Local municipalities receive millions in state funding for street, sidewalk improvements

Worcester Receives $200k Grant for Bridge Underpass Lighting
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester received a $200,000 Shared Streets & Spaces program grant to install LED lights for three bridge underpasses at Green Street, Franklin Street, and Madison Street in the city’s Canal District. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation award is one of 184 announced earlier this...
Some tenants of a collapsed Mill Street apartment in Worcester able to reach agreement with landlords on belongings, others have to return to court
Samuel Okai hasn’t been able to sleep since the roof of the building he lived in collapsed into his apartment building on July 15. He wakes up in the middle of the night anxious that the roof is collapsing in on him again. Okai lived in one of the...
RMV on the move: Worcester branch to relocate from downtown to former Big Y on Route 20 on Monday
WORCESTER — The Worcester branch of the state Registry of Motor Vehicles will shift to a former supermarket on Route 20 next week. The longtime location at 611 Main St. will makes its last transaction Friday. The doors will shut for good at 5 p.m. ...
7 Multi-Unit Properties Off Pleasant Street in Worcester Bought for $4.65 Million
WORCESTER - Seven properties with 28 units on Pleasant Street in Worcester sold for $4.65 million. The properties at 831 Pleasant St., 5 Richmond Ave., 9 Richmond Ave. and four properties on Ureco Terrace are included in the sale. The properties total over 30,500 square feet on one acre. Dorel...
With Worcester residents to vote on Community Preservation Act this fall, report says city could raise $3.7 million in first year
The city of Worcester could raise over $3.7 million in fiscal year 2023 for open space, recreation, housing and historic preservation if residents opt in to the Community Preservation Act this fall, according to a new report by the Worcester Regional Research Bureau. Enacting the CPA property tax surcharge would...
Tenants of collapsed Mill Street apartment in Worcester are struggling to find permanent housing
Ivory Filmore lived in her apartment at 267 Mill Street for 15 and a half years before the roof collapsed into the second and third floors on July 15, condemning the building and leaving its 110 residents searching for other places to live. Since then, Filmore, 39, has been staying...
MassDEP observing Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls
Massachusetts officials are monitoring the Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls after 22News received a report from a viewer indicating they observed strange white flecks and streaks.
mybackyardnews.com
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN
Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
communityadvocate.com
Westborough receives three bids for former Regal Cinemas
WESTBOROUGH – Three bids for the Westborough-owned former Regal Cinemas have been submitted and opened. Confidential Administrative Assistant Cela Dorr said the bids were opened last Monday. “Now begins a period of review of the [request for proposals],” she said. The former movie theater, which is located at...
nashobavalleyvoice.com
For a major makeover, Orange Line going offline for a month
MEDFORD — Prepare for the summer of Orange Line discontent. The MBTA will shut down the entire Orange Line for 30 days starting in less than three weeks, a historic and disruptive undertaking that punctuates months of injurious and deadly incidents, simmering rider frustration, federal scrutiny and plenty of finger-pointing.
nbcboston.com
After Marathon Sessions, Here Are The 64 Bills Awaiting Baker's Action
As they closed the blinds, flipped their office calendars to September and took off for an August recess early Monday morning, the House and Senate left Gov. Charlie Baker with a whole heap of work to do before he can even think about an August breather. Here is a list...
westernmassnews.com
Animal welfare bill could impact meat supplies, prices
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An animal welfare ballot question approved by voters back in 2016 is set to take effect soon after being pushed back several months due to supply chain shortages. “There’s so many things that there’s shortages on, it’s almost like throwing salt on a wound,” said Larry...
'Rum Hill Avenue' Development Planned off Plantation Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - A proposed subdivision off of Plantation Street in Worcester includes eight duplexes or split townhouses and two single-family homes, creating a new city street, Rum Hill Avenue. The site for the proposed 18-lot development is 149 Plantation St., a three-acre lot running aside LaPierre Street with the rear...
ecori.org
Time to ZAP Blackstone Again
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — The Woodstock of cleanups was held Sept. 9, 1972, along the Blackstone River. Ten thousand volunteers spent the day pulling appliances, cars, mattresses, shopping carts, tires, furniture, and even a small bus from the waters and banks of the distressed river. The cleanup effort from...
fox5ny.com
Massachusetts brewery forced to cut jobs due to CO2 shortage: 'Huge threat to our business'
EVERETT, Mass. - Auto fuel is not the only gas in short supply. A popular craft brewery and small-business success story in Massachusetts is cutting jobs after learning that a CO2 shortage is causing its vendor to scale back on deliveries. "Our CO2 supply has been cut for the foreseeable...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough City Council sets public hearing for revised Walcott application
MARLBOROUGH – There will be a public hearing for the Walcott Heritage Farms project later this month. This comes after the developer had appealed the City Council’s previous decision, denying the special permit for the proposed multifamily residential development. The state Land Court later remanded it back to the City Council.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers
It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
WMUR.com
Groundbreaking held for new exit 4A off I-93 in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A groundbreaking that many thought might never happen was held Tuesday in Londonderry. State, federal and local officials gathered to celebrate the construction of a new exit off of Interstate 93. There are still some environmental permits that have to be approved, according to the contractor, but officials said the new exit 4A will prove to be an economic engine for the area.
fallriverreporter.com
24-year-old Massachusetts man dead, two others injured, in three-vehicle crash on Route 95
A Massachusetts man has been killed in a three-vehicle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 7:44 p.m. Troopers from the State Police-Foxboro Barracks responded to a three-vehicle crash on Route 95 southbound, near Exit 17, in Sharon that resulted in the death one of the drivers.
WMUR.com
Person struck by vehicle on Everett Turnpike in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — A man was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua. Officials said Nicholas Lheureux, 26, of Nashua, suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit in the right breakdown lane of the southbound side of the roadway near exit 6. The driver was uninjured.
