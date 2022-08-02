Read on www.wnep.com
Thousands of patients reeling from clinic closures, doctors preparing for hospital shutdown
BERWICK, Pa. — A new report filed in federal bankruptcy court paints a picture of just how dire the situation is for the nearly 5,000 patients left without care. Almost two weeks ago, several of the clinics affiliated with the Berwick Hospital Center shut down with no prior warning to staff or patients.
Fighting to keep First Hospital open
KINGSTON, Pa. — Employees from First Hospital on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston planned to speak out against the planned closure at a news conference on Thursday, but a union representative tells Newswatch 16 they were told their jobs would be on the line if they did. State lawmakers and...
Hospitals in Scranton plan merger under one license
SCRANTON, Pa. — A major healthcare provider announced plans to combine two locations in the city of Scranton. Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital will operate under one license, according to a release from Commonwealth Health, the parent company of both facilities. Commonwealth Health owns both Regional...
COVID restrictions prompt protest outside VA hospital
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Dozens of protestors gathered at the VA Hospital in Luzerne County to rally against the hospital's COVID policies. Protestors believe the residents deserve more freedoms, like access to the outdoors and easier visitation requirements. According to VA officials, the safety precautions have protected residents and staff...
'Pill mill' doctor in Northumberland county sent to prison
MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — A doctor from Northumberland County will spend 15 years in prison for operating a "pill mill." On Wednesday, a federal judge turned down Dr. Raymond Kraynak's request to change his plea. Kraynak claimed in March that he felt pressured into pleading guilty. Last year, the...
West Nile virus found in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Even though there are only a few weeks of summer left, mosquitoes are still a concern. According to the Department of Environmental Protection, there are several counties across Pennsylvania where West Nile virus has been found. In northeastern and central Pennsylvania, that includes Luzerne, Lackawanna, Schuylkill,...
Schuylkill County Fair teaches importance of farming
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Farmers across Schuylkill County are bringing the barn to the Schuylkill County Fairgrounds. The week-long fair is showing everyone that agriculture is Pennsylvania's number one industry. Allen Dunbar is a 7th-generation farmer who says showing the kids at the farm where their food comes from...
Autism training equips first responders with educational tools
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police officers and first responders gathered inside Lackawanna College Monday to learn about autism and how to recognize it. Gary Weitzen has a son with autism and travels the area, educating communities about it. "How to communicate with individuals with autism and get them to follow...
First Hospital to close, end services in October
KINGSTON, Pa. — First Hospital announced Monday plans to close the facility and affiliated outpatient services on October 30 due to staffing issues. "People that I know that mental issues you know with Covid and people losing their jobs and everything else, so there's a lot of people that are struggling," said Valarie, Reiser, Wilkes-Barre.
Power back on for thousands after outages in three counties
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — According to PPL, more than 1,500 homes and businesses in Wayne County were without electricity Thursday night. Nearly 1,300 were without power in Luzerne County and more than 700 in Lackawanna County. Officials made repairs overnight, and the lights were back early Friday morning. For...
UPMC hosts job fair in Columbia County
BERWICK, Pa. — UPMC hopes to recruit some employees from Berwick Hospital Center. Recruiters from UPMC were at The Forge Pub and Eatery in Berwick to discuss openings at the health system's facilities. This comes a little more than a week after the owner of the Berwick Hospital Center...
Junior game wardens learn about the great outdoors
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dreams are coming true at the region's first Junior Game Warden Camp. "I always wanted to be a game warden. It's been like my dream!" The Pennsylvania Game Commission organized the camp at Frances Slocum State Park in Luzerne County to give kids an up-close look at what a game warden does.
Staying cool by the pool in Columbia County
BERWICK, Pa. — No matter where you were on Thursday, people in the WNEP viewing area had something to say about the extreme heat. Some folks decided to beat the 90-degree heat by spending time in the pool. More than 200 people flocked to the Ber Vaughn Pool in Berwick.
Helicopter crashes in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a small helicopter went down in a residential neighborhood. Carbon County EMA confirms the aircraft crashed into the backyard of a home on Orioles Drive in Mahoning Township. Three people were in the helicopter at the time, one was taken to...
Williamsport pool now open
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — There is good news for those looking to cool off in Williamsport. Memorial Pool is back open as of Monday. It was closed because bacteria were found in tests. They did another bacteria test on Friday after adding chemicals, and on Monday, those tests came back...
Electricity knocked out in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — It was certainly not the kind of day you want to be without air conditioning. But a power outage left hundreds sweating it out in Lackawanna County. Traffic lights along Mulberry Street in Scranton were on the fritz just before noon. More than a thousand people...
Blight controversy in Carbon County puts residents' safety at risk
JIM THORPE, Pa. — The home along Center Avenue in Jim Thorpe has been in Judy Williams' family for as long as she can remember. But she said her home is now being threatened by the property next door. Not only is it an eyesore, but Williams said the...
UPDATE: At least three dead, several others unaccounted for after Luzerne County fire
NESCOPECK, Pa. — Overnight, a deadly fire ripped through a residential neighborhood in Luzerne County. Crews were called to a single-family home along the 700 block of 1st Street in Nescopeck around 2:30 a.m. Friday. At a news conference Friday morning, state police investigators said three people died in...
'All lost' - Firefighter describes Nescopeck blaze that took family members
NESCOPECK, Pa. — Newswatch 16 stopped by the Nescopeck volunteer fire station, where family members gathered after the tragic fire early Friday. Crews were called to a single-family home along the 700 block of 1st Street in Nescopeck around 2:30 a.m. Friday. At least three people died in the...
Husband helps save wife from fire near Harveys Lake
HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. — There's not much left of a home in a wooded area along Tulip Road near Harveys Lake. Fire officials said the mobile home caught fire around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday. The homeowner had just returned from a trip to Scranton and laid down for an...
