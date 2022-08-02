ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Election 2022: Tennessee and National

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
 2 days ago
The RED Angle
2d ago

Cmon RED TSUNAMI! Let’s hope it’s a Shellacking!! Just look at this epic economic monstrosity we are experiencing THANKS to the Democrats… why would you want to be mired in more of the same… Ask yourself… was I better off 18 months ago?? 🤔🤔🤔. The answer most likely is YES!!

WJHL

Transgender child sues over Tennessee school bathroom law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A transgender child and her parents are suing the Tennessee Department of Education over a law that prohibits transgender students and staff from using school bathrooms or locker rooms that match their gender identities. The suit was filed Thursday in federal court in Nashville by a student identified only as D.H. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Advocate Andy

Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act

Southern Christian Coalition points to "Christian values" in climate, healthcare effort. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support President Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act," a legislative effort designed to address issues around climate change and healthcare by using tax policy to fund key budget priorities.
TENNESSEE STATE
elizabethton.com

The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history

On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
TENNESSEE STATE
wkms.org

Here's what you need to know to vote in northwest Tennessee's legislative primaries Thursday.

Tennessee’s primary election is Thursday, August 4, featuring multiple contested Republican primary races in northwest Tennessee. The elections also serve as a first look at a few Democratic candidates running for office, though many races don’t have a Democrat running in a region that has heavily voted for Republicans in recent elections.
supertalk929.com

Attorney General lobs heavy-handed accusations in Tennessee Walgreens lawsuit

In a lawsuit filed in Knox County, Tennessee Attorney General Herb Slatery volleys heavy-handed accusations at retailer Walgreens accusing the pharmacy chain of unlawfully selling and distributing huge amounts of opioids. Slatery wrote Walgreens operated more than 200 stores beginning in 2006 and in that time flooded the state with...
TENNESSEE STATE

