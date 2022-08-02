COVID-19 Risk Dial In Low “Orange” For Week Four

Read on klin.com
klin.com
DEA Reminds Families To Discuss Drug Dangers Before School Starts
As students across Nebraska prepare for a return to school, the Drug Enforcement Administration Omaha Division encourages families to make time for conversations about the dangers of drug use and consequences of experimentation. Methamphetamine and fake pill seizures remain high in Nebraska and the DEA wants to raise awareness to...
KETV.com
MUD says automatic sprinkler system demand is surging
OMAHA, Neb. — Moving water roars through production pumps at a Metropolitan Utilities District treatment plant. Vice president of water operations Michael Koenig says it's the sound of water sent to homes across the Omaha metro. And homeowners with automated sprinkler systems demand water simultaneously for around two hours on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings.
doniphanherald.com
Tick-induced allergy keeps Fremont meatpacking company worker from eating red meat
OMAHA -- Lana Brodersen was just about to crawl into bed in her camper around 11 p.m. June 11 when she broke out in hives from head to toe. Her husband, Brodie Brodersen, drove her the roughly 10 minutes from their campsite west of Fremont to Methodist Fremont Health. She made it through the first set of double doors to the emergency room but collapsed before she could get through the second pair.
Douglas County reports increase in new COVID-19 cases since Thursday
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 649 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Thursday’s report when the new case count stood at 592.
klkntv.com
Lincoln doctor, patient sentenced for oxycodone scheme
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln doctor and his patient were sentenced on Tuesday for an illegal drug scheme. Dr. Keith Hughes, 56, and Colby Digilio, 34, of Valparaiso, began being investigated in January 2020. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office had received a tip that Hughes was prescribing a large number of oxycodone pills to Digilio.
klin.com
Program Sends Reminders Of Upcoming Court Dates
Law Enforcement agencies in Lancaster County are taking part in a pilot, “Gov2Go” program in an effort to reduce the number of people who fail to appear in court for a traffic or criminal citation. The program allows people to sign up for reminder notifications of their upcoming...
WOWT
BREAKING: Four found dead in Laurel, Nebraska after two house fires
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Omaha nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. Updated: 8 hours ago. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska...
KETV.com
Trash collection in Omaha delayed due to 'unforeseen staffing shortage'
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha residents may experiences delays in their trash pickup. An "unforeseen staffing shortage" due to the extreme temperatures is causing delays for FCC Environmental Services of Nebraska, according to the Omaha Public Works Department. The department said residents should continue to follow their normal collection schedule...
WOWT
Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The condition of a huge retaining wall worries neighbors and has the attention of Omaha city inspectors. When it’s time to mow his yard, Tony Armendariz worries his life might be cut short. “I could be mowing the yard one day and all of a...
KETV.com
Brush fire rekindles in Sarpy County overnight
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A brush fire rekindled in Sarpy County early Thursday morning. Bellevue firefighters were called to the scene near Shannon and Fountain drives around 12 a.m. They put out the fire in about half an hour but didn't offer any additional information.
klin.com
Lincoln Animal Control Officers Respond To 49 Calls In July
Lincoln’s animal control manager says during July they received 49 calls about dogs being left in the extreme heat. Steve Beale tells KLIN News most of the calls were for animals left in vehicles. They also received a few calls about dogs being left in backyards during the day....
klkntv.com
Nebraska parents warned about deadly drugs possibly disguised as marshmallows
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Drug Enforcement Administration office here in Nebraska is sending parents a warning as we head into a new school year. Authorities say they’re finding meth and fentanyl at an alarming rate across our state. The drugs aren’t just dangerous; they can also be...
iheart.com
M.U.D. asks customers to water on alternative days
(Omaha, NE) -- Metropolitan Utilities District is asking customers to conserve water during this week's extreme heat by altering their watering schedules. M.U.D. says while there is enough water supply from the District’s three water plants to provide reliable service, however the utility is seeing near record-level hourly demands when lawn watering occurs in the early morning hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The utility says system-wide, the water demand has been about 1 million gallons in a four-minute period.
1011now.com
DEA warns parents of drug use ahead of new school year: “One pill can be the difference between life and death”
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kids in the Capital City are gearing up for a return to the classroom and as they do, the DEA is warning parents of the dangers of drugs, especially counterfeit pills. According to the CDC, nearly 75 percent of all overdose deaths in 2020 were from...
KETV.com
'We're on the right path': Nebraska vet grateful for PACT Act passage
OMAHA, Neb. — The PACT Act, which is now awaiting President Joe Biden's signature, ensures recent veterans exposed to toxins and burn pits while stationed in the Middle East receive proper health care. Omaha-area Army veteran Nick Lynch said it's vital for Nebraska's 126,000-plus veterans. "I'm hopeful we're on...
York News-Times
She paid movers over $1,000 to relocate to Lincoln. They never showed up.
When 24-year-old Lauren Vlach traded the country music, barbecue and cowboy boots of Tennessee for the rolling Great Plains, she was nervous. Nashville is nearly 750 miles from Lincoln. The distance posed a challenge in getting her personal belongings moved safely and affordably. As a first-time mover, she wanted to...
News Channel Nebraska
Gun amnesty day in Omaha
If you're looking to get rid of some leftover fireworks or some firearms, the Omaha Police Department is ready to serve. This Saturday is OPD's annual gun amnesty day. You can drop off fireworks and guns between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at two locations. Seymour Smith Park, 72nd and...
klin.com
Adjusted Belmont Pool Schedule Announced
Lincoln Parks and Recreation today announced that the Belmont Neighborhood Pool at 12th and Manatt streets will have a modified schedule for the remainder of the pool season due to a lifeguard shortage. The pool will be closed August 6 and August 7 and August 12-14. The pool will be...
News Channel Nebraska
Red Cross responds to Auburn apartment fire
AUBURN – The American Red Cross responded to a Westbury Heights apartment fire early this morning that has displaced 21 residents. Auburn and Johnson fire crews were dispatched at 2:39 a.m. to the 14th Street apartment. A resident living next door to the apartment fire said he helped with...
klin.com
Election Commissioner Announces Voter Registration Drive
The Lancaster County Election Commissioner will conduct a special voter registration drive on Wednesday, August 3rd. Any resident who will be 18 on or before November 8, has moved, changed their name or would like to change their political party affiliation, may register to vote at Hub Farmers’ Market at Jayne Snyder Trails Center at 250 North 21st Street and Lincoln.
