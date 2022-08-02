Lawyers for Adam Montgomery seek to suppress statements to police

Read on www.wmur.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMUR.com
Officials say they believe they know everyone involved in Northfield homicides
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — A lead investigator in the case involving three homicide victims in Northfield said Friday that officials believe they know everyone involved in the incident. At a press briefing Friday, Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward answered questions about the shooting deaths of a 25-year-old woman and...
WMUR.com
Officials answer questions about Northfield killings of mother, 2 children
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — The press conference is over. Stay tuned for updates. The New Hampshire attorney general's office will be available on camera Friday afternoon to answer questions regarding a triple-homicide case in Northfield. Officials will speak about the shooting deaths of a 25-year-old woman and her two sons...
WMUR.com
Crisis help offered to first responders called to scene of Northfield deaths
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — As investigators look for answers in the deaths of a Northfield mother and her two children, steps are being taken to help the first responders who were called to the scene. A critical incident stress management and debriefing are planned for the crews Friday afternoon. Officials...
Comfort dog joins the force at a NH police department
EXETER, N.H. — There’s a new member of the Exeter Police Department hoping to bridge the connection between officers and the community. This new role is something departments all over the country have been looking into as they work with more behavioral health calls. The department introduced their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man faces charges after traffic stop in Louisiana
MANY, La. — A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested in Louisiana. Officials with the Vernon Parish sheriff's office said James Machado, of Meredith, led police on a chase Wednesday after he allegedly made several traffic violations. When he was eventually stopped, investigators said...
New Hampshire fugitive Peter Curtis may be in Massachusetts, U.S. Marshals ask for assistance
New Hampshire authorities are asking for the public’s help locating Peter Curtis, a fugitive wanted in connection to kidnapping, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and a narcotics-related probation violation. Curtis may be in Massachusetts, according to U.S. Marshals. Curtis, 34, of Maine, is wanted in connection to a...
WMUR.com
Reward announced for information leading to arrest of a New Hampshire kidnapping suspect
There is a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a kidnapping suspect. Police said Peter Curtis, 34, should be considered armed and dangerous. He abducted a woman late last week at random and in a public place, police said. They said she was unharmed. Officers said Curtis...
Harmony Montgomery: Lawyers of Adam Montgomery, father to 8-year-old missing child, ask to suppress statements made to police
On Tuesday, lawyers for the father of Harmony Montgomery, an 8-year-old New Hampshire that’s been missing since 2019, filed two motions to suppress statements their client made to police on two separate occasions. Adam Montgomery, 31, was arrested in January for felony second-degree assault arising from 2019 conduct against...
IN THIS ARTICLE
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man tries to prevent phone theft by claiming he has planted bomb in his phone
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
WMUR.com
Police investigate report of shots fired in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — There is a heavy police presence in downtown Nashua, according to officials. Nashua police said that they are responding to a shots fired call, according to a post on Twitter. They did not say what streets they are near. Officials said the situation is contained and...
nhbr.com
YDC survivor, attorneys criticize state compensation plan
The lead plaintiff in the civil lawsuit against the state for physical, sexual and emotional abuse he and hundreds of others suffered as children in state custody spoke out as part of a second letter to Attorney General John Formella this week criticizing the proposed process for compensating victims. David...
WMUR.com
Fatal shooting at gas station in Nashua under investigation
NASHUA, N.H. — A deadly shooting Friday at a gas station in Nashua is under investigation. Multiple police agencies responded to the shooting scene at a Sunoco gas station on Amherst Street. Sources told WMUR that crews arrived at the shooting call at around 11:30 a.m. First responders attempted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
police1.com
N.H. police recruit dies after first day of academy
BOW, N.H. — A man starting the police academy has died, the Police Standards and Training Council announced Tuesday evening. The man died away from the police academy campus in Concord, according to the council, and his death was not considered to be suspicious. "This tragedy comes as a...
WCVB
Authorities identify mother, two young kids found dead inside New Hampshire home
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — According to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office, police were called to the home around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call for help. "When authorities arrived, they found three deceased individuals inside the residence, an adult female and two juveniles," the attorney general's office said.
WMUR.com
Death of New Hampshire police academy recruit puts focus on mental health
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The death of a New Hampshire police academy recruit on the second day of classes is the focus of a full-scale investigation. The director of Police Standards and Training announced the untimely death after the man's body was found in his vehicle at about 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
WMUR.com
Search underway for armed suspect in Brentwood kidnapping
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Police and U.S. marshals are searching for a man they consider to be armed and dangerous after he allegedly kidnapped a woman in Brentwood. Investigators said Peter Curtis, 34, had a gun on him when he abducted a woman late last week at random. They said the attack was random and occurred in a public place, indicating that he was acting recklessly.
WGME
Woman and 2 children found dead in New Hampshire; deaths ruled suspicious
NORTHFIELD, NH (WGME) -- Police in New Hampshire are investigating the suspicious deaths of a woman and two children, the attorney general's office said Wednesday. The AG’s office says the bodies of a woman and two juveniles were found at a home in Northfield, which is just north of Concord.
Colby Turner, Worcester cop charged with larceny, pleads not guilty
WORCESTER — A city police officer arrested Monday on five felony charges of larceny over $1,200 and a misdemeanor charge of submitting false claims for reimbursement entered not guilty pleas on Tuesday and was released on personal recognizance. Colby Turner, a Worcester police officer for the last five years,...
WMUR.com
Investigation continues at Northfield home where bodies of woman, 2 children found
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — An active investigation continued Thursday morning at a Northfield home where the bodies of a woman and two children were discovered Wednesday. The state police Major Crimes Unit arrived at 56 Wethersfield Drive just before 9 a.m. Thursday. Sources told News 9 that Northfield and state...
Dorchester man arrested with high-capacity ‘ghost gun’ at Puerto Rican Festival, authorities say
“The weapon recovered here is a community nightmare." A Dorchester man, who was arrested on a warrant while leaving the Puerto Rican Festival on Saturday night, allegedly had a high-capacity, laser-sighted “ghost gun” on him, according to a statement from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Marc...
Comments / 0