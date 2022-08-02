Read on www.theverge.com
Related
'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut
7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Tesla.
A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton laid off thousands of employees earlier this...
CNBC
Walmart lays off corporate employees after slashing forecast
Walmart confirmed on Wednesday that it has begun to lay off corporate employees. The news comes about a week after the company slashed its profit outlook and warned that consumers had pulled back on discretionary spending due to inflation. Walmart has begun to lay off corporate employees, the company confirmed...
CNBC
Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security
Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles
Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
Banks ‘to be forced to reimburse customers’ who’ve fallen for scams as Americans lose billions
BANKS may be forced to reimburse scammed customers if new regulations are passed. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is assembling new regulations in the coming weeks that may require banks to pay back customers as scams have dramatically increased. Many victims have reported...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Business Insider
A pharmacist who makes an extra $6,000 a month from his side hustle says he relies on a 6-letter acronym to manage both jobs
Real estate investor Ryan Chaw nets $6,000 a month from his rental properties. He uses the acronym ALLIES to manage his side gig so he can work full-time as a pharmacist. It stands for: Agent, Lender, Licensed Contractor, Inhabitants, Tax Expert, and Supervisor. Though Ryan Chaw spends most of his...
CNBC
40% of workers are considering quitting their jobs soon—here's where they're going
More than 4 million people have left their jobs each month in the U.S. so far this year — and according to new research, this record-breaking trend isn't going to quit anytime soon. About 40% of workers are considering quitting their current jobs in the next 3-to-6 months, a...
US home prices are about to tumble as demand for new houses 'craters,' an economist warns
"The next few months will be very tough" for the US housing market, economist Ian Shepherdson told clients Tuesday, as fears of a major crash grow.
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
dailyhodl.com
$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF
The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
TechCrunch
Robinhood lays off 23% of staff, CEO Vlad Tenev says, ‘This is on me’
At the time of its last layoffs in late April, it is believed that Robinhood had about 3,100 employees after letting go of around 300 workers. Doing the math, a 23% reduction in staff would amount to about 713 employees affected, leaving roughly 2,400 employees currently employed at the company.
Motley Fool
3 Cryptos That Could Beat Bitcoin
Ethereum has smart contracts and more developers than any other cryptocurrency. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Verge
A man made millions unlocking T-Mobile phones with stolen passwords
A jury has found Argishti Khudaverdyan, a former owner of a T-Mobile store, guilty of using stolen credentials to unlock “hundreds of thousands of cellphones” from August 2014 to June 2019 (via PCMag). According to a press release from the Department of Justice and an indictment filed earlier this year, Khudaverdyan made around $25 million from the scheme, which also involved bypassing carrier blocks put on lost or stolen cell phones.
Major Tech Stocks Soaring Amidst Recession
Major tech stocks soared for the second day in a row leading to a significantly higher Wednesday than many expected. Shopify and Unity Software were up over 12%, and shares of Coinbase went up 14%.
Motley Fool
3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now
PayPal stock fell to multi-year lows for all the wrong reasons. Investors are beginning to recognize their mistake. This iconic Detroit automaker was dismissed as a relic but is finding new life in the electric vehicle arena. Microsoft's recent earnings miss means very little in the long run. You’re reading...
geekwire.com
Zillow Group expects real estate industry to ‘meaningfully contract’ in second half of 2022
Zillow Group expects revenue from its core Premier Agent business unit to decrease more than 20% year-over-year in the third quarter due to housing trends. The Seattle company beat expectations for its second quarter earnings, reporting $1 billion in revenue and GAAP net income of $8 million. But shares were down more than 10% in after-hours trading.
Comments / 0