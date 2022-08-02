Read on www.longbeachlocalnews.com
Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including…. Filipino fests and pier parties
Food, music, crafts and more this weekend. The post Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including…. Filipino fests and pier parties appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach Airport Showcases CORE 2021 Art Exhibit
The Long Beach Airport is showcasing a 14-piece art exhibit, CORE 2021, curated by Able ARTS Work now through December. CORE 2021 is a collection made by local artists of all abilities, as well as resident artists of Able ARTS Work. Able ARTS Work is a local nonprofit that offers...
With many refusing to take housing vouchers, Long Beach aims to educate landlords
Long Beach has issued about 400 housing vouchers to people who are currently homeless. Despite the vouchers paying for a large portion of their rent, the city is having issues finding landlords willing to accept them. The post With many refusing to take housing vouchers, Long Beach aims to educate landlords appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LBLN Weekend Round-up
Life in Long Beach is never boring! There’s always something going on and LBLN has put together a list of events that you’ll want to check out this weekend. The City of Long Beach and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are teaming up for Infant Formula Distribution Friday at Silverado Park. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., eligible families will receive Enfamil Infant Instant Formula Milk-based Powder with Iron and Similac Advance Powder Baby Formula while supplies last. People with a child up to nine months of age and who participate in a federal assistance program, and have a need for food in the household are all eligible. For more info, visit here. Silverado Park is located at 1545 W. 31st St.
7 Exciting Pop-Ups & Events This Weekend In LA
Ice cream socials, night markets, scavenger hunts, and more. How is it already August? The end of the summer is rapidly approaching, we’re still trying to process our many feelings about Nope, and we need to pack our calendar with ice cream socials, night markets, and scavenger hunts, stat. Here’s seven exciting pop-ups and events happening this weekend.
Burger Food Truck Heavy Handed Opening Santa Monica Brick-and-Mortar
The new restaurant will also offer soft serve, craft beer, and natural wine
LA Food Bowl presented by City National Bank Events, Night Market Sept. 23-25th- Preview, Tickets
LOS ANGELES TIMES FOOD BOWL PRESENTED BY CITY NATIONAL BANK RETURNS IN SEPTEMBER. The month long festival will celebrate L.A.’s top culinary talent, including special dining series in honor of The Times Restaurant of the Year and Gold Award winners. Food Bowl’s Night Market will return with three days...
The 7 Best Cookies in Los Angeles
Did you know many of the best cookies in Los Angeles aren't even from Los Angeles? However, in a city of transplants, we're always eager to welcome the next big star to the city of Angels. Here's where to get seven of the sweetest of things in life.
‘Worst of all options’: Hotel owners blast proposal to house homeless alongside guests
As the Los Angeles City Council prepares to vote on a controversial ordinance on homelessness on Friday, hotel owners are going public with their concerns. The council’s vote concerns a voucher program that would house the homeless in hotels alongside guests and workers. According to documents from the city, every hotel in Los Angeles would […]
Things to do this week: Aug. 5-11
August, with no real holiday, can feel like a boring month. Luckily, we’re in Southern California and it’s never boring here. With new exhibits to visit, one-of-a-kind immersive musical experiences and various specialty conventions and festivals, the problem is not having enough time to go to all these events.
San Gabriel: Drive-Thru Backpack Giveaway
The Office of Supervisor Hilda Solis, in conjunction with the City of San Gabriel, will be giving away free backpacks and school supplies at Smith Park on Saturday, August 6 from 8:00 am to 10:00 am. The County of Los Angeles Public Health will be onsite and offering a COVID-19...
Hotels Could Give Rooms To Homeless Under New City Proposal
A potential city ordinance on the LA City Council agenda Friday would require hotels and motels to offer up vacant rooms to help house people living on LA streets. It’s called the Responsible Hotel Ordinance but opponents say it’s an irresponsible way to do business. “The initiative mandates...
The Bungalow Kitchen Belmont Shore
A direct descendant of the infamous beachside drinking hole in Santa Monica, The Bungalow Kitchen Belmont Shore is where to head for a civilized day-drinking situation in Long Beach. It’s tucked in the back corner of an outdoor shopping mall and has several dining areas lined with chic lounge chairs, velvet booths, and fuzzy pillows. You’re going to want to sit out on the patio, which overlooks the scenic Marina filled with boats. Whether you come for a boozy brunch or a fun dinner, you’ll probably need to book a reservation ahead of time.
Save Our Street: Eagle Rock’s Colorado Boulevard Deserves Better
On May 9th, in connection with Metro’s attempt to ram an impractical Bus Rapid Transit (BRT)/road diet project through the heart of Eagle Rock along Colorado Boulevard – one lane for BRT buses only with everything else in the single other lane, the Save Eagle Rock Community sent a Public Records Act (PRA) request to Metro, copying a number of elected officials.
Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought
As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
Whittier business honors life of Vin Scully with 'Vin' donuts
This Whittier donut shop started selling donuts in honor of iconic Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, who passed away on Tuesday.
Man Found Hanging From Tree in Whittier Narrows Wednesday Morning
An unidentified man in his 50s was found hanging from a tree near Whittier Narrows Recreation Area in the San Gabriel Valley yesterday morning, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed with L.A. TACO. The man was pronounced dead at 6:45 AM in the 700 block of South Santa Anita Avenue in South El Monte. The coroner’s office said that the deceased’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.
Latin Street Vendor Sues Santa Monica for 'Illegally Towing' His Car
A street vendor has sued Santa Monica in federal court, alleging that the city is targeting Black and Latino people by illegally towing the vehicles of unlicensed drivers. Reyes Murcia alleges in the proposed class-action complaint that Santa Monica is targeting poor Black and Latino people by depriving them of their property in violation of the Fourth Amendment while "arbitrarily" imposing an unjustified impound fee, according to the civil rights lawsuit filed last Friday in Los Angeles.
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel showers and thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the...
Eyes on the Street: Culver City’s Renovated Culver Blvd Bikeway
Last week, Streetsblog got the chance to visit the recently reopened portion of the Culver Boulevard bike path in Culver City. The half-mile long refurbished portion of the facility extends along the east side of Culver from Sepulveda Boulevard to Elenda Street. The northeast end connects with the Elenda protected bikeway that opened in 2021. The path, located on a former Pacific Electric streetcar right of way, continues southwest along Culver Boulevard another mile and a half to McConnell Street in the L.A. City neighborhood of Del Rey.
