Blue Bluff Fire rekindles in east Travis County

Crews continue to fight Hermosa fire near Wimberley
WIMBERLEY, Texas - The Hermosa fire continues to burn. It started in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River on Wednesday. As of Thursday evening, the Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire has burned about 60 acres. They say any conflicting information from other sources could be because some areas are burned and some aren't, making it hard to calculate.
Several Central Texas cities announced water restrictions, San Marcos conditions may worsen
Many cities in Central Texas have announced new water restrictions due to the Texas drought. Though San Marcos has water restrictions, issued April 04, 2022, there is a chance of restrictions increasing. Austin, Round Rock, Hutto, Buda, Kyle, and Georgetown all have new water restrictions that affect residential areas, commercial...
Wimberley church becomes sanctuary for Hermosa fire evacuees
WIMBERLEY, Texas - Drone video, recorded early Thursday morning with the use of a special camera, shows the Hermosa fire burning along slopes and in ravines near Wimberley. Embers glowed on the ground like white-hot stars in the night sky. Fire crews could be seen moving through the area as efforts to save homes continued.
Structure Fire in South Austin, 2 people are being evaluated
AUSTIN, Texas — A structure fire was reported in South Austin on Thursday night. The Austin Fire Department said the fire occurred in the 2400 block of West Slaughter Lane. The fire is out and the case is still under investigation and two people are being evaluated for injuries by EMS.
Blanco County resident stayed behind during Smoke Rider Fire; 40 acres of property damage
Dozens of homes were evacuated during the Smoke Rider Fire near 2325 and FM 165. Blanco County resident Ed Vaughan lives in the area where the fire raged on. His neighborhood was evacuated, but he chose to stay.
Evacuations underway in parts of Hays County as crews fight wildfire
HAYS COUNTY, Texas – Evacuations are underway while an active wildfire burns in the River Mountain Ranch area in Hays County, according to Wimberley Fire Rescue. The wildfire area is between Bluffview Drive and the Blanco River. Officials said it’s off FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
Central Texas family loses RV in Smoke Rider fire
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — The Smoke Rider fire in Blanco County, just off the border with Hays County, is still ablaze. As of 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, it was 60% contained. The fire tore through a property off of RM 165. The family of the owners of the property let KVUE on to survey the damage.
'You couldn't really see anything': Hays County homeowner recalls Smoke Rider fire experience
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service said the Smoke Rider fire in Blanco County near Hays County was 60 percent contained Wednesday afternoon. The fire, which started Tuesday around noon, was just 30 percent contained Wednesday morning. "It came super fast, and it was kind...
Fire burns 96 acres in Bastrop County
Crews with Bastrop County Emergency Services District 1 from Red Rock began fighting the fire off Margarita Drive on Monday morning. That is just northwest of Texas 21 in far western Bastrop County near the Travis and Caldwell County lines.
We've had multiple wildfires, but how do they form?
TEXAS, USA — Over the past couple of days, wildfires have developed over much of Central Texas, including and especially over portions of Hays County, where two wildfires have sprung up. One of those being on its border with Blanco County and a new one just east of Wimberley,...
Water usage advocates want LCRA to update Water Management Plan as drought, development stress water supply
AUSTIN, Texas — This week, the Williamson County Commissioners Court declined to take a vote to recommend the Lower Colorado River Authority update its Water Management Plan sooner rather than later. "They did not want to get out of their lane and said that the works of LCRA with...
Hermosa Fire near Wimberley about 35% contained, some homes evacuated
WIMBERLEY, Texas - Officials say a wildfire near Wimberley in Hays County has burned about 60 acres and is about 35% contained. The Hermosa Fire started in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and Blanco River. This is off of FM 3237 or Old Kyle Road and River Mountain Road.
Three homes, RV burned down in Smoke Rider Fire
The Smoke Rider Fire has burned over 800 acres in Blanco County near the Hays County line.
Neighbors help neighbors as Smoke Rider Fire engulfs 600 acres of land
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — The fire danger continues across Central Texas. Multiple wildfires sparked in the Austin area on Tuesday. The Smoke Rider Fire burned on the Hays/Blanco County line. The fire prompted evacuations and at last check, it is 600 acres and 10 percent contained. The wildfire started around noon on Tuesday.
Evacuation checklist: What to grab when evacuating
Whether it's a hurricane, wildfire or other natural disaster, it's important to be prepared if forced to evacuate.
Catch up on the latest Thursday headlines with KXAN Live
KXAN Digital anchor Will DuPree has your latest headlines. since the news on KXAN at that time is pre-empted by the Hall of Fame Game.
Justin Berry appointed to Texas Commission on Law Enforcement
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police officer Justin Berry has been appointed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to serve on the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE). Berry's term is set to expire on August 30, 2027. Abbott's office announced the appointment August 5. The commission's mission, according to its website,...
Mobile home evictions underway in south Austin
In one south Austin mobile home community, dozens of families are being forced to leave their homes.
UT police investigate possible arson at Bastrop County university facility
The University of Texas Police Department is investigating a possible arson that took place at one of its facilities.
Kitchen fire at restaurant in NW Austin under control
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin firefighters are responding to a fire that broke out in a restaurant's kitchen in Northwest Austin Wednesday morning. AFD says crews responded around 9:19 a.m. to 8650 Spicewood Springs Road, which is the address of the shopping center near US Hwy 183. Fire crews said...
