ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Frontier Coaches pick Providence volleyball to win 2022 conference title

By Wally Feldt, Frontier Conference
KULR8
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
K96 FM

MSU Nursing College Receives $3.9M to Deliver Medical, Dental and Behavioral Health Care to the Blackfeet Nation and Other Rural Montana Communities

BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s nursing college has received a grant totaling $3.9 million that will enable MSU and its partners from across Montana to deliver quality medical, dental and behavioral health care to kids in rural and underserved areas while providing exceptional educational opportunities for MSU students. The four-year grant, which began July 1, is from the U.S. Health Resources Services Administration.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Check Out The Best Amusement Park in Montana!

We might not have the best weather year-round, but we pack plenty of outdoor fun into the warmer months. Amusement parks are a great place to have fun with go-karts, mini golf, waterslides, and more. Unfortunately, Montana is limited to roughly five months of decent weather during which amusement parks can operate, so we don't have a very wide variety of parks. This only makes my question all the more important: which Montana amusement park is the best?
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
KULR8

FWP bear specialists trying to capture bear near Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Bear specialists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) are trying to capture a bear that is getting into unsecured residential garbage along the east side of Columbia Falls. The bear is an adult female grizzly that has been frequenting residential areas. FWP says trapping is...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
State
Montana State
City
Whitefish, MT
Whitefish, MT
Sports
The Moose 95.1 FM

This Is Montana’s Most Underrated Attraction

These hidden gems are some of the best in Montana and deserve some more love from us. Montana has many attractions that people come from all over the world to see. We talked a few months ago about some overrated attractions in Montana, but what about the underrated attractions?. There...
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Montana Economists Don’t Predict Recession Despite Slowdown

Despite the economic and workforce challenges that Montanans have faced since the beginning of the pandemic, the state’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 6.7% in 2021 while employment has grown by 3.8%, Montana Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) Chief Economist Barb Wagner said July 28 at a chamber of commerce update at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kalispell.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontier Conference#Rocky Mountain College#Montana Tech#Montana Western#Msu Northern
Whitefish Pilot

Further detail emerges on local climbers who died in Glacier National Park

More details regarding the deaths of two mountain climbers in Glacier National Park have become available. Glacier County coroner Cpl. Jason Sullivan confirmed that Brian Kennedy of Columbia Falls and Jack Beard of Kalispell were roped together when the accident occurred. Both men were 67. Both men were also wearing...
KALISPELL, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

Flathead Beacon shares Elmo fire photos

The Flathead Beacon recently posted some pretty crazy pictures of the Elmo fire near Flathead Lake. Check the photos by photojournalist, Hunter D’Antuono out here:
ELMO, MT
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Sheriff investigating the start of 5 small fires in Flathead County

KALISPELL, Mont. - The sheriff is investigating the ignition of five small fires that were burning in Flathead County Sunday and Monday. The Flathead County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is looking for any possible information related to the fires. FCSO said in a release all five fires were extinguished. Fire A...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
montanarightnow.com

Family watches Elmo 2 fire burn through their dream home

"We got out of car and looked onto the hill and by the time we looked up the flames were already in our back yard and we could see it creeping towards the house. And so, we stood right here and watched it go up into flames, that was the hard part, i couldn't watch, I had to leave,” said the Holetts.
ELMO, MT
Flathead Beacon

Bullet-hole Riddled Books Prompt Library Closure

ImagineIF Library Director Ashley Cummins was about to board a plane back to Kalispell on Aug. 3 when she got a call from library staff informing her that five books left in the overnight book drop appeared to have been shot with a firearm. “Not knowing anything else about the...
KALISPELL, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy