After being drafted by Cubs, Blatter keeps commitment to Alabama

On the bump: Early career choices panning out for Billings ace Brock Blatter
BILLINGS- Brock Blatter may be the best athlete in Billings that you don't know about. The pitcher from Billings Central was recently drafted by the Chicago Cubs, and in a couple weeks will head south to begin his collegiate career at the University of Alabama. When Brock Blatter was drafted...
Billings Royals win again, taking down Medford 5-3 at NW Regional
GILLETTE, Wyo. - A big sixth inning propelled the Billings Royals to a 5-3 win over Medford, Oregon in the second round of the Northwest Regional Tournament on Thursday night. Down 3-2 entering the bottom of the sixth, the Mustangs plated one run, then had the bases loaded for Owen Doucette with one out. Doucette lifted one to the outfield, allowing Davis Chakos to tag up and take the Royals' first lead of the game.
Billings Royals defeat Gillette in Northwest Regional first round
GILLETTE, Wyo- The Billings Royals defeated Gillette, Wyoming 5-1 on Wednesday night in the opening round of the American Legion Northwest Regional Tournament in Gillette, Wyoming. The Billings Royals scored all five of their runs in the second inning, taking advantage of some walks and errors from the Range Riders.
Field captures of grizzly bears starting soon in Yellowstone Nat’l Park
YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - Pre-bating and scientific capture operations are starting up again within Yellowstone National Park. Starting Aug. 9, biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST) will begin field captures, a release from the park said. Work will go through Oct. 28 and areas surrounding bear...
Theft and burglary in the Magic City
The summertime not only brings warmer weather but the crime like theft and burglary around Billings increase as well. According to the Billings Police Department in June of this year, there were 21 burglaries and 66 car break-ins in the Magic City. Sargent Nate West of BPD says, it's normal...
The 21st annual Magic City Blues Festival is back, but this year at the MetraPark Pavilion
BILLINGS, Mont. -- Tomorrow evening is the 21st year of the Magic City Blues Festival – a local event that brings musical artists from across the nation and even some from right here in our own backyard. If you plan to attend there are some changes to the festival...
Deployed National Guard troops arrive at Billings Logan International Airport
Deployed National Guard troops arrive at Billings Logan International Airport, welcomed with a water cannon salute. Wednesday afternoon was a moment more than 100 families waited for, as the Montana National Guard 1063rd Maintenance Company arrived at Billings Logan International Airport. With two large streams of water pouring down on...
Motorcyclist killed after hitting tree on Overland Ave. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of Overland Ave. in Billings was closed after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday. Billings police reported Overland Ave. was closed from Peach Tree Rd. to Creekside Rd. at the time. They were reopened just before 6:00 pm. The motorcyclist reportedly lost control and...
MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorm winds will impact portions of Wheatland,. western Golden Valley, northwestern Sweet Grass and northwestern. Park Counties through 415 PM MDT... At 238 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking storms capable of. producing strong winds moving into the area from the...
Airport Road reopens after BPD Crash Team completes investigation
BILLINGS, Mont. - People are being asked to look for an alternative route in the area of East Airport Rd. and N 27th St. A crash has Airport Rd. from the 27th St. roundabout closed to east Main St. the City of Billings said. The Billings Police Department reports there...
Police: Vehicular assault suspect flees after hitting person with car in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Police say the driver of a vehicle purposefully hit a person near the 1500 block of Central Avenue Thursday at 1:30 a.m. The 50-year-old victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the vehicle is described as a...
