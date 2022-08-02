Deftones Announces Dia De Los Deftones Lineup Featuring Turnstile, Phantogram, Freddie Gibbs And More

Read on music.mxdwn.com
The Mars Volta’s First Album Since 2012 Will Drop This Year
Click here to read the full article. After releasing a pair of new songs, the Mars Volta finally confirmed that they will drop their first album in a decade, The Mars Volta, on Sept. 16. Accompanying the album announcement, the band has shared another new tune, “Vigil,” which arrived with a music video directed by guitarist Omar Rodríguez-López. Vocalist/lyricist Cedric Bixler-Zavala shared a line from the tender and swooning new tune in lieu of an actual statement, “And the obits wait for a perfect name.” “Vigil” marks the third offering from The Mars Volta following the previously-released “Graveyard Love” and “Blacklight Shine,”...
The Mars Volta Unleash New Song ‘Vigil,’ Announce Self-Titled Album Details
The Mars Volta have unleashed their new song "Vigil" and revealed some new details about their self-titled album. "Vigil" is the third single that's been released off of The Mars Volta's newly announced self-titled album after a decade-long hiatus. Cedric Bixler-Zavala cryptically teased of the soulful new song "...and the obits wait for a perfect name." What exactly does that mean? Get a closer look at the lyrics for the track as well as the newly release video below.
Public Enemy’s Chuck D Joined Anthrax for ‘Bring the Noise’ at the Hollywood Palladium
Back in July of 1991, thrash titan Anthrax released a cover of one of Public Enemy’s signature songs, “Bring the Noise.” Now, 31 years later, the pair have unexpectedly teamed up again, as Public Enemy founder Chuck D joined Anthrax when they played the seminal tune at the Hollywood Palladium this past Friday night (July 29).
Selena Quintanilla Estate Announces Posthumous Album Release With ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti’ Remix
Click here to read the full article. Selena first recorded the love song “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” in 1987 for her sixth studio album Preciosa. Following her death in 1995, a re-recorded version of the track was shared on the 2004 compilation album Momentos Intimos. Now, “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” has been revamped yet again, this time to serve as the lead single to Moonchild Mixes, Selena’s latest posthumous record set for release on Aug. 26. “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” is one of three updated renditions of past songs created for the record. The remainder...
Kane Brown Announces ‘Different Man’ Album
Kane Brown announced his third studio album Different Man on Monday (July 18). He also shared the project's release date and cover art. The news comes three days after Brown signaled that he'll attempt to cross into pop music with a song called "Grand." That's the track you hear below in an album announcement reel on Instagram.
David Ellefson Reveals How a Fan Letter Inspired Megadeth to Play Faster in Early Days
When you think of thrash metal, you think of lightning riffs, and that is something that Megadeth's 1985 Killing Is My Business debut definitely has. But as former bassist David Ellefson recently shared on his website, a fan letter provided the impetus for pushing the band toward the even more blistering sound that fans have come to love on that record.
Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Style of Rammstein Even Has German Lyrics
Musician Denis Pauna is a master of metal and hard rock "what-ifs." Like, what if Song X by Band Y was played in the style of Band Z? They aren't mash-ups, but rather, in-the-style-ofs. Pauna has many Metallica "what-ifs" on his YouTube page. What if Type O Negative Wrote "The...
Bad Bunny ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Is The Most Popular Album Of 2022
Bad Bunny is having a monster year and has another milestone to prove it. His album Un Verano Sin Ti is now the most popular album of 2022. As per Billboard Magazine the Puerto Rican rapper is currently the king of music with receipts to prove it. His newest LP has spent six consecutive weeks atop […]
Behind the Band Name: Def Leppard
In their earliest formation, Def Leppard started with teenage friends Pete Willis, Joe Elliott, and Rick Savage, forming a band in Sheffield, England in 1977. Throughout the 1970s, the band—which would soon include drummer Rick Allen and late guitarist Steve Clark by 1978—was establishing their sound and even had their name written on the wall—literally—five years before their 1980 debut, On Through the Night.
Listen to Jordan Rudess covering Giorgio Moroder's Chase from Midnight Express
Dream Theater keyboard wizard joins Rick Wakeman and Geoff Downes in prog-friendly album of Synthesizer Classics
Guitar World Magazine
Producer Max Norman recalls recording Randy Rhoads’ remarkable solos: “You could see it in his face... he was steeling himself, getting ready to pounce”
In the world of hard rock and heavy metal, English producer/engineer Max Norman needs no introduction – his impressive discography speaks for itself. From Megadeth’s Countdown to Extinction to Ozzy Osbourne’s Blizzard of Ozz, Diary of a Madman and Tribute, when it comes to metal, Max clearly has a Midas touch.
Omar Apollo Announces Tour With Ravyn Lenae, Shares New Song: Listen
Omar Apollo has announced a tour behind his 2022 album Ivory. The Prototype Tour, alongside Ravyn Lenae, takes place this fall across North America. Find those dates, and listen to the new song “Highlight,” below. “Highlight” is one of several new tracks that’s featured on Ivory (Marfil), the...
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out on Aug. 5
Doechii's latest release, she / her / black bitch is both provocative and alluring, with explicit take-downs, fearless swagger and, by the end of the record, a feel-good chillout at the club. We give it a spin to open this week's show before diving into the surprising hyper pop of Pussy Riot, Seattle rapper AJ Suede's Oil On Canvas, the roots salsa of Colombia's Meridian Brothers and more.
Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard Says ‘Less Musically Talented’ Artists Upended 1980s Hard Rock + Heavy Metal
It's a debate that's gone on forever – or at least for the last few decades: Did grunge ignite the downfall of 1980s hard rock and heavy metal? According to Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard, yes (to some degree). In a recent chat with VWMusic’s Andrew Daly, Gossard was...
The Story Behind the Band Name: Metallica
Music fan to music fan: We’ve all had a metal phase. In fact, some of us are still committed to the poetic doom and gloom of the genre. It’s a wonderful release to rock out to the heaviness of it all. But to get into the specifics, one of the most prominent bands in this space, and one that has shaped metal music as we know it today, is the San Francisco-based group Metallica.
Nile’s Karl Sanders Names 5 World Music Albums Metalheads Will Love
Metalheads are quite well-versed in Nile's obsession with Egyptian history, but there's more to band leader Karl Sanders' boundary-shattering death metal that's been prevailing for more than two decades. Saurian Apocalypse, the third Eastern-ambient solo album from Sanders, dropped this year and it finds him again returning to ritualistic/meditative music achieved through the utilization of a number of cultural instruments, such as the Bağlama, sistrum, dumbek and glissentar.
Listen to a new version of NEU!'s Weissensee from upcoming 50th anniversary box set
NEU! celebrate their influential krautrock debut with box set that includes and a special Tribute disc with contributions from Mogwai, New Order and more
‘Gone Insane': Metallica Release Performance of ‘The Memory Remains’ at Lollapalooza
"[There are] a little more opinionated responses on these last couple of records," James Hetfield told MTV's Chris Connelly in a 1997 interview about Load, the "Black Album" and Reload. "It's either 'I hate it' or 'I love it,' which is how I think it should kind of be. We're not meant to be background music while you're driving."
Paul McCartney Shares Self-Titled Trilogy Box Set
Written, performed, and produced entirely by Paul McCartney, his three self-titled albums—McCartney, McCartney II, and McCartney III—are being packaged together for the first time ever. The box set, released today (August 5) in three different formats, including limited edition color vinyl, black vinyl edition, and CD, features three...
Billboard
Manuel Turizo Slides Into No. 1 on Tropical Airplay Chart With ‘La Bachata’
Manuel Turizo snags his second No. 1 on Billboard’s Tropical Airplay chart — and first as a lead artist — as “La Bachata” ascends from No. 4 to lead the Aug. 6-dated ranking. “La Bachata” sends Don Omar, Wisin and Gente de Zona’s “Soy Yo”...
