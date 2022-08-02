Friends and Family of College Student Kristin Smart Give Testimony About Her 1996 Disappearance

Read on www.insideedition.com
Calif. Man Who Was Prepared to Propose to Girlfriend Killed in Hit-and-Run Days Before
A California man with plans to ask his girlfriend to marry him was killed in a hit-and-run just five days before he intended to pop the question. Speaking with KTLA-TV Wednesday, family identified the victim as 30-year-old Freddy Perez. Freddy was riding on his motorcycle in Mission Hills, Calif., on...
Kristin Smart trial: Murder suspect Paul Flores had black eye, was acting 'nervous' days later, classmate says
Former California college students who knew longtime missing woman Kristin Smart or Paul Flores – the man accused of killing smart, and then hiding her body with his dad's help – testified in court about their run-ins with the woman or her alleged killer in the days around her disappearance.
Man Accidentally Kills Sister When Fatally Shooting Her Boyfriend: Police
The man and his father were arrested in connection with the fatal incident.
Chilling update in mystery of mom who vanished with toddler and ex after Walmart trip as ‘domestic violence’ revealed
AN EX-LOVER - who went missing with a mom and their toddler - allegedly attacked the mom's current fiancé with a knife 2021, according to interviews and police documents obtained by The Sun. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and their two-year-old daughter Lydia seemingly vanished after they supposedly...
Daughter’s chilling claim before ‘bludgeoning her own mom, 66, to death with hammer after cops discover body under bed’
A DAUGHTER accused of bludgeoning her mom to death with a hammer believed she was possessed by demons, cops said. Silma Garcia, 66, was found under her bed in her apartment in the Bronx on July 15. Her daughter Charlene Novoa, 26, had scratches on her face and told officers...
Calif. Woman Vanished in January, Police Just Found Handwritten Letters by Ex on Where Body Might Be
Handwritten letters believed to be authored by a missing California woman's alleged murderer may help lead authorities to the location of her body. According to KGO-TV, the family of 24-year-old Alexis Gabe were made aware of the letters Thursday, after detectives sent them a copy, detailing driving directions. Authorities believe...
Officials Ask for Help in Identifying Young Man Who's Been in the Hospital for 2 Weeks
The young man was dropped off at County-USC Medical Center on July 22, the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services said while asking for the public's help in identifying him. The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services is asking for help in finding the identity of a young...
11-Year-Old Black Boy 'Brutally Attacked' By Police At State Fair, BLM Says
'Elijah [Hunter] was tackled by police and his friends were not. Elijah is Black and his friends are white,' a spokesperson for Black Lives Matter Sacramento said.
In 1992, Laurie Houts was found strangled in her car. Her boyfriend's roommate — now a tech CEO — was just arrested for her murder.
A California tech company executive has been charged in the 1992 murder of his former roommate's girlfriend, prosecutors said Monday. John Kevin Woodward, the president and CEO of Readytech, was charged with the murder of Laurie Houts, a 25-year-old computer engineer who was found strangled in her car in Mountain View, the Santa Clara County Office of the District Attorney said in a news release.
BET
Land Stolen From A Black Family Returned After Nearly 100 Years
The descendants of Charles and Willa Bruce, Black California entrepreneurs who owned Bruce’s Beach in California, are now in possession of the land that was stolen from their family through eminent domain in 1924. The Los Angeles County commission voted on June 28 to return the property to the...
Gabby Petito’s mom says daughter’s killer ‘wanted to look like the good guy'
Gabby Petito’s mother has announced a $100,000 donation to help combat domestic violence and aid victims, and described her daughter’s killer Brian Laundrie as someone who "wanted to look like the good guy." Nicole Schmidt said the donation from the Gabby Petito Foundation to the National Domestic Violence...
Working Wife Outraged After Husband Sends Her Angry Texts Complaining About Watching His Own Kids
The Mumsnet community is criticizing an overwhelmed dad after he fired off a series of dramatic texts to his wife to complain about watching their children while she was at work. The baffled woman thinks her husband is being selfish but doesn't know how to fix the problem. In her...
A woman posing as a nurse tried to kidnap a newborn baby from a hospital
A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of trying to steal two infants from a hospital. Authorities say she dressed as a nurse before gaining access to a "medical unit where newborn infants were present." The suspect is being held on $1 million bail. A Southern California woman is facing...
2 Decomposing Bodies Found by Alabama Authorities Have Been Identified
Two decomposing bodies discovered by Alabama authorities have been identified, according to NBC News. After chewing through her restraints, a 12-year-old kidnapped girl ultimately led Alabama police to her kidnapper's mobile home, where they discovered two decomposing bodies, according to police. The two bodies have been identified as the girl’s...
California Couple Embroiled In 'Love Triangle' Plead No Contest To Kidnapping 3-Month-Old Baby
A California couple embroiled in a “love triangle involving elaborate lies and cheating” pleaded no contest Tuesday to what authorities have described as the “bizarre kidnapping” of a 3-month-old baby boy. Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, 43, and Jose Ramon Portillo, 28, pleaded no contest in court Tuesday...
Cut Brake Lines, Duped Lovers: The Wild Story Behind Baby Brandon’s Kidnapping
A wild kidnapping case that gripped California in April just got even wilder—and it allegedly involves cut brake lines, duped lovers and four previous abduction attempts.In April, police arrested two suspects who they say abducted three-month-old Brandon Cuellar from a San Jose apartment as the child’s grandmother unloaded groceries downstairs. It prompted a frantic manhunt and generated national headlines. Police said they recovered the baby 20 hours later in Jose Portillo’s home, and cell phone evidence allegedly linked his girlfriend, Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, to the crime as well.On Tuesday, Portillo and Ramirez pleaded no contest to all eight charges against...
Family Of 11-Year-Old Boy Attacked By Police At State Fair Believe His Civil Rights Were Violated
A Black boy was singled out amongst his white friends at the annual Cali Expo in a police attack the family claims violated his civil rights.
Nancy Grace: Cell phone data will prove Alex Murdaugh at the scene of the murders
Jul. 13, 2022 - 03:40 - Fox Nation host Nancy Grace discusses Murdaugh's expected murder charges in the slayings of his wife and son on ‘America’s Newsroom.’
