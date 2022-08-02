Election 2022: Tennessee and National

Read on www.wvlt.tv
The RED Angle
2d ago
Cmon RED TSUNAMI! Let’s hope it’s a Shellacking!! Just look at this epic economic monstrosity we are experiencing THANKS to the Democrats… why would you want to be mired in more of the same… Ask yourself… was I better off 18 months ago?? 🤔🤔🤔. The answer most likely is YES!!
Tennessee has 1,000+ current teacher openings | How are local districts faring?
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) As the back-to-school season is in full swing, districts are not only focused on getting kids back into the classroom, but having enough teachers to staff them. A shortage of certified teachers has been a nationwide trend for several years now, worsened by two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and many teachers […]
mymix1041.com
Local News for Thursday, August 4th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. Today is Election Day in Bradley County as well as statewide, for the state and federal primary and county general election. Polls are open today from 8AM to 8PM, at the 17 Bradley County precincts. For those who did not vote early, you will need to make sure you vote today, at your assigned polling location.
AP News Guide: A look at Tennessee's primary elections
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s primary elections were held Thursday to determine party nominees for governor, Congress and state legislative seats. A handful of ballot initiatives and district attorney races were also on the ballot in some counties, as well as Supreme Court retention for all of the justices. Through 14 days of early voting, turnout was down 23.8% compared with that point in the August 2018 election, when there was an open governor’s race with contested Republican and Democratic primaries. Compared with the same point in 2014, turnout was down 15.4%. Here’s a look at some of the top contests:
Tennessee rolls out new text option to report voter fraud
Text ‘TN’ to 45995 and you’ll receive a link that sends you to the Tennessee voter fraud text hotline. It's the latest measure in the fight against voter fraud.
Tennessee Election Results: Republican Primary Races
Election results for the Tennessee Republican primary, including races in the U.S. and TN House and TN Senate, from August 4, 2022.
Tennessee Election Results: 5th U.S. Congressional District race
Nashville's 5th District is up for grabs following the retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent, Rep. Jim Cooper. Nine Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination in the race for the reconfigured congressional district.
Armadillos becoming more common in Middle TN
Armadillos are originally from South America, they were considered warm weather creatures. However, they were able to adapt to cold weather and have even made their way into Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains.
Transgender child sues over Tennessee school bathroom law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A transgender child and her parents are suing the Tennessee Department of Education over a law that prohibits transgender students and staff from using school bathrooms or locker rooms that match their gender identities. The suit was filed Thursday in federal court in Nashville by a student identified only as D.H. […]
WBIR
Election Day 2022: Two federal primary elections decided in East Tennessee
WASHINGTON — As voters went to the polls on Election Day, they decided more than who they wanted to sit in their local governments. They also decided who they wanted to be their party's nominee for federal seats in the House of Representatives. There were two primary races with...
Andy Ogles will win GOP nomination in redrawn Tennessee 5th District, CNN projects
Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles will win the Republican nomination in Tennessee's 5th Congressional District, CNN projects.
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act
Southern Christian Coalition points to "Christian values" in climate, healthcare effort. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support President Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act," a legislative effort designed to address issues around climate change and healthcare by using tax policy to fund key budget priorities.
wpln.org
Abortion wasn’t on the ballot in Tennessee, but it was on the minds of voters
After waiting in line for more than an hour, Jacqueline Smith voted at a recreation center in Spring Hill with one thing on her mind — Tennessee’s fleeting abortion access. Smith wants to unseat Gov. Bill Lee, who pushed through the state’s abortion ban kicking in later this...
elizabethton.com
The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history
On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
TN Election Day information: sites, candidates, timelines
It's Election time again in Tennessee, and polling places open at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Voters will each cast a ballot for the state and federal primary, and the state and county general election.
wkms.org
Here's what you need to know to vote in northwest Tennessee's legislative primaries Thursday.
Tennessee’s primary election is Thursday, August 4, featuring multiple contested Republican primary races in northwest Tennessee. The elections also serve as a first look at a few Democratic candidates running for office, though many races don’t have a Democrat running in a region that has heavily voted for Republicans in recent elections.
Who will face Gov. Bill Lee? Martin declares victory
One Democrat will face incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee. The numbers are coming in as the polls close.
supertalk929.com
Attorney General lobs heavy-handed accusations in Tennessee Walgreens lawsuit
In a lawsuit filed in Knox County, Tennessee Attorney General Herb Slatery volleys heavy-handed accusations at retailer Walgreens accusing the pharmacy chain of unlawfully selling and distributing huge amounts of opioids. Slatery wrote Walgreens operated more than 200 stores beginning in 2006 and in that time flooded the state with...
Tennessee Primary Election: 3 races to watch
Here are three races to keep your eyes on in Tennessee this Election Day.
Ogles wins House race; Tennessee Dem gov bid still too early
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles on Thursday won Tennessee’s bruising nine-candidate Republican primary for an open congressional seat in Nashville, setting up a November fight over a district the GOP redrew to improve its chances of picking up the seat from Democrats.
Canine influenza cases now in Middle Tennessee
Canine influenza, as the name suggests, is specific to dogs, is very contagious, and causes upper respiratory symptoms like nasal discharge and cough. It usually makes your pup tired and can be deadly.
