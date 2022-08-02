‘Meet the Band’ – ‘Florencia & The Feeling’ at August Muse

Read on www.elizabethton.com
Herald and Tribune
Local musician returns to sounds of the ocean
Though he was born in the foothills of East Tennessee, musician Mark Larkins has always had a love for the ocean, and he decided that he would take that connection and turn it into something more. Local to the Tri-Cities, Larkins, who has recently performed for the Jonesborough community several...
elizabethton.com
Nova Mann will host book signing for ‘Hope Knocking’ Aug. 6
Nova Mann will host a book signing for her new book “Hope Knocking” Saturday, Aug. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Johnson County Center for the Arts in Mountain City. Appalachian author and musician, Nova Mann, has released her first book, available now on Amazon. “Hope Knocking” tells the story of 2020 from three different perspectives: Amantha, an opinionated retired educator who considers herself to be half hillbilly and half flatlander; Matthew, her soft-spoken mountain husband; and Nancy Mae, Amantha’s charismatic elderly mother who has returned to her East Tennessee roots after leaving nearly 70 years ago.
cardinalnews.org
How casinos will put Bristol and Danville on the music map
This year — in fact, this week — marks the 95th anniversary of the famed Bristol Sessions, when record producer Ralph Peer spent 12 days on the third floor of the Taylor-Christian Hat and Glove Co. on State Street, recording 76 songs by 19 different performers. These sessions...
New to Town: Spring Street Sandwich Company in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Delicious sandwiches, a modern atmosphere, and soon craft cocktails and beer on tap, are just a few of the offerings of the new Spring Street Sandwich Company in downtown Johnson City. “We have so many good sandwiches,” said Spring Street Sandwich Co. General Manager, Ashton Kyker. “We make a lot […]
elizabethton.com
A Life Lived: Patti Treadway provided a raincoat when life’s storms came
Patti Treadway could do almost anything she set her mind to do, but she chose to teach young children and that is where she left her mark in this life. Patti, who passed away July 8 at the age of 69, taught kindergarten and Head Start at Happy Valley Elementary School for 35 years.
elizabethton.com
Happy Valley principal wants to build upon a great foundation
New principal Keith Parker said Happy Valley Middle School is, well, a happy place to be, especially considering the advancements long-term principal Katherine Hyder made during her years at the school. When Hyder stepped into a Central Office role, Parker saw the opportunity to return to the school from Valley...
elizabethton.com
Visit Roan Mountain
At Roan Mountain, we house, care for, and educate the public on a variety of native animals. We work under an educational permit from TWRA. Currently, we care for three birds of prey and several snakes! As you can imagine, caring for these animals is costly, as their food and health care are a specialty!
supertalk929.com
Beer garden yanked from consideration for Appalachian Fair
A local brewery had considered operating a beer garden at this month’s Appalachian Fair in Gray but has since pulled the idea from the county Beer Board docket. Fair officials confirmed that the beer garden concept was approved on a one-year trial basis earlier this year following input from the owners of Tennessee Hills Distillery based in Jonesborough.
wjhl.com
Is there such a thing as ‘Heat Lightning?’
(WJHL) – Many people talk about “heat lightning,” but is there really such a thing?. If you see lightning in the sky, there has to be a thunderstorm somewhere near you. Thursday night is a great example of that. The Tri-Cities saw a thunderstorm located about 30...
elizabethton.com
Remembering the Legend: John Hyatt
John Hyatt, a Hampton High product, was a three-sport athlete and trained by one of the best, Buck VanHuss. He held the school record for over 30 years running the mile in 4 minutes and 21-seconds. He was also the conference champ and undefeated in cross country. Hyatt later exhibited...
elizabethton.com
Second annual Home Run Derby to benefit local Shop With a Cop programs
The Jonesborough and Johnson City Police Departments are hosting their second annual Home Run Derby to raise funds for their Shop With a Cop programs. The Home Run Derby will be held 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Persimmon Ridge Ball Parks, 1526 Persimmon Ridge Road in Jonesborough.
elizabethton.com
Murphy USA kicks off campaign to assist Boys & Girls Clubs of America
Murphy USA is committed to supporting BGCA’s mission and local Boys & Girls Clubs directly through their annual campaigns both online and in-store. From August 4 – November 1, Murphy USA will ask their customers to roundup or donate $1, $5, or $10 to support Boys & Girls Clubs.
elizabethton.com
Back-to-School Bash provided 1,500 backpacks to local students
Saturday’s Back-to-School Bash provided area students with 1,300 backpacks full of age-appropriate school supplies, as well as all the food they could eat and fun-filled games for their pleasure. The event has been a ministry of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church for the last 14 years. “It went wonderfully,”...
elizabethton.com
Letter on climate change was intelligent, refreshing
How refreshing to read an intelligent letter to the editor like Teresa Young wrote to the STAR this past weekend about climate change. She hit the nail on the head. And, she did not even quote any talk show hosts or call anyone evil like some recent writers. I think one contributor suggested not teaching climate change in our schools. Typical Fox news, talk show influences.
elizabethton.com
River Riders split road doubleheader with State Liners
BRISTOL, Va. – The Elizabethton River Riders (23-26) split a doubleheader on Wednesday night against the Bristol State Liners (14-35), winning game one 11-3 and losing game two 7-2. The split ensured that the River Riders will end the 2022 campaign with a losing record, the first for the club since the Appalachian League became a collegiate wood bat league in 2021.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson family saves piece of Boones Creek’s history
On Tuesday night, the Johnson family of Boones Creek presented the Washington County School Board with a unique piece of history from the old Boones Creek Middle School. Jeff Johnson and his two sons Alec and Taylor attended August’s school board meeting on Tuesday and shared with the board their personal connections to Boones Creek and revealed a historical item that they have worked hard to preserve.
elizabethton.com
20″ Brown Trout caught in Watauga River
Lesia Hensley is pictured with the 20″ Brown Trout she caught in Wataugae river in Lynn Valley on Tuesday morning.
elizabethton.com
John Mark Wade
John Mark Wade, 69, of Watauga, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. John was born April 8, 1953 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late John William “Bill” Wade and Barbara Whannel Wade. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Howard Wade.
elizabethton.com
River Riders cruise to victory against State Liners
BRISTOL, Va. – The Elizabethton River Riders (24-26) ended their road slate on Thursday night with a victory over the Bristol State Liners (14-36) by a final score of 10-4. River Riders third baseman Carlo Zorola went 3-for-4 with a run scored, two RBI, and two walks. The win...
elizabethton.com
Farmers Market Week: Buy local during peak production season
August is peak produce time in Tennessee for many of your favorite fruits and vegetables. Farmers markets as well as local produce markets are packed with fresh produce. Aug. 7-13 is National Farmers Market Week and is the perfect time to stock up and support local farmers. “Farmers markets play...
