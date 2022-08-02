ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, PA

Newswatch 16

Fighting to keep First Hospital open

KINGSTON, Pa. — Employees from First Hospital on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston planned to speak out against the planned closure at a news conference on Thursday, but a union representative tells Newswatch 16 they were told their jobs would be on the line if they did. State lawmakers and...
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Hospitals in Scranton plan merger under one license

SCRANTON, Pa. — A major healthcare provider announced plans to combine two locations in the city of Scranton. Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital will operate under one license, according to a release from Commonwealth Health, the parent company of both facilities. Commonwealth Health owns both Regional...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

COVID restrictions prompt protest outside VA hospital

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Dozens of protestors gathered at the VA Hospital in Luzerne County to rally against the hospital's COVID policies. Protestors believe the residents deserve more freedoms, like access to the outdoors and easier visitation requirements. According to VA officials, the safety precautions have protected residents and staff...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

West Nile virus found in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Even though there are only a few weeks of summer left, mosquitoes are still a concern. According to the Department of Environmental Protection, there are several counties across Pennsylvania where West Nile virus has been found. In northeastern and central Pennsylvania, that includes Luzerne, Lackawanna, Schuylkill,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill County Fair teaches importance of farming

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Farmers across Schuylkill County are bringing the barn to the Schuylkill County Fairgrounds. The week-long fair is showing everyone that agriculture is Pennsylvania's number one industry. Allen Dunbar is a 7th-generation farmer who says showing the kids at the farm where their food comes from...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

First Hospital to close, end services in October

KINGSTON, Pa. — First Hospital announced Monday plans to close the facility and affiliated outpatient services on October 30 due to staffing issues. "People that I know that mental issues you know with Covid and people losing their jobs and everything else, so there's a lot of people that are struggling," said Valarie, Reiser, Wilkes-Barre.
LARKSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

UPMC hosts job fair in Columbia County

BERWICK, Pa. — UPMC hopes to recruit some employees from Berwick Hospital Center. Recruiters from UPMC were at The Forge Pub and Eatery in Berwick to discuss openings at the health system's facilities. This comes a little more than a week after the owner of the Berwick Hospital Center...
BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

Junior game wardens learn about the great outdoors

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dreams are coming true at the region's first Junior Game Warden Camp. "I always wanted to be a game warden. It's been like my dream!" The Pennsylvania Game Commission organized the camp at Frances Slocum State Park in Luzerne County to give kids an up-close look at what a game warden does.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Staying cool by the pool in Columbia County

BERWICK, Pa. — No matter where you were on Thursday, people in the WNEP viewing area had something to say about the extreme heat. Some folks decided to beat the 90-degree heat by spending time in the pool. More than 200 people flocked to the Ber Vaughn Pool in Berwick.
BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

Helicopter crashes in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a small helicopter went down in a residential neighborhood. Carbon County EMA confirms the aircraft crashed into the backyard of a home on Orioles Drive in Mahoning Township. Three people were in the helicopter at the time, one was taken to...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Williamsport pool now open

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — There is good news for those looking to cool off in Williamsport. Memorial Pool is back open as of Monday. It was closed because bacteria were found in tests. They did another bacteria test on Friday after adding chemicals, and on Monday, those tests came back...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

