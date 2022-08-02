Life in Long Beach is never boring! There’s always something going on and LBLN has put together a list of events that you’ll want to check out this weekend. The City of Long Beach and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are teaming up for Infant Formula Distribution Friday at Silverado Park. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., eligible families will receive Enfamil Infant Instant Formula Milk-based Powder with Iron and Similac Advance Powder Baby Formula while supplies last. People with a child up to nine months of age and who participate in a federal assistance program, and have a need for food in the household are all eligible. For more info, visit here. Silverado Park is located at 1545 W. 31st St.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO