound and southbound lanes of the roadway. According to 511pa.com, the crash is on Interstate 81 northbound 1.9 miles south of Exit 52A: US 11 North- New Kingstown. There is a lane restriction in place.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Traffic jam caused by crash on Interstate 81 South

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash caused traffic to come to a standstill on Interstate 81 South in Cumberland County for a time on Thursday afternoon. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to 511PA.com,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Lemoyne Susquehannock Village

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — At Memorial Park in Lemoyne, one of the state’s newest historical markers marks an old native American settlement-one which might never have been uncovered if a railroad hadn’t wanted to lay some new track. In the early 2000s, Norfolk Southern Railway wanted to...
LEMOYNE, PA
WGAL

House damaged by fire in Dauphin County

Emergency dispatchers say fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Dauphin Borough Tuesday night. Crews were called to the 1000 block of Kathryn Avenue in Middle Paxton Township just before 10 p.m. Firefighters were evacuated from the building for their safety. The cause of the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Midstate retired teachers hired as substitutes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Teacher shortages continue to affect school districts across the Midstate. Harrisburg is getting creative and digging into its pockets to find a solution for paying former teachers to come out of retirement. Harrisburg School District hopes retired teachers will take advantage of the offer to become substitutes as a way to […]
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Texas Eastern to add 2 miles of pipeline, replace receiver & valve in Myerstown

Energy company Texas Eastern, a subsidiary of Enbridge, is currently seeking regulatory approval for an enhancement to an existing pipeline that runs through Lebanon County. Texas Eastern plans to install approximately two miles of new 36-inch diameter looping pipeline, as well as removing an existing receiver and valve site and building a new receiver and valve site at the end of the two miles of pipeline.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Fairview Township Police announce retirement of Chief Jason Loper

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Fairview Township Police on Thursday announced the retirement of Chief Jason Loper, who stepped down Wednesday after 28 years with the department. Loper, who joined the department on Sept. 4, 1994, will use leave time until he reaches his official retirement date of Sept. 30, the police department said.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

