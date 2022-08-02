Motorcyclist hurt in collision with bear in central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Severe storms knocked out power to as many as 75,000 customers across Minnesota where power poles were toppled and winds gusted as high as 81 mph in the state’s southern region. Xcel Energy says the largest power outages were west of the Twin Cities and by Wednesday morning service had been restored to about half of those who lost power. Winds Tuesday night gusted as high as 81 mph near Hector in Renville County in southern Minnesota. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported a peak wind gust of 62 mph. Much drier air is expected across the state for Wednesday, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

