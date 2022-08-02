Family Sues Funeral Home for $50 Million, Claiming They Realized Mid-Burial the Wrong Body was in Casket

Read on www.insideedition.com
Cathy Bittler
2d ago
Seriously...mid-funeral? I mean I do drugs and drink alcohol and I believe it would have caught my eye a bit sooner. Just saying.
Reply(28)
146
Cindy Buckwalter
2d ago
seriously 50 million is ridiculous. a bit extreme to say the least. these people should have known who was in that casket. I certainly would recognize my mother if it were her. no amount of money will bring the person back.
Reply(5)
84
Chris J. Martin
2d ago
I surely hope they don't win this. Accept the offer ftom the funeral home and move on. Stop being dramatic for a pay day.
Reply(6)
124
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffStony Brook, NY
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Related
Texas couple who began feeding neighborhood ducks to cope with loss of only daughter are sued for $250,000 by HOA for causing a nuisance and are forced to sell house to cover costs
A retired couple are being sued by their homeowners' association for feeding neighborhood ducks after residents complained that they were causing a nuisance. Kathleen Rowe, 65, and her husband George are now facing losing their $439,900 home in Cypress, Texas, because of the lawsuit. They moved into the home after...
Deputies Rip Out Lock for Eviction Only to Realize They Have Wrong House
"I could have been out of town and they could've cleared out my house, and then they could've gotten rid of all my stuff," said Jennifer Michele.
'This is not my mom': Family sues funeral home after wrong body put in mother's casket
What was supposed to be a beautiful goodbye to their mother turned into shock and horror for the Kim family when the woman they almost buried ended up not being their mother. The family members said they almost buried a stranger 20 years younger in their mother's grave after the funeral home mixed up two women with the last name Kim. Kyung Ja Kim was 93 when she died on Nov. 10, 2021.
Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
People
Wife Shoots Husband After Children at Her Daycare Say He Molested Them. Days Later, He's Charged
Authorities in Washington, D.C., have arrested a 50-year-old Maryland woman for shooting her husband — a retired Baltimore police officer — after he'd been accused of molesting three children who attended the daycare that she owns and operates. Police allege that on July 21, Shanteari Weems shot James...
Mom Was Told Daughter Overdosed in February. Now Police Say Boyfriend 'Internally Decapitated' Her
Six months after the mother of his children died from what he claimed was a drug overdose, an Ohio man is behind bars, accused of allegedly beating the victim so severely, she was "internally decapitated." A statement from Cincinnati Police confirms Mayzio Arnold, 25, was arrested and charged with murder...
I found a mysterious bundle of cash hidden under my floorboards during renovation – and there could be a chilling twist
A HOMEOWNER has found a mysterious wad of cash hidden under his floorboards while renovating his home. Rich Gilson came across $1,000 under his New Jersey home on July 9 and was left stunned when he realized the bills had the same date. He made the chilling discovery while working...
TODAY.com
Father says 13-year-old daughter was publicly embarrassed about her weight at waterpark
One father in Illinois is speaking out against a local waterpark after he claimed his daughter was publicly weighed and embarrassed before being turned away from a ride. Andrew Batton spoke to KMOV, a local television station in St. Louis, Missouri, about the incident, which occurred at Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton, Illinois. Batton, who is a season ticket holder, said that his 13-year-old daughter was looking forward to riding the newest ride called the Mississippi Monster, but when she got to the top of the hill, the teenager was weighed on a scale in front of everybody because the ride had a weight limit of 200 pounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother of wild-haired toddler who's one of 100 people in the world with 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she'll be sad when her daughter grows out of it and loses her distinctive locks
The mother of a toddler with a rare condition called 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she will be sad when her daughter grows out of the condition. Charlotte Davis, 28, from Great Blakenham in Suffolk, appeared on This Morning today to discuss her 18-month-old daughter Layla's condition, which has earned her nicknames like Boris Johnson and Albert Einstein.
KIDS・
Rare Animal Found In NY State! Have You Ever Seen One of These?
There are many mysteries hiding in the woods of New York State. For example, the 10,000 Big Foot sightings in the United States since the 1950's, many in New York or the mountain lion debate. As unusual as those opportunities are I have one that might be even more rare.
People
Former Cuomo Adviser Is Killed After Lyft Driver Kicked Him Out on a Delaware Highway
A staffer for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo died Sunday after a Lyft driver ordered him out of the car on an active highway, Delaware State Police confirmed. Sidney Wolf, 43, of Clarksburg, Maryland, was identified by authorities as "the victim who died during a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on July 24, 2022, in the Dewey Beach area."
Walmart hit with lawsuit, accused of firing a Florida mom who claims managers harassed her and denied lactation accommodations
A Florida woman alleges she was forced to pump breast milk in front of male coworkers. Her request for accommodations were denied by Walmart, according to the lawsuit. Another woman filed a similar suit against Walmart in February.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘World’s first drug lord billionaire who lived like king in jail’ with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats is recaptured
THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
Pastor who was robbed of $1M worth of jewelry at gunpoint was accused of stealing $90K from congregant while running for Brooklyn Borough president
Bishop Lamor Whitehead raised eyebrows when police valued the worth of the jewelry stolen from him and his family on Sunday to be close to $1 million.
'She's a prisoner in her own body': Florida family sues Southwest Airlines after claiming disabled daughter, 25, was thrown from wheelchair and left paralyzed from the neck down
A Florida family has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines, claiming that their disabled daughter's life drastically changed when she was ejected from a wheelchair while boarding a flight, leaving her paralyzed from the neck down. Gabrielle Assouline, 25, was boarding a Southwest flight at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport...
Jeffery Mac
Parents Not Allowed To Watch Swim Lessons, 4-Year-Old Drowns On His Second Day
Izzy Scott(Yolanda Rouse Photography) “… We will not stop until justice is served…This shouldn’t have happened and we want to make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else. You have to be held accountable for your actions …”
Daily Beast
Beloved 23-Year-Old DJ Dies After Plunge From 13th-Story Houston Balcony
In the early hours of July 4, a DJ just beginning to make a name for herself on the Houston music scene plummeted from the balcony of a high-rise apartment building, falling four floors to a pool deck below. The only other person present on the balcony that morning—the DJ’s girlfriend—said she watched her partner climb up on a patio chair and pitch over the railing.
Methanol Found in Bodies of 21 Teens Who Dropped Dead in a Bar
A toxicology analysis found methanol, a toxic chemical, in the bodies of all 21 teens that collapsed at a bar in East London, South Africa last month, indicating that it was potentially the cause of the shocking deaths. Investigators initially believed the teens may have died in a stampede but now they’re trying to determine if the levels of methanol were high enough to be lethal. Methanol is a toxic form of alcohol used in products not meant for human consumption, such as solvent and pesticide. It is sometimes contained in homemade alcohol. Three people have been arrested in connection with the mass deaths, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving alcohol to underage attendees. One 16-year-old attendee told the BBC that people in the bar started to “drop like flies” after gathering to celebrate the end of high-school midterm exams.
Family cremates woman who died on her honeymoon in Fiji because her body was badly damaged
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The family of a Tennessee pharmacist who died on her honeymoon in Fiji decided to cremate her in the South Pacific nation rather than bring her home because her body was badly damaged, a lawyer representing the family said Thursday. Christe Chen, 36, died earlier...
Chilling details emerge as girl, 6, dies and five siblings aged 8 to 29 are found in Australian ‘house of horrors’
CHILLING details have emerged in the case of a six-year-old girl who tragically died after she was rescued from a "house of horrors". Cops have launched an investigation into the death of little Charlie after she was found at a house in Adelaide, Australia, alongside her five siblings aged eight to 29.
Comments / 286