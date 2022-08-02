Governor Whitmer signs executive directive streamlining CHIPS Act resources

Read on www.tv20detroit.com
Related
CDC urges masking in 18 Michigan counties this week
Michigan now has 18 of its 83 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 4. Last week, Michigan had 12 counties at a high level. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts...
Ryan Kelley calls for a recount, a look at that process in Michigan
Republican candidate Ryan Kelley came in fourth place in the primary race for governor and was more than 250,000 votes behind the winner, Tudor Dixon. Now, Kelley is calling for a recount.
Federal investigation reveals what Michigan tribes already knew about abusive boarding schools
Tribal communities are hoping to see palpable change after the U.S. Department of Interior released the first installment of its’ investigation into the history of federal Indian boarding schools, where Indigenous children, stripped of their cultural identities, endured abuse in the name of assimilation. Five of the institutions, two...
Tv20detroit.com
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley calls for a recount, a look at that process in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Republican candidate Ryan Kelley came in fourth place in the primary race for governor and was more than 250,000 votes behind the winner, Tudor Dixon. Now, Kelley is calling for a recount. "In terms of the recount process, if the difference between their the number of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
deadlinedetroit.com
Dixon's possible running mates include police union leader, Michigan legislators
A state legislator representing Rochester and the speaker of the state house are on GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's short list for running mate, the Free Press reports. Political analysts have said Dixon — who received Trump's endorsement and has claimed he won the 2020 election — will need to...
Tv20detroit.com
Changes coming to parking signs in Michigan for those with disabilities
LANSING, Mich. — Parking signs for those with disabilities will soon be getting a makeover. That's because Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a pair of bills into law that would change them and offer better presentation for those using a wheelchair. Those bills were House Bill 4075 and 4076. They...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan to receive 14,500 monkeypox vaccine doses; Biden declares public health emergency
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — President Joe Biden echoed to World Health Organizations concerns Thursday by declaring monkeypox (MPV) a public health emergency in the United States. Right now, 6,600 people in the U.S. have the virus. There are 66 positive cases in Michigan, which is up from 37...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tv20detroit.com
Environmental watchdogs, researchers urge caution with new and legacy threats of contamination
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — While there are thousands of known sites of contamination across the country from hazardous waste dumped or not properly secured by manufacturing facilities and landfills, the ones government officials consider the most dangerous are called Superfund sites. A site being labeled as a Superfund allows...
Tv20detroit.com
'It's the hunt': Longtime Michigan metal detector discusses the draw
MUSKEGON, Mich. — *Tune in to FOX 17 Unfiltered at 7 p.m. for the full story!. When you go to Pere Marquette Park Beach in Muskegon, you might find a man named Dan Betz scouring the sand for buried treasures. Turns out, he's been doing that since 1973, almost 50 years!
Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer
Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for Michigan governor on Tuesday, setting up a tough race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as anger and division within the state GOP threaten the party’s efforts in the battleground state this fall. Dixon, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump last week, defeated four male candidates in a race between little-known political newcomers. She also had backing from the prominent Michigan Republican family of Betsy DeVos, who was education secretary in Trump’s Cabinet but was critical of him and resigned after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, as well...
Who won, who lost, who's up, who's down in Michigan's congressional races
Happy post-Election Day! It took awhile but we finally have a complete rundown on all the winners and what the fall elections for U.S. House seats in Michigan will look like. Here we go: 1st District (Upper Peninsula, northern Lower Peninsula) This one's easy: Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, who lists Watersmeet as his home...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amid Michigan’s woods and trout streams, neighbors fear impact of massive military expansion
A bright yellow sign on County Road 612 running east into Lovells offers a matter-of-fact warning: “Field artillery projectiles may be fired at any time of day.”. Lovells Township, a community of about 600 on the north branch of the Au Sable River, is the site of Camp Grayling’s 40 Complex, where troops conduct live-fire training with anti-tank weapons and drop 500-pound bombs from planes.
Scenic M-22 goes right between two of the clearest lakes in Michigan
GLEN ARBOR, MI-- Two of the clearest and cleanest lakes in all of Michigan can be found while driving along M-22. Big and Little Glen Lakes sit just outside the borders of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The two lakes are connected by the channel at the Narrows and are...
In Michigan, GOP Discord Threatens Effort To Oust Gov. Whitmer
(AP) – Several little-known Michigan conservatives are vying Tuesday for the Republican nomination to face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as infighting over the 2020 election has split the party and threatens to hobble the GOP’s efforts in the battleground state. Many of the five hopefuls have personal baggage that could pose challenges in a general election, including a candidate who was charged for his role in the Capitol insurrection. None of the five has held public office, and their inability so far to raise money to compete with Whitmer’s multimillion-dollar campaign account has dashed some Republicans’ once-high hopes of unseating the first-term incumbent. “To be really...
fox2detroit.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan Gas Utilities in a battle with two siblings over a new pipeline
On Monday, two siblings chained themselves to an excavator to protest Michigan Gas Utilities putting a replacement line in. On Wednesday, the siblings were served with a cease and desist order.
Lake Michigan shoreline to become ‘electric Route 66′ with EV charging stations
Scenic road trips just got supercharged as the Midwest works together to create an electric route along the Lake Michigan shoreline. The Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour will be a network of electric vehicle chargers spanning over 1,100 miles of drivable shoreline around Lake Michigan. The circuit was announced after...
Michigan is 41% water. How much of it is contaminated by dangerous chemicals?
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark speaks to an environmental specialist, a chemist and lawmakers to find out what exactly hexavalent chromium is, how it ended up in the Huron River, and just how dangerous it is.
Michigan Hunters – Is It Time To Only Be Allowed to Shoot One Buck Per Season?
The buck-to-doe ratio in Michigan is way off, even with all the antlerless permits that are allowed, so is it time to go to a one buck per year rule for deer hunters?. Michigan Deer Hunters Allowed Two Bucks With a Combo License. Michigan is loaded with deer but the...
Comments / 0