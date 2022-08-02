Read on www.mtairynews.com
Mount Airy News
Two concerts slated for this weekend
Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot will be in concert at the Blackmon Amphitheatre Saturday night, in a 7:30 p.m. concert. (Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council) The Surry Art Council’s Summer Concert Series has two bands set to play this weekend. Jukebox Rehab will play the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Friday night. Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot will take the stage on Saturday. Both shows will start at 7:30 p.m.
Wife fights for statewide change after husband, prominent NC doctor dies during dental anesthesia overdose
Wilmington, N.C. — Dr. Henry Patel was a healthy man before getting a dental implant in July of 2020, his wife said. He was a prominent doctor in Wilmington, and went to his dentist for a routine procedure. Oral surgeon Mark Austin gave him anesthesia and sedated him for...
3 great pizza places in North Carolina
If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
Lincolnton woman finally claims $650K+ Easter Cash 5 prize
A Lincolnton woman has finally cashed in on her Easter lottery winnings, the North Carolina Lottery announced Wednesday.
sunny943.com
13 Fun Things to Do in North Carolina This August
Summer is winding down and school is starting back up soon, but that doesn’t mean an end to August summer fun in North Carolina!. We love to have a good time around these parts so whether you are a local or just passing through, North Carolina has some excellent August events for everyone.
Davidson novelist unpacks North Carolina thriller
Cutter’s Pass is dubbed “the most dangerous town in North Carolina.” And for good reason. Seven hikers have vanished into the woods — and no one can explain why. That mystery is at the center of The Last to Vanish, a new thriller by Megan Miranda, a Davidson, NC resident and author of 13 novels, including multiple New York Times Best Sellers. Her work has received positive reviews from The Washington Post and The Guardian to the New York Times.
North Carolina restaurants featured on Food Network
Whether it be the simplistic pleasure of your favorite Bojangles or Cook Out menu item or some Lexington style barbecue, North Carolinians know how to satisfy their taste buds.
Mount Airy News
Surry County fair starts Friday
The Surry County Agricultural Fair — now in its 75th year — is starting sooner than normal, this week to be exact, but also will run for more days. Its 2022 version is scheduled to begin Friday and continue through Aug. 14 at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy, its longtime venue. In addition to midway attractions such as rides and games the fair will feature the Majestik Spectacular Motorcycle Show and AIWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling on multiple days, along with fireworks on selected evenings.
Baptist Children’s Homes of NC helps single moms become self-sufficient
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The mission of Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina has changed since it opened as an orphanage in 1885. Today, its ministries serve people in many different ways at nearly two dozen sites across North Carolina. The campus in Thomasville provides transitional group housing to families, including Cassandra Branch and her […]
NC man wins $276,942 after buying $2 ticket at Food Lion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Jami Sasso-Zavala, of Raleigh, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday’s drawing. Sasso-Zavala bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had the […]
Lottery winner in Gaston County getting $1,000 every day for the rest of their life
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — It may not be a billion-dollar jackpot, but one person in Gaston County likely won’t have to worry about money ever again after picking the right numbers to win $1,000 a day for the rest of their life. According to the North Carolina Lottery,...
SNAP Schedule: Virginia EBT Card Benefits for August 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia...
$1 Million Lottery Tickets Sold In North Carolina: See If You Won
If you bought it ticket, check your numbers now!
visitshenandoah.org
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley
The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
Mount Airy News
Camp Med students get real-life training
Camp Med students pose with crew members from one of the region’s medical helicopters. (Submitted photo) Camp Med students pose with the Northern Regional Hospital sign. Camp Med students along with some of Northern Regional Hospital’s Operating Room staff. (Submitted photo) “Camp Med was an AMAZING opportunity! I...
WHSV
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
Beagles settling into NC foster homes after rescue from Virginia breeding facility
Federal investigators cited Envigo for dozens of animal welfare violations. The Department of Justice intervened to help get the beagles into the care of the Humane Society of the United States, and the dogs are now going to rescues around the country, including Triangle Beagle Rescue.
Niner Times
Opinion: Charlotte should pay attention to this hurricane season
Charlotte is no stranger to severe weather in summer. From thunderstorms and supercell systems to flash floods, summers typically bring an increase in dangerous weather. However, it's hurricanes that make headlines. While Charlotte is at lower risk for hurricane impacts than the Carolina coast, these powerful storms have caused destruction and disruption across the area. Weather can affect many parts of our lives, especially when it's severe. From school to work and daily life activities, the weather has a way of putting itself first, and the rest of us are just along for the ride.
royalexaminer.com
Three quarters of Shenandoah Waterway locations sampled unsafe for swimming because of high bacteria levels
About three quarters of Virginia’s water monitoring stations in the Shenandoah Valley found levels of fecal bacteria so high in the first half of 2022 that they exceeded EPA recommendations for warning people about the health risks of swimming or splashing in the water. Seventy-six percent of Virginia Department...
2 North Carolina Lottery Winners Rake In The Big Bucks
The lucky players join the growing list of lottery winners across North Carolina.
