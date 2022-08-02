Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise

Read on wtmj.com
Elections panel declines to recommend charges in ballot case
MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin election officials have decided not to recommend prosecutors charge a man who acknowledged he posed as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on a state website to obtain Vos’ absentee ballot. Harry Wait told Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling last week that he ordered 10...
2 people from Wisconsin dead after lightning struck near the White House
Two people from Wisconsin were killed after being struck by lightning at the park next to the White House in Washington, D.C. Two others are in critical condition. Janesville, Wis. residents James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, were pronounced dead Friday morning, according to D.C. Police. First responders got...
5Q: The Newlywed Edition
Wisconsin’s Morning News sports anchor Bryan Dee is getting married!. Erik and Vince decided a 5Q was necessary in order to determine if Bryan is a good match for his bride-to-be.
Travel Wisconsin: Breweries, Wineries, and Distilleries
Summertime is a great time to get out and taste local wine and sip on hand-crafted Wisconsin cocktails under the summer sun. Here’s to savoring the flavors of summer!. Sample spirits in New Richmond (St. Croix County) Book a tour and tasting at 45th Parallel Distillery, a family-owned Wisconsin...
