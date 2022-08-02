ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Airy News

Two concerts slated for this weekend

Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot will be in concert at the Blackmon Amphitheatre Saturday night, in a 7:30 p.m. concert. (Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council) The Surry Art Council’s Summer Concert Series has two bands set to play this weekend. Jukebox Rehab will play the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Friday night. Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot will take the stage on Saturday. Both shows will start at 7:30 p.m.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in North Carolina

If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Mount Airy, NC
sunny943.com

13 Fun Things to Do in North Carolina This August

Summer is winding down and school is starting back up soon, but that doesn’t mean an end to August summer fun in North Carolina!. We love to have a good time around these parts so whether you are a local or just passing through, North Carolina has some excellent August events for everyone.
TRAVEL
WFAE

Davidson novelist unpacks North Carolina thriller

Cutter’s Pass is dubbed “the most dangerous town in North Carolina.” And for good reason. Seven hikers have vanished into the woods — and no one can explain why. That mystery is at the center of The Last to Vanish, a new thriller by Megan Miranda, a Davidson, NC resident and author of 13 novels, including multiple New York Times Best Sellers. Her work has received positive reviews from The Washington Post and The Guardian to the New York Times.
DAVIDSON, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry County fair starts Friday

The Surry County Agricultural Fair — now in its 75th year — is starting sooner than normal, this week to be exact, but also will run for more days. Its 2022 version is scheduled to begin Friday and continue through Aug. 14 at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy, its longtime venue. In addition to midway attractions such as rides and games the fair will feature the Majestik Spectacular Motorcycle Show and AIWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling on multiple days, along with fireworks on selected evenings.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Hodges
FOX8 News

Baptist Children’s Homes of NC helps single moms become self-sufficient

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The mission of Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina has changed since it opened as an orphanage in 1885. Today, its ministries serve people in many different ways at nearly two dozen sites across North Carolina. The campus in Thomasville provides transitional group housing to families, including Cassandra Branch and her […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC man wins $276,942 after buying $2 ticket at Food Lion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Jami Sasso-Zavala, of Raleigh, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday’s drawing. Sasso-Zavala bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had the […]
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pageant#Christmas
visitshenandoah.org

The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley

The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
STAUNTON, VA
Mount Airy News

Camp Med students get real-life training

Camp Med students pose with crew members from one of the region’s medical helicopters. (Submitted photo) Camp Med students pose with the Northern Regional Hospital sign. Camp Med students along with some of Northern Regional Hospital’s Operating Room staff. (Submitted photo) “Camp Med was an AMAZING opportunity! I...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WHSV

Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Niner Times

Opinion: Charlotte should pay attention to this hurricane season

Charlotte is no stranger to severe weather in summer. From thunderstorms and supercell systems to flash floods, summers typically bring an increase in dangerous weather. However, it's hurricanes that make headlines. While Charlotte is at lower risk for hurricane impacts than the Carolina coast, these powerful storms have caused destruction and disruption across the area. Weather can affect many parts of our lives, especially when it's severe. From school to work and daily life activities, the weather has a way of putting itself first, and the rest of us are just along for the ride.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy