ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

19 Classic Los Angeles Greasy Spoons Every Angeleno Should Try

By Eater Staff
Eater
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on la.eater.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Diego Hernandez, One of Mexico’s Best Chefs, Returns to Los Angeles

Back in 2017, celebrated Mexican chef Diego Hernandez made a splash when he landed at the short-lived Verlaine in West Hollywood, which occupied the former Dominick’s space. Hernandez made a name at his Valle de Guadalupe restaurant Corazón de Tierra and has recently been the chef at Ensenada’s La Bete Noire, a high fidelity bar and lounge with a seasonal small plate menu. Now, Hernandez has landed as the chef of Dudley Market, a beachside Venice restaurant that sources much of its own seafood from its fleet of fishing boats that get fish from nearby waters. Dudley, which was closed for a short period, reopened earlier this week with Hernandez at the helm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

LA Legend Pink’s Hot Dogs Is Giving Away Free Chili Dogs All Weekend

Iconic Los Angeles food stand Pink’s Hot Dogs is giving away free chili dogs all weekend long. The La Brea restaurant, known for its dozens of inventive takes on classic LA dogs, is partnering with Amazon’s Prime Video to promote the upcoming series A League of Their Own, and in doing so fans can score no-cost dogs Friday through Sunday. To earn a gratis chili dog, just make sure to be in line between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. (aka “the seventh inning stretch”) Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Inglewood, CA
Local
California Restaurants
State
Colorado State
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
City
Burbank, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

7 Exciting Pop-Ups & Events This Weekend In LA

Ice cream socials, night markets, scavenger hunts, and more. How is it already August? The end of the summer is rapidly approaching, we’re still trying to process our many feelings about Nope, and we need to pack our calendar with ice cream socials, night markets, and scavenger hunts, stat. Here’s seven exciting pop-ups and events happening this weekend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

It’s Dumpling Drama as Din Tai Fung Drops Americana for Glendale Galleria

Big news out of Glendale today, as Din Tai Fung is decamping from the Rick Caruso-owned Americana at Brand to take up a much larger piece of real estate at the adjacent Glendale Galleria. While the move is not imminent — Din Tai Fung won’t open at the Galleria until the fourth quarter of 2023 —it’s a big get for the adjacent Brookfield Properties-owned mall, which has ceded customers and business to the glossy, newer Americana over the years. Prior to the Americana, the Glendale Galleria was a hub of retail operations for the entire West Coast, event spawning brands like Massis Kabob and the Panda Express.
GLENDALE, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Restaurant Holding Seafood Festival

Socalo Restaurant in Santa Monica is holding a special event, Dia del Pescador or Day of the Fisherman in Spanish, which their website describes as a “Festival, a SEAsonal celebration honoring our oceans with limited-time-only specials from August 4 – August 7, 2022!”. Co-chef/owner Mary Sue Milliken described...
Eater

SGV’s Popular Quick-Service Sushi Spot Yama Seafood Expands to West LA

San Gabriel’s popular Yama Seafood has expanded to West LA with its array of prepared sushi rolls, sashimi, and nigiri in a space called Yama Sushi Sake Attitude on the corner of National and Barrington. Yama Seafood partnered with EJL Entertainment (The Kohno Family) to provide investment funds to help grow the business beyond its SGV roots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Bourdain
kcrw.com

What 6th Street Viaduct reveals about LA — the good and ugly

LA’s 6th Street Viaduct opened last month, connecting the Downtown Arts District to East LA. The bridge it replaced was built in 1932 and appeared in “Grease” and “Transformers.”. The viaduct has become just as famous as its predecessor, maybe even infamous. Street racers have made...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Man Found Hanging From Tree in Whittier Narrows Wednesday Morning

An unidentified man in his 50s was found hanging from a tree near Whittier Narrows Recreation Area in the San Gabriel Valley yesterday morning, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed with L.A. TACO. The man was pronounced dead at 6:45 AM in the 700 block of South Santa Anita Avenue in South El Monte. The coroner’s office said that the deceased’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.
WHITTIER, CA
Eater

Redditors Recommend These LA Restaurants — For Your Enemies

An entertaining, yet admittedly mean-spirited, thread posted on Reddit on Sunday begins with the question, “Looking for a poor quality yet expensive restaurant to suggest to an enemy. Any suggestions?”. It turns out Angelenos do have suggestions, with Barton G, Sur, Yamashiro Hollywood, BOA Steakhouse, and many other local...
welikela.com

The Best Oyster Happy Hours in Los Angeles

Do your eyes light up every time you see oysters on a menu. Mine do. And it’s even better when they are featured on happy hour. This guide was created to navigate all the deals currently going on at some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles. There are just two simple but important requirements to make it on the rundown: 1) oysters need to be under $3 a piece and 2) the quality absolutely has to be on point. Nothing sloppy. Nothing suspicious. Just the best value in town. And that’s what I’ve compiled below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#South Los Angeles#Strip Mall#Family Restaurant#Greasy Spoon#Food Drink#Sapp Coffee Shop Removed#Mexican
beverlypress.com

‘Twist and shout’ national night out

Hundreds of residents in Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and Los Angeles came together on Aug. 2 during National Night Out Against Crime, an annual event in which people show unity with law enforcement and support public safety. Personnel from the Beverly Hills Police Department, West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station and Los...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
grimygoods.com

10 Must-See Free Summer Concerts in Los Angeles This August 2022

With so many options for free entertainment and events, it’s time again to dive into the best free summer concerts in Los Angeles. Featuring diverse acts of world class standards, as well as rising stars and local gems, this summer is packed with free shows and festivals well worth braving the LA heat and traffic to get to. This year, in addition to the city’s many longstanding summer concert series, there are also a few newcomers excited to bring new musical discoveries to their fellow Angelenos. From performing art collectives to the best indie artists, the musical scope to choose from is sure to please any music lover’s taste. Be sure to check out these 10 featured summer concert series taking place at iconic LA locations from the Skirball Cultural Center to the heart of downtown LA. And, be sure to check out more free summer concerts in Los Angeles here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
UncoverLA

5 New L.A. Restaurants to Add to Your Summer Dining List

Sun's out, Angelenos out! After a few pandemic summers passed us by, we're happy to see a slew of new restaurants making their debut. As the season changes, crowds of tourists, business owners, chefs, and more are making their way to Los Angeles. From take-out and patio to food trucks and immersive experiences, our dining scene has transformed dramatically within two years. Now that many restrictions have officially been lifted, there are fresh new bites, sips, and spaces for foodies to experience. And we've rounded up the best ones serving up delicious grub and feel-good summer vibes. Scroll down for more details on the five hottest new L.A. restaurants you must try.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy