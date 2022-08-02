Jurors see police interview with man charged in deaths of 7 motorcyclists

Read on www.wcax.com
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man faces charges after traffic stop in Louisiana
MANY, La. — A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested in Louisiana. Officials with the Vernon Parish sheriff's office said James Machado, of Meredith, led police on a chase Wednesday after he allegedly made several traffic violations. When he was eventually stopped, investigators said...
newportdispatch.com
3 cited for disorderly conduct in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Three people were cited for disorderly conduct in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute between neighbors on Avenue C at around 6:00 p.m. Police say that all parties involved engaged in fighting behavior, and caused a public disturbance. All parties,...
Prosecution rests in deadly motorcycle crash trial
CONCORD, N.H. — (AP) — A survivor of a crash that killed seven fellow members of a Marine motorcycle club acknowledged Wednesday that the lead rider had an unsafe blood alcohol level but denied that the club president swerved into the path of the oncoming truck. Josh Morin...
WCAX
Last puppy found after 3 were stolen from Coventry
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing puppy that police said was one of three stolen from a litter in Coventry has been found. Vermont State Police said three 6-week-old mixed German shepherd and black and tan coonhound puppies were taken from their outdoor enclosure back on July 25. Tamieka Demo,...
WMUR.com
Homeowner burned in garage fire in Bartlett
BARTLETT, N.H. — A homeowner was burned trying to extinguish a fire on his property in Bartlett on Wednesday. The fire broke out at a garage on Route 302 just after 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Bartlett fire chief said about 40 firefighters from six towns helped put out the...
Barton Chronicle
Pair deny Jimmy Kwik robbery
NEWPORT — A Newport woman and a North Troy man pled innocent to charges related to the robbery of the Jimmy Kwik store here. Eric Lee Shatrau, 48, appeared in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court Thursday and entered innocent pleas to felony charges of aiding in the commission of a felony, in his case embezzlement of more than $100 and grand larceny. He also denied a charge of giving false information to implicate another, a misdemeanor.
WMUR.com
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial video: Day 5 of testimony (Part 2)
VIDEO: A toxicology expert continues to take the stand in the Randolph motorcycle crash trial. See the full story.
NH crash trial turns to substances in trucker’s blood
Prosecutors said Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, was impaired and “weaved back and forth repeatedly” before the head-on crash on U.S. Route 2 in Randolph.
WCAX
Vermont man dies of injuries 2 weeks after motorcycle crash
DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a Vermont man has died of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash last month. Police say Brian Mercer, 43, of Newport, crashed his bike on Beebe Road in Derby on July 3. Investigators say he drove off the roadway, was thrown...
Police find missing Livermore Falls teen
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — A 16-year-old girl from Livermore Falls previously reported missing was found Monday night, police say. At approximately 8 p.m. Monday evening, the girl was found safe 1 mile from her home, according to a news release from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.
mynbc5.com
15-year-old driver arrested after police pursuit
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — A 15-year-old driver was arrested this weekend after leading a police officer on a pursuit in St. Johnsbury. St. Johnsbury police said that an officer attempted to pull over the driver on Railroad Street around 2:14 a.m. on Sunday after he observed multiple vehicle violations. However, the driver did not pull over, forcing the officer to pursue.
WMUR.com
Video: Two young moose swim in Moultonborough
MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. — VIDEO:Two young moose kept cool by going for a swim in Lake Winnipesaukee. A moose calf plays in the water near the New Hampshire-Maine border. A moose trots down the road in Pinkham Notch. A mother and baby moose were spotted together in Lancaster.
mychamplainvalley.com
Scott promotes clean energy by getting a new EV
St. Johnsbury, VT — Governor Phil Scott picked up a new security vehicle in St Johnsbury – a fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning – and used the occasion at Twin State Ford to promote EVs as a way to reduce greenhouse gasses. “EVs make a lot of...
