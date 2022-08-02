ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
CNBC

Walmart lays off corporate employees after slashing forecast

Walmart confirmed on Wednesday that it has begun to lay off corporate employees. The news comes about a week after the company slashed its profit outlook and warned that consumers had pulled back on discretionary spending due to inflation. Walmart has begun to lay off corporate employees, the company confirmed...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security

Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF

The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Robinhood lays off 23% of staff, CEO Vlad Tenev says, ‘This is on me’

At the time of its last layoffs in late April, it is believed that Robinhood had about 3,100 employees after letting go of around 300 workers. Doing the math, a 23% reduction in staff would amount to about 713 employees affected, leaving roughly 2,400 employees currently employed at the company.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Cryptos That Could Beat Bitcoin

Ethereum has smart contracts and more developers than any other cryptocurrency. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CURRENCIES
The Verge

A man made millions unlocking T-Mobile phones with stolen passwords

A jury has found Argishti Khudaverdyan, a former owner of a T-Mobile store, guilty of using stolen credentials to unlock “hundreds of thousands of cellphones” from August 2014 to June 2019 (via PCMag). According to a press release from the Department of Justice and an indictment filed earlier this year, Khudaverdyan made around $25 million from the scheme, which also involved bypassing carrier blocks put on lost or stolen cell phones.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motley Fool

3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

PayPal stock fell to multi-year lows for all the wrong reasons. Investors are beginning to recognize their mistake. This iconic Detroit automaker was dismissed as a relic but is finding new life in the electric vehicle arena. Microsoft's recent earnings miss means very little in the long run. You’re reading...
STOCKS

