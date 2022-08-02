ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Lawyers for Adam Montgomery seek to suppress statements to police

By Marissa Tansino
WMUR.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wmur.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Officials say they believe they know everyone involved in Northfield homicides

NORTHFIELD, N.H. — A lead investigator in the case involving three homicide victims in Northfield said Friday that officials believe they know everyone involved in the incident. At a press briefing Friday, Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward answered questions about the shooting deaths of a 25-year-old woman and...
NORTHFIELD, NH
WMUR.com

Officials answer questions about Northfield killings of mother, 2 children

NORTHFIELD, N.H. — The press conference is over. Stay tuned for updates. The New Hampshire attorney general's office will be available on camera Friday afternoon to answer questions regarding a triple-homicide case in Northfield. Officials will speak about the shooting deaths of a 25-year-old woman and her two sons...
NORTHFIELD, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Comfort dog joins the force at a NH police department

EXETER, N.H. — There’s a new member of the Exeter Police Department hoping to bridge the connection between officers and the community. This new role is something departments all over the country have been looking into as they work with more behavioral health calls. The department introduced their...
EXETER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
Manchester, NH
Crime & Safety
WMUR.com

New Hampshire man faces charges after traffic stop in Louisiana

MANY, La. — A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested in Louisiana. Officials with the Vernon Parish sheriff's office said James Machado, of Meredith, led police on a chase Wednesday after he allegedly made several traffic violations. When he was eventually stopped, investigators said...
MEREDITH, NH
MassLive.com

Harmony Montgomery: Lawyers of Adam Montgomery, father to 8-year-old missing child, ask to suppress statements made to police

On Tuesday, lawyers for the father of Harmony Montgomery, an 8-year-old New Hampshire that’s been missing since 2019, filed two motions to suppress statements their client made to police on two separate occasions. Adam Montgomery, 31, was arrested in January for felony second-degree assault arising from 2019 conduct against...
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Lawyers#Harmony
WMUR.com

Police investigate report of shots fired in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — There is a heavy police presence in downtown Nashua, according to officials. Nashua police said that they are responding to a shots fired call, according to a post on Twitter. They did not say what streets they are near. Officials said the situation is contained and...
NASHUA, NH
nhbr.com

YDC survivor, attorneys criticize state compensation plan

The lead plaintiff in the civil lawsuit against the state for physical, sexual and emotional abuse he and hundreds of others suffered as children in state custody spoke out as part of a second letter to Attorney General John Formella this week criticizing the proposed process for compensating victims. David...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Fatal shooting at gas station in Nashua under investigation

NASHUA, N.H. — A deadly shooting Friday at a gas station in Nashua is under investigation. Multiple police agencies responded to the shooting scene at a Sunoco gas station on Amherst Street. Sources told WMUR that crews arrived at the shooting call at around 11:30 a.m. First responders attempted...
NASHUA, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
police1.com

N.H. police recruit dies after first day of academy

BOW, N.H. — A man starting the police academy has died, the Police Standards and Training Council announced Tuesday evening. The man died away from the police academy campus in Concord, according to the council, and his death was not considered to be suspicious. "This tragedy comes as a...
BOW, NH
WMUR.com

Death of New Hampshire police academy recruit puts focus on mental health

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The death of a New Hampshire police academy recruit on the second day of classes is the focus of a full-scale investigation. The director of Police Standards and Training announced the untimely death after the man's body was found in his vehicle at about 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
BOW, NH
WMUR.com

Search underway for armed suspect in Brentwood kidnapping

BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Police and U.S. marshals are searching for a man they consider to be armed and dangerous after he allegedly kidnapped a woman in Brentwood. Investigators said Peter Curtis, 34, had a gun on him when he abducted a woman late last week at random. They said the attack was random and occurred in a public place, indicating that he was acting recklessly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy