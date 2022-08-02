Motorcyclist hurt in collision with bear in central Minnesota

Read on 740thefan.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
740thefan.com
Minnesota #fishing Report-August 5, 2022
BAUDETTE/WARROAD – LAKE OF THE WOODS & THE RAINY RIVER. Summer walleye fishing remains excellent with limits of walleye and sauger being taken from Lake of the Woods. Nice pods of eating-size walleye can be found in 12-20 feet of water in front of Pine Island, and near the Lighthouse and Morris Point gaps. Successful anglers are using spinnerbaits or crankbaits. The deep mud in 28-34 feet of water is also holding good numbers of walleye. For the most action at the mud, jig a frozen shiner or fathead minnow, drift a spinner and crawler, or troll a crankbait.
740thefan.com
Firefighter Union Chief Accused Of Asking For ‘Break’ Following Drunk Driving Arrest
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. – The head of the Saint Paul Firefighter’s Union allegedly asked a White Bear Lake police officer for a “break” during a drunken-driving arrest last week. Mike Smith’s attorney says his client was not looking for special treatment. After his arrest, Smith...
740thefan.com
Minnesota DNR proposinging #fishing regulation changes
The Minnesota DNR is proposing fishing regulation changes for northern pike in West Battle, Otter Tail, and Turtle River Chain of Lakes (Fergus Falls and Bemidji area lakes in Otter Tail and Beltrami counties). Please share your thoughts on proposed special fishing regulations. We’re asking for your input on several...
740thefan.com
Minnesota storms knock out power to 75,000 customers
MINNEAPOLIS — Severe storms knocked out power to as many as 75,000 customers across Minnesota where power poles were toppled and winds gusted as high as 81 mph in the state’s southern region. Xcel Energy says the largest power outages were west of the Twin Cities and by Wednesday morning service had been restored to about half of those who lost power. Winds Tuesday night gusted as high as 81 mph near Hector in Renville County in southern Minnesota. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported a peak wind gust of 62 mph. Much drier air is expected across the state for Wednesday, with highs in the 70s and 80s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
740thefan.com
Mexican National Sentenced For Drug, Firearm Possession At MSP Airport
ST. PAUL – A man from Mexico will spend ten years in federal prison for getting caught with a large amount of methamphetamine and firearms at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Court records show 21-year-old Kevin Aguilar-Moreno tried to board a Delta flight from M-S-P to Phoenix last October and...
740thefan.com
Prosecutor wants to intervene in Doe v. MN case
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minnesota prosecutor wants the state Court of Appeals to reconsider a judge’s ruling that many state abortion restrictions are unconstitutional. Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese on Thursday filed a motion to intervene in the Doe v. Minnesota case. The filing comes a week after state Attorney General Keith Ellison said he would not appeal Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan’s decision in the Doe case. Last month, Gilligan struck down many abortion restrictions, including the 24-hour waiting period, parental notification requirements and informed consent. Franzese said Ellison should have sought a ruling from a higher court that would carry broader, statewide jurisdiction. Ellison spokesman John Stiles said any appeal is not likely to change the outcome.
740thefan.com
Walz Touting Low Unemployment On National Stage, Jensen Not Impressed
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. – The Walz administration is touting Minnesota’s record-low unemployment rate in a just-published op-ed in U-S News and World Report. Governor Tim Walz said during his Farmfest appearance this week that Minnesota not only has the lowest unemployment rate of any state in history but also has the second-highest job participation rates. Republican challenger Scott Jensen wasn’t impressed, saying the state’s one-point-eight unemployment rate “doesn’t really matter” as long as Minnesota ranks in the bottom half for economic growth.
740thefan.com
$1 million Minnesota winner in Mega Millions drawing comes forward
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – The excitement leading up to last Friday’s $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot prompted one Minnesota player to get in the game for the first time. “I thought, why not — it’s only a couple of bucks,” said the Mega Millions player who purchased two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
740thefan.com
Anglers Should Keep Fish Caught in Deep Water
North Dakota Game and Fish Department fisheries personnel encourage anglers to keep fish caught from depths of more than 25 feet, rather than practice catch-and-release. Dave Fryda, Missouri River System supervisor, said given the exceptional Lake Sakakawea walleye fishing this summer, enticing many anglers to the big lake, it’s important to know that fish reeled in from deep waters will likely die if released.
Comments / 0