Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
Target purchases land in Sevierville
No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The program helps feed pets of Knox County Seniors who are enrolled in Mobile Meals. Catch up Quick. Updated: 8 hours ago. Your headlines from 8/5 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Election Day...
BBB to carry election returns LIVE
You can get live election results tonight at 8 pm by tuning in to our partners at BBB-TV, where Mike Brown and Angeleque Morin will bring you the results as they are released and break down the various races in both Anderson and Roane counties, as well as other races across the area and across the state.
Big changes in local political races
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Thursday’s election saw several upsets with big turnovers in multiple races. Campbell County has a new mayor, new sheriff, new General Sessions Judge and several new commissioners, as well as changes in the County Clerk and Register of Deeds office. The 8th Judicial District Criminal Court Judge’s race was won by Campbell Countian Zack Walden. At the bottom of this story is the full 17-page report from Campbell County’s August 4 election.
Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A search is underway for a missing University of Tennessee, Knoxville student whose vehicle was found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Bryce Evans, 24, was reported missing to the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Aug. 1. A spokesperson said at the time of the report nobody had heard from the student since July 31 at around 1:00 p.m.
Search underway for missing Tennessee man whose phone pinged in Cherokee area
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — A search is underway for a man who is missing. The family of 23-year-old Bryce Evans says he was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday, July 31, heading from Knoxville, Tennessee, to UNC Charlotte, where he has an internship. “The last thing they [his family]...
Knox County closes sale of historic Andrew Johnson Building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The historic Andrew Johnson Building officially has a new owner, Knox County representatives told WVLT News Wednesday. BNA bought the building for $6 million with plans to open a boutique hotel. “The Andrew Johnson Building has a lot of history in this community, and BNA will...
Fullservice Barbeque closing for business
4 bodies found during welfare check in Campbell County, officials say. The family had not been heard from in a week after the father died from natural causes prompting a welfare check from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, according to officials. Catch up Quick. Updated: 7 hours ago. Your...
Crossville city manager suspended after Village Inn incident
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended Tuesday night following a WVLT News exclusive report on the closing of the Village Inn motel, a low-income housing complex. Authorities closed the complex late last month, but it reopened less than a day later due to a procedural...
Section of Tazewell Pike set for brief closure on Friday
Knoxville Utilities Board crews plan to reduce the short section of Tazewell Pike Lane to one alternating lane of traffic between Carter Road and Atkins Road.
VFL Higgins leaving Farragut basketball for Science Hill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - VFL Jon Higgins is leaving Farragut as head basketball coach, accepting the same position at Science Hill in Johnson City. Admirals Athletics Director Donald Dodgen tells WVLT Sports, “Jon has been good for Farragut High and the basketball program.” A program he took over in 2017.
Knox Co. commissioner: School board should refuse Larry Arnn-associated charter schools after degrading teacher comments
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Commissioner Courtney Durrett released a statement Monday asking the school board to refuse any charter schools associated with Dr. Larry Arnn of Hillsdale College. The statement is in response to several degrading comments made by Arnn, who works as an education advisor for Gov....
Cumberland Budget Includes Property Tax Decrease And Raises
The Cumberland County Commission approved its new fiscal year budget with a lower property tax Tuesday. Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said it was reduced from $1.5653 to $1.1350. Foster said the increase of property values allowed the change to happen without losing revenue. “It’s hours and hours of work,”...
Cavender’s western wear opens first store in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to outfit the whole family, Cavender’s Boot City & Western Wear has opened their first location in Tennessee right here in Knoxville. Whether you are in search of the perfect boot for any occasion or you are getting your kids...
Gatlinburg Senator talks stiffer punishments for approaching bears
Dollywood is looking for more employees to help with the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. East TN football team sends...
East Tennessee Vietnam vets honored with monument at World’s Fair Park
Quinn Gabriel Rayder is accused of pointing a gun at a Blount County deputy who approached him at a shopping center. Dollywood is looking for more employees to help with the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta.
Opinion: Beware ‘Gatlinburginazation’
The Gatlinburg Space Needle is visible in this photo of Gatlinburg, located in Sevier County, Tennessee | Sean Pavone / Shutterstock. An opinion piece by David Musser for the Lexington Herald Leader spreads the word about the negative effects of committing to a “Gatlinburg-type model” of economic development.
Tank the tiny horse visits residents at senior living facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tiny horse named “Tank” is bringing smiles to the people living at Courtyard Senior Living in Knoxville. Tiny Tank, as his owner calls him, lives in Clinton and suffers from Cushing’s disease. When he is feeling well, he ventures out to different community spots to say hi.
