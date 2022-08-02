Frontier Coaches pick Providence volleyball to win 2022 conference title

Read on www.kulr8.com
MSU Nursing College Receives $3.9M to Deliver Medical, Dental and Behavioral Health Care to the Blackfeet Nation and Other Rural Montana Communities
BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s nursing college has received a grant totaling $3.9 million that will enable MSU and its partners from across Montana to deliver quality medical, dental and behavioral health care to kids in rural and underserved areas while providing exceptional educational opportunities for MSU students. The four-year grant, which began July 1, is from the U.S. Health Resources Services Administration.
Check Out The Best Amusement Park in Montana!
We might not have the best weather year-round, but we pack plenty of outdoor fun into the warmer months. Amusement parks are a great place to have fun with go-karts, mini golf, waterslides, and more. Unfortunately, Montana is limited to roughly five months of decent weather during which amusement parks can operate, so we don't have a very wide variety of parks. This only makes my question all the more important: which Montana amusement park is the best?
FWP bear specialists trying to capture bear near Columbia Falls
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Bear specialists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) are trying to capture a bear that is getting into unsecured residential garbage along the east side of Columbia Falls. The bear is an adult female grizzly that has been frequenting residential areas. FWP says trapping is...
Another Reason the Montana VA is Kicking Volunteers to the Curb
They have one driver...and he's 90 years old. Here's a crazy update to a story we first told you about last week where the VA is kicking volunteer veteran drivers to the curb over a vaccine mandate. After we shared the news on the radio from veterans in Sanders County,...
Open Letter: “Goodbye Whitefish” from a Whitefish, Montana Native
As someone who grew up spending summers and Christmas vacations visiting family in Whitefish and Kalispell- it is still my favorite place in the entire country. A ski hill in the winter, and a lake to enjoy in the summer. And it's right on the edge of Glacier National Park.
This Is Montana’s Most Underrated Attraction
These hidden gems are some of the best in Montana and deserve some more love from us. Montana has many attractions that people come from all over the world to see. We talked a few months ago about some overrated attractions in Montana, but what about the underrated attractions?. There...
Stage 1 fire restrictions going into place on Flathead Indian Reservation lands Friday
POLSON, Mont. - Stage 1 fire restrictions are being put in place on Flathead Indian Reservation lands starting Friday. The CSKT Division of Fire announced they are implementing the restrictions, effective at 12:01 am on Friday, Aug. 5. The following is prohibited under the restrictions:. Building, maintaining, attending or using...
Montana Economists Don’t Predict Recession Despite Slowdown
Despite the economic and workforce challenges that Montanans have faced since the beginning of the pandemic, the state’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 6.7% in 2021 while employment has grown by 3.8%, Montana Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) Chief Economist Barb Wagner said July 28 at a chamber of commerce update at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kalispell.
Further detail emerges on local climbers who died in Glacier National Park
More details regarding the deaths of two mountain climbers in Glacier National Park have become available. Glacier County coroner Cpl. Jason Sullivan confirmed that Brian Kennedy of Columbia Falls and Jack Beard of Kalispell were roped together when the accident occurred. Both men were 67. Both men were also wearing...
Flathead Beacon shares Elmo fire photos
The Flathead Beacon recently posted some pretty crazy pictures of the Elmo fire near Flathead Lake. Check the photos by photojournalist, Hunter D’Antuono out here:
Warrant issued for Missoula juvenille in connection with Kalispell incident
The Kalispell Police Department reports a warrant was issued for juvenille male from Missoula in connection with the July 23 incident.
Sheriff investigating the start of 5 small fires in Flathead County
KALISPELL, Mont. - The sheriff is investigating the ignition of five small fires that were burning in Flathead County Sunday and Monday. The Flathead County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is looking for any possible information related to the fires. FCSO said in a release all five fires were extinguished. Fire A...
Family watches Elmo 2 fire burn through their dream home
"We got out of car and looked onto the hill and by the time we looked up the flames were already in our back yard and we could see it creeping towards the house. And so, we stood right here and watched it go up into flames, that was the hard part, i couldn't watch, I had to leave,” said the Holetts.
Bullet-hole Riddled Books Prompt Library Closure
ImagineIF Library Director Ashley Cummins was about to board a plane back to Kalispell on Aug. 3 when she got a call from library staff informing her that five books left in the overnight book drop appeared to have been shot with a firearm. “Not knowing anything else about the...
Elmo fire destroys family's new home just weeks before move-in day, family now homeless
DAYTON, MT- The Elmo fire continues to burn and currently sits over 18,000 acres. Its now 6% contained. With that fire burning—homes are going up with it. Steve and Lisa Scheible were just completing construction of a gorgeous home. Steve was mostly building this by himself. According to their...
