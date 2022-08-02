Record-Breaking Year For Lamborghini Continues With Three New Cars

Read on carbuzz.com
US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine
Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
Ford Is Now The Best-Selling Car Brand In America
When we tallied up automotive sales for the second quarter of 2022, Ford was one of the manufacturers that was outpacing the industry in terms of year-on-year sales. In June, Ford had an excellent month with sales rising by 31.1%, and this trend has spilled over into Q3. According to the Blue Oval, it was the number 1 brand in America in July with US sales reaching 163,942 units including Lincoln. Ford's overall market share increased by 1% in July and improved inventory flow saw July sales soar by 36.6% compared to July 2021, whereas industry sales as a whole were down 10.5% last month. The enduring F-Series trucks and a promising result for Ford EVs stood out in July.
LEAKED: Polestar 3 Details Show It Will Be Serious Threat To Tesla
Polestar 1 production was limited to just 1,500 models, which means the only car you can currently buy from the Swedish brand is the Polestar 2 EV crossover. It desperately needs to branch out, but thankfully the Polestar 3 is inching closer to dealership floors. While Polestar has been quite...
First Rolls-Royce EV Looks Remarkably Like The Gas Models
Since it was first teased late last year, we've spotted the 2023 Rolls-Royce Spectre electric vehicle out testing (in prototype form) on many occasions. Rolls-Royce recently moved the car into its second test phase in the French Riviera, where it will drive 390,000 miles (out of a total of 1.5 million). No changes have been spotted on the test mule's exterior, but for the first time, our spy photographers have managed to get a glimpse of the interior.
3,700-Mile Alfa Romeo 8C Spider Is One Of Only 35 In America
With the introduction of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale, one might be forgiven for thinking that the Torinese brand has forgotten its heritage. Aside from the Stelvio and Giulia Quadrifoglio models, the brand's contemporary offerings are nowhere near as sporting as they once were. Some company execs have said the sporty image will be shed further, but CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has promised the company will soon return to its glory days and build vehicles like the bewitching 8C Spider you see here.
Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late
Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
Major American Automaker Fined $300M For Dieselgate 2.0
FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) US, which now sits under the Stellantis Group, has been placed on three-year probation as of Monday. The group was also ordered to pay around $300 million in fines for cheating during emissions testing on 101,000 Ram 1500 trucks and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs sold with the group's EcoDiesel engines.
The Project 24 is Maserati’s Secret Weapon Against Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren
Releasing limited-production, ultra-expensive track-only versions of already wild supercars is nothing new. Ferrari has possibly the most notable reputation on this front, as does McLaren, Aston Martin, and Lamborghini. Well, Maserati has decided to join the party and has just released their latest track destroyer, the Project 24. What exactly...
Texas Shop Builds The Silverado High Country Shorty Chevy Won't
It's a well-known fact that Americans like pickup trucks. On average, the number of pickup truck sales stretches into the millions each year. So it's hard to believe that Chevy doesn't let you build a single cab short-bed jam-packed with the most luxurious features you want. Until you get to Hersa Motors, that is.
Saudi Arabia Buys Valvoline's Oil Products Unit For $2.65 Billion
Founded way back in 1866, Valvoline is a giant in the automotive industry in America for its manufacturing and distribution of automotive oil. Now headquartered in Kentucky, it is the second largest oil change service provider in the USA as of 2022 and has over 1,500 service centers around the country, helping to keep best-sellers like the Ford F-150 on the road. But as cars transition into the electrified era, businesses like Valvoline are also undergoing a transformation of their own. The Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) announced this week that it would be purchasing Valvoline's Global Products business for the sizable sum of $2.65 billion.
Costco Proves You Can Still Get Deals Buying Cars In A Crazy Market
Due to various factors, including supply chain disruptions and chip shortages, new car prices are skyrocketing and many consumers are being asked to pay well over MSRP. Finding a "deal" is tougher than ever, but thanks to companies like Costco, it's not impossible. The Costco Auto Program frequently offers member-only incentives that can save shoppers thousands on new vehicles. Earlier this year, Costco exclusively offered a $1,500 discount on various Cadillac models.
Toyota Agrees To Pay For GR86 Owner's Failed Engine
In case you've been out of the automotive loop this week, Toyota has found itself in hot water over a denied warranty claim on the Toyota GR86. Blake Alvarado took his 86 to the track, as one does. A few days later, Blake suffered catastrophic engine failure. Upon asking a dealer for his boxer motor to be covered under warranty, the request was denied based on the photo below, with the dealer saying his use of the car on track was grounds to deny the claim.
Feds In Canada Will Tax The Rich On Buying Luxury Cars, Yachts, And Jets
If you've ever wondered why so many exotic vehicles in the United States have a Montana license plate, there's a logical explanation. Montana does not charge sales tax on new cars, so buyers can set up a shell LLC (a company that only exists on paper) there to avoid hefty taxes when they purchase six- and seven-figure vehicles. Things are much different in Canada, where high taxes fund the social democratic nation, and from next month, luxury and exotic vehicles will cost more across the country.
One-Of-One 1998 McLaren F1 Could Shatter Another Auction Record
The McLaren F1's place in the automotive hall of fame is cemented forever. Three decades since it went into production, it remains one of the fastest cars in the world, setting new benchmarks for what can be achieved in a naturally-aspirated car. Basically, you'll need lightning-fast reactions and a Bugatti Chiron or a modern EV to keep up with it.
Maserati Introduces Incredible Ten-Year Warranty
New Extra10 Warranty Program covers engine, gearbox and transmission until car reaches ten-years-old Few brands have a history as rich as Maserati. In its heyday, the automaker's exotic motor vehicles were the preferred choice of propulsion for the jet-set; those who considered a Ferrari or Lamborghini a touch nouveau riche. But that's all been forgotten. Reliability woes have given the brand a poor reputation, but that's something the company is looking to change with its new ten-year warranty for the Americas.
Jeep And Ram Fined $300 Million, Carvana Back In Business, Porsche 911 GT3 RS Getting Bigger Engine: Cold Start
Wake up and smell the gasoline; it's time for another daily roundup of the automotive industry's most important news stories of the last day, Cold Start. The dominant theme of the last 24 hours of news coverage has been trouble for automakers. For Chevrolet, news has emerged that it's paying Bolt EV owners $6,000, but only if they waive their right to legal action in the event of a battery fire. Things are worse for Jeep and Ram after they were heavily fined for diesel emission cheats - something Toyota's truck division Hino has also admitted to. Toyota, still dealing with the bad press surrounding a rejected warranty claim on an owner's GR86, is compensating bZ4X owners impressively due to the large volume of recalls on the EV.
GM Aims To Conquer Europe With Exclusive EV Lineup
General Motors has made some ambitious claims about its growth over the next couple of years. Last month, the company said it expected to overtake Tesla as soon as 2025. That would require models like Chevrolet's Blazer EV and Equinox EV to sell in considerable numbers when they go on sale. But GM's plan for domination in the EV space goes beyond the borders of North America. In May, GM said that it wanted to expand its presence in the key European market with Cadillac. Now, we have confirmation that GM will return to Europe with full force with a range of competitive full-electric vehicles.
Driven: 2023 BMW iX M60 Is The Ultimate Luxury Machine
'The Ultimate Driving Machine' is a pretty great slogan, but it's created a constant problem for BMW. If the company produces anything less than a perfect driver's car, it gets criticized to the point of becoming an internet meme. No vehicle in recent memory has met the ire of online comment sections quite like the 2023 BMW iX. Introduced last year as BMW's first mainstream electric SUV in the US (the iX3 was not sold here), the iX looks fit to battle other luxury EVs such as the Audi e-Tron, Tesla Model X, and upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. But you may not know it from the mean comments scattered around the internet.
Porsche Spent 50 Years Perfecting The PDK Dual-Clutch Transmission
Did you know the Porsche PDK dual-clutch transmission dates back to the 1960s? Neither did we. Porsche recently shared an in-depth look at the development of PDK and how it started. The first person to pitch the idea was an engineer called Imre Szodfridt. He took the idea to Porsche's Head of Development at the time, Ferdinand Piech. Szodfridt managed to build a dual-clutch transmission but was limited by the technology of the time. That meant it had to wait for another generation until Porsche engineer Rainer Wust came along.
New Toyota Tacoma Will Be Land Cruiser Tough, 1,200-HP Rivian Off-Roader Coming, VW ID.4 Drops Below $30K: Cold Start
Welcome back to another installment of Cold Start, your daily dose of the top automotive news stories from the past 24 hours. There was good news all around for most of the car world as profits soared, manufacturers aided flood victims, and gas prices continue to decline, but for one Toyota GR86 owner, Toyota caving to social media pressure and agreeing to fix his car made his day. Elsewhere, we learned that Rivian is potting a 1,200-horsepower off-road desert-runner, while on the cheaper end of the EV spectrum, 2023 pricing for the VW ID.4 dipped below $30,000. Lexus will be building a cheaper, less-powerful version of the RZ EV, and Toyota dished the dirt on the next-gen Tacoma in an exclusive interview with CarBuzz. Grab a cup of coffee, and let's get into the details, shall we?
