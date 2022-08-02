Read on www.4029tv.com
Arkansas Back to School Guide: What you need to know before students return to class
It's almost time for Arkansas students to head back to the classroom. 40/29 News is your back-to-school headquarters, keeping you updated as students return to class. Below is a look at what you'll need to know as school starts back up in Arkansas. Drive Safely. Students will start walking to...
Fayetteville Family Impacted By Sandy Hook Shooting Responds To Alex Jones Verdict
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas jury has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over the conspiracy theorist’s repeated public claims that the attack was a hoax.
Gov. Hutchinson is adding a $50M school safety grant request to special session
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is now reviewing an initial draft of school safety recommendations from the AR School Safety Commission. The commission was originally created in 2018 after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Hutchinson reconvened the group after the shooting in June in Uvalde, Texas.
Doorbell camera captures Florida deputies serving an eviction notice at wrong home
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A video doorbell camera captured deputies in Florida attempting to serve an eviction notice at the wrong house. Jennifer Michele posted the video on her TikTok account which has gone viral with over 5 million views. Watch Jennifer's story in the video player above.
