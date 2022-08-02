ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Deftones Announces Dia De Los Deftones Lineup Featuring Turnstile, Phantogram, Freddie Gibbs And More

By Skyy Rincon
mxdwn.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

The Mars Volta’s First Album Since 2012 Will Drop This Year

Click here to read the full article. After releasing a pair of new songs, the Mars Volta finally confirmed that they will drop their first album in a decade, The Mars Volta, on Sept. 16.  Accompanying the album announcement, the band has shared another new tune, “Vigil,” which arrived with a music video directed by guitarist Omar Rodríguez-López. Vocalist/lyricist Cedric Bixler-Zavala shared a line from the tender and swooning new tune in lieu of an actual statement, “And the obits wait for a perfect name.” “Vigil” marks the third offering from The Mars Volta following the previously-released “Graveyard Love” and “Blacklight Shine,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Loudwire

The Mars Volta Unleash New Song ‘Vigil,’ Announce Self-Titled Album Details

The Mars Volta have unleashed their new song "Vigil" and revealed some new details about their self-titled album. "Vigil" is the third single that's been released off of The Mars Volta's newly announced self-titled album after a decade-long hiatus. Cedric Bixler-Zavala cryptically teased of the soulful new song "...and the obits wait for a perfect name." What exactly does that mean? Get a closer look at the lyrics for the track as well as the newly release video below.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Selena Quintanilla Estate Announces Posthumous Album Release With ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti’ Remix

Click here to read the full article. Selena first recorded the love song “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” in 1987 for her sixth studio album Preciosa. Following her death in 1995, a re-recorded version of the track was shared on the 2004 compilation album Momentos Intimos. Now, “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” has been revamped yet again, this time to serve as the lead single to Moonchild Mixes, Selena’s latest posthumous record set for release on Aug. 26. “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” is one of three updated renditions of past songs created for the record. The remainder...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
The Boot

Kane Brown Announces ‘Different Man’ Album

Kane Brown announced his third studio album Different Man on Monday (July 18). He also shared the project's release date and cover art. The news comes three days after Brown signaled that he'll attempt to cross into pop music with a song called "Grand." That's the track you hear below in an album announcement reel on Instagram.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Bad Bunny ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Is The Most Popular Album Of 2022

Bad Bunny is having a monster year and has another milestone to prove it. His album Un Verano Sin Ti is now the most popular album of 2022. As per Billboard Magazine the Puerto Rican rapper is currently the king of music with receipts to prove it. His newest LP has spent six consecutive weeks atop […]
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Gibbs
Person
Mike Shinoda
Person
Brutus
Person
Chino Moreno
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Def Leppard

In their earliest formation, Def Leppard started with teenage friends Pete Willis, Joe Elliott, and Rick Savage, forming a band in Sheffield, England in 1977. Throughout the 1970s, the band—which would soon include drummer Rick Allen and late guitarist Steve Clark by 1978—was establishing their sound and even had their name written on the wall—literally—five years before their 1980 debut, On Through the Night.
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Producer Max Norman recalls recording Randy Rhoads’ remarkable solos: “You could see it in his face... he was steeling himself, getting ready to pounce”

In the world of hard rock and heavy metal, English producer/engineer Max Norman needs no introduction – his impressive discography speaks for itself. From Megadeth’s Countdown to Extinction to Ozzy Osbourne’s Blizzard of Ozz, Diary of a Madman and Tribute, when it comes to metal, Max clearly has a Midas touch.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Omar Apollo Announces Tour With Ravyn Lenae, Shares New Song: Listen

Omar Apollo has announced a tour behind his 2022 album Ivory. The Prototype Tour, alongside Ravyn Lenae, takes place this fall across North America. Find those dates, and listen to the new song “Highlight,” below. “Highlight” is one of several new tracks that’s featured on Ivory (Marfil), the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stereogum#Dia De Los Deftones#Headliners Turnstile#Destroy Boys#Provoker Cold Gawd#Petco
NPR

New Music Friday: The best releases out on Aug. 5

Doechii's latest release, she / her / black bitch is both provocative and alluring, with explicit take-downs, fearless swagger and, by the end of the record, a feel-good chillout at the club. We give it a spin to open this week's show before diving into the surprising hyper pop of Pussy Riot, Seattle rapper AJ Suede's Oil On Canvas, the roots salsa of Colombia's Meridian Brothers and more.
American Songwriter

The Story Behind the Band Name: Metallica

Music fan to music fan: We’ve all had a metal phase. In fact, some of us are still committed to the poetic doom and gloom of the genre. It’s a wonderful release to rock out to the heaviness of it all. But to get into the specifics, one of the most prominent bands in this space, and one that has shaped metal music as we know it today, is the San Francisco-based group Metallica.
ROCK MUSIC
Noisecreep

Nile’s Karl Sanders Names 5 World Music Albums Metalheads Will Love

Metalheads are quite well-versed in Nile's obsession with Egyptian history, but there's more to band leader Karl Sanders' boundary-shattering death metal that's been prevailing for more than two decades. Saurian Apocalypse, the third Eastern-ambient solo album from Sanders, dropped this year and it finds him again returning to ritualistic/meditative music achieved through the utilization of a number of cultural instruments, such as the Bağlama, sistrum, dumbek and glissentar.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

Paul McCartney Shares Self-Titled Trilogy Box Set

Written, performed, and produced entirely by Paul McCartney, his three self-titled albums—McCartney, McCartney II, and McCartney III—are being packaged together for the first time ever. The box set, released today (August 5) in three different formats, including limited edition color vinyl, black vinyl edition, and CD, features three...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy