ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]

By Clay Moden
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wrrv.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Dmv
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

These Lake Ontario Restaurants Mean Great Food and ‘Wow’ Sunsets

Upstate New York is blessed to have hundreds of miles of our own private "ocean" at our back door. Lake Ontario stretches all the way from Niagara County up through Cape Vincent, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. This beautiful watery backdrop affords residents everything from lakeside homes and camping areas to marinas with boats coming and going off the lake, and to some wonderful restaurants that take full advantage of the Lake Ontario waterfront.
RESTAURANTS
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Forecasters Have Made Their Hudson Valley Fall Weather Predictions

While some may not want to think that far ahead, the weather experts are already putting together their long-range forecasts for the autumn. In fact, meteorological fall begins on September 1, while the actual Autumn Equinox takes place at 9:03 PM EDT on Thursday, September. 22. And as we're expected to see some of 2022's hottest temperatures yet this week in the Hudson Valley, what does the fall forecast have in store for us this year?
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

These 10 New York State Prisons Had The Most Assaults On Staff

New York State released a report about unusual incidents that have happened at all the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision facilities. Unusual incidents include inmate-on-inmate assaults, body fluid/human waste- attempted assault, hunger strike, spit net used, medical emergency, and more. The report also details the number of assaults on staff.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Need Compressed Natural Gas? Where Can You Buy It in the (845)?

Have a car that takes CNG, is it a struggle to find fuel? Did you think it would be tough when you bought a car that runs on Compressed Natural Gas? Was it worth it?. There are more options for people to use non-gasoline fuel options for cars here in the Hudson Valley, E-85, Ethanol, and even electricity. But while there are electric car charging stations all through out the Hudson Valley, (845), are there places that you can find Compressed Natural Gas, otherwise known as CNG?
VALHALLA, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

SO: Hudson Valley, NY Man Ran ‘Narcotics Supermarket’ Out of Senior Home

A Hudson Valley man is accused of "running a narcotics supermarket out of his apartment" in a senior housing development in the region. On Monday, August 1, 2022, at approximately 5 a.m., deputies from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and officers from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the John Crawford Senior Housing complex located at 33 Liberty Street in the Village of Monticello.
MONTICELLO, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

State Police Warn About Flashing Lights on on Roadways

If you're driving down the road in New York and see flashing lights, it may not be what it appears to be. The New York State Police is warning motorists to watch out for flashing yellow lights on the Thruway and other major roads that crisis-cross through the Empire State. In a post on it's Facebook page, police say the lights can be confusing to motorists who may think the lights are a crash or a checkpoint.
CARS
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy