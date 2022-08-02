ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: Maui home prices

Breweries of all sizes are popping up in Honolulu. Many of them are serving up brunch. Frolic Hawaii's Thomas Obungen and Grace Lee get a taste. Tua unhappy that news of his private wedding was made public. Hawaii youth baseball teams impress on the mainland. What's Trending: Earth records shortest...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

The gig economy is huge in Hawaii, but it comes with risks for workers

Amid concerning increase in pedestrian fatalities, city ramps up traffic safety efforts. Pedestrian safety month places focus on enhancing technology and helping more homeless victims. Rainbow Warriors offense looks to let it fly throughout fall training camp. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Halfway through week two of fall training camp...
HONOLULU, HI
lonelyplanet.com

Honolulu is the latest Hawaiian county to implement a new tourist tax

Honolulu is introducing a new hotel tax that will add an additional 3% surcharge to all hotel and short-term accommodation bookings, including Airbnb stays. A similar measure is already in place in Kaua'i, Maui, and Hawai'i counties. The new 3% tax will be collected from guests staying in hotels and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiireporter.com

Exempt food and medicine from GET

This commentary was originally published by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Aug. 3, 2022. Candidates for political office in Hawaii have suddenly started talking about a policy option that has been kicking around for years: Exempt food and medicine from the state general excise tax (GET). The reasoning is that such...
HAWAII STATE
lonelyplanet.com

The longest US domestic flight is coming back to take travelers to Hawaii

Travelers wishing to fly between Boston and Hawaii can do so from December © Glowing Earth Photography / 500px. In good news for travelers wishing to fly to Hawaii for some sunshine and sea during the Christmas holidays, Hawaiian Airlines has announced that it will resume the almost 10-hour service between Honolulu and Boston on 18 December.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 3,689 COVID cases, 21 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 3,689 new coronavirus cases and 21 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. There are 2,503 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 468 on the Big Island, 146 on Kauai, two on […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Flood advisory expires for parts of Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory for southwest area of east Maui has been allowed to expire after heavy rains diminished. Earlier Wednesday afternon, rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour in the Wailea-Makena area, causing minor flooding. Trade winds have become lighter, with...
ENVIRONMENT
KITV.com

Nearly 100,000 pounds of debris and ghost nets removed from reefs off Hawaii by freedivers

A team of free divers removed nearly 100,000 pounds of debris and ghost nets from reefs and beaches off of Hawaii. Team members with the Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project (PMDP), a Hawaii-based non-profit organization, returned to Honolulu on Saturday aboard the 185-ft ship M/V Imua cleared 97,295 pounds of marine debris -- including 86,000 pounds of ghost nets --- from reefs and beaches of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument (Northwestern Hawaiian Islands).
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Maui airport overwhelmed with lines, handing out water

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Long lines persist as travelers continue to overwhelm Maui’s Kahului airport. Officials said the wait times seem to be worse between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Officials say it’s been an ongoing problem for about a month now. Some people were taken by surprise while others were prepared for the long […]
KAHULUI, HI
KTVU FOX 2

