Supply chain issues cause delay to start of school year in Massachusetts city

Springfield, Chicopee officials preparing for upcoming school year
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Despite the extreme heat, it’s August and school is right around the corner and many school districts are busy getting their back to school plans together. The districts have pointed to air ventilation when it comes to putting kids back in the classroom with no...
First of 100 New School Buses Arrive in Worcester on Wednesday
WORCESTER - The Worcester Public Schools received the first of 100 new school buses for the school system's new school bus operation on Wednesday. The buses were assembled and delivered from Tulsa, Okla. The school system is no longer using Durham School Services to provide bus service and will operate...
Governor Charlie Baker signs 10 bills into law, spikes prison construction moratorium
Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday afternoon spiked a prison and jail construction moratorium section from the nearly $5.2 billion general government bond bill, signing the majority of the bill into law along with nine other measures. Baker struck the section of the bill that would have halted expansion of the...
Great News Concerning The Upcoming School Year In Massachusetts
Some excellent news right here, Berkshire County! It concerns the upcoming 2022-2023 school year and it's beneficial for both students and parents all across the Bay State. Thanks to Governor Charlie Baker, Massachusetts will once again provide free school meals for all students for the upcoming academic year. I told you it was excellent news.
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
Mayors of Malden, Medford and Melrose say MBTA needs to beef up Orange Line alternative plan
MEDFORD, Mass. — Mayors of three cities that neighbor Boston are speaking out about the upcoming 30-day Orange Line shutdown, saying the MBTA needs to beef up its plan for what happens once service is suspended. The mayors of Malden, Medford and Melrose wrote a letter to MBTA General...
Mass. Reports 9,646 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 9,646 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new deaths in the last week, according to the latest data, released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,813,037 cases and 19,934 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard. Fewer new cases were reported this week than in the previous one.
MBTA plans 4-week shutdown of Green Line Extension, delayed opening of Medford Branch
BOSTON — Less thanfive months after part of the Green Line Extension began operations, the MBTA is announcing plans to close the tracks for four weeks and delaying the opening of a new branch. Green Line service in both directions between Government Center and Union Square will be replaced...
Letter: Opportunity To Electrify Town School Bus Fleet For Free Requires Quick Action By School Committee
The following letter was sent to the Amherst School Committee on August 3, 2022. I am writing to encourage our district to apply for a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the purchase of new electric school buses. As you may know, the EPA has opened applications for its Clean School Bus Program (https://www.epa.gov/cleanschoolbus), a billion-dollar per year program to help school districts replace their older polluting buses. The application process is not complicated.
Extreme temperatures, demand straining electricity system in Massachusetts
BOSTON — It’s been 90 degrees or hotter in Boston a dozen days so far this year, and more scorching weather is in the forecast. Back to back days of oppressive heat that were once rare are testing our power grid. The networks of wires and substations that...
QCC Recognized as Massachusetts' Best Community College
WORCESTER - Quinsigamond Community College was ranked the best community college in Massachusetts in 2022 by Intelligent.com, an online source for program rankings and higher education planning. The research ranks college programs based on flexibility, faculty, course strength, cost, and reputation. QCC was also ranked the eighth best online university...
State officials unveil new COVID safety guidelines for Connecticut schools
Officials with the state Department of Education and Department of Health hope the new rules will keep the maximum number of students in the classroom this fall.
3 beautiful but underrated places in Massachusetts
Have you even been to Massachusetts? If you have, then you know that it's a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer. You you actually live in Massachusetts then there is really no point in trying to convince you because you already know that there is something for everybody in Massachusetts. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most certainly find something for your liking here. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated places that you should visit, if you haven't already. Here they are:
Can You Conduct Your Own Home Funeral in the State of Massachusetts?
Not to sound morbid but I'm interested in Massachusetts funeral and burial laws. I'm not sure why I have this fascination. It could be because my father passed away when I was 13 or maybe because I'm a big fan of horror movies. Whatever the reason, I must have been a funeral director or an undertaker in another life.
Editorial: Aug. 5, 2022: No way to do business
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As a news organization, we know all about deadlines. Sometimes the ticking clock is just the kick needed to spur meaningful action. But in the race to the legislative finish line, Massachusetts lawmakers seem determined to break their own records – and not in a good way. Last weekend, they finished formal sessions for the year with a 23-hour Sunday marathon conducted largely out of public view. This is no way to handle the people’s business.
It’s Illegal to Carry This in Bed of Your Truck in Massachusetts
The state of Massachusetts is home to a long list of strange and antiquated laws. Everything from growing goatees, to singing the national anthem and even mowing your law have some weird guidelines in the Commonwealth. Lawmakers in Massachusetts love to regulate different aspects of life, and driving is at...
New Vaccines Required This Fall for Massachusetts 7th Through 12th Graders
The sound you just heard was the page torn from the calendar, indicating July has left the building and it is now the month of August. Listen closely as the school bells soon will peal, calling the young ones back to the classroom. The 2022-2023 school year is almost upon us.
More than half of Massachusetts under severe drought
NEEDHAM, Mass. — According to Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor, 57% of Massachusetts is under severe drought. That's an increase of 13% from the previous week's report.
Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers
It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
MassDEP observing Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls
Massachusetts officials are monitoring the Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls after 22News received a report from a viewer indicating they observed strange white flecks and streaks.
