Jurors see police interview with man charged in deaths of 7 motorcyclists

Goodhue Boat Company, originally known as Goodhue & Hawkins Navy Yard on Sewall Road in Wolfeboro, is the oldest marina on Lake Winnipsaukee. The marina was established in 1903 by Nathaniel Goodhue and Chester Hawkins, and was known for making wooden boats, steamers and launches. Nathaniel H. Goodhue passed away in 1932, and five years later his nephew, Nathaniel W. Goodhue bought into the business. The Navy Yard was sold in 1972 to Peter Brown of Brookfield, who four years later in 1976, sold it to Earl Smith, Charles Smith and Richard Kourian. The new owners, keeping the name Goodhue and Hawkins Navy Yard expanded the marina’s product line of boats to include Donzi, Proline, Chrysler, Glastron, Marathon, Charger, Crestliner, and SmokerCraft. They also added the well-known and popular personal watercraft, the SeaDoo.

