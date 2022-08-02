ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Family ranch of 5 generations burns down in Carter Canyon Fire

GERING, Neb. — During the Carter Canyon fire, which grew to burn over 15,500 acres, three houses were destroyed. One of those houses was occupied by David and Carolyne Ewing. They are both 72-years-old and lived in their ranch house for 20 years, their son Josh Ewing said Carolyn evacuated immediately and David stayed to try to wet down the house and cut lines in the fences for the cattle to run away.
GERING, NE
kfornow.com

Firefighters Making Progress Against Panhandle Range Fire

Gering, NE -10/11 News- (August 3, 2022) The wildfire in the Scottsbluff area is estimated to be 50% contained as of Tuesday. This week, the Nebraska National Guard deployed soldiers and helicopters to help battle the blaze. 10/11 NOW spoke with a chief warrant officer with the National Guard who’s...
GERING, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Severe Thunderstorm for Scotts Bluff, Banner, and Kimball Counties

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:30 p.m. for Scotts Bluff, Banner, and Kimball Counties. At 3:55 p.m. severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wildcat Hills Campground to near Oliver Reservoir, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated.
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Firefighters respond to blaze at Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (NCN)- As firefighters battled a large blaze at Carter Canyon south of Gering Saturday night, a fire broke out at the Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff. Crews from Scotts Bluff Rural, Scottsbluff and Gering Fire Departments responded to the scene at approximately 9:50 p.m. Saturday. Scotts Bluff Rural...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
9NEWS

Fast-moving wildfire destroys homes in western Nebraska

GERING, Neb. — A fast-moving wildfire has destroyed three homes and damaged seven others in western Nebraska, the local emergency management agency said. The Carter Canyon Fire was first reported as two separate fires around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Both were burning in heavy timber within the Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area and Carter Canyon Public Land southwest of Gering in the Nebraska panhandle.
GERING, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two-vehicle accident closes Highway 30 at Potter

POTTER - A medical helicopter was called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 in Potter Thursday afternoon. The Nebraska Department of Transportation closed the road at the intersection of Hwy. 30, Link 17B and Chestnut Street after a semi-tractor-trailer and care were involved in the crash.
POTTER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Flood Communications purchases KIMB-FM radio in Kimball, Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb., Aug. 2, 2022 – Flood Communications, which reaches more than 500,000 homes as the largest news operation in Nebraska, announced Tuesday it has acquired Kimball radio station KIMB-FM. “We are excited to become a closer part of the Kimball community and be a resource to listeners and...
KIMBALL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska National Guard activated for wildfire

GERING, Neb. - More help is coming to the Nebraska panhandle to control the Carter Canyon Fire southwest of Gering. At the request of local authorities, and approval of Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Army National Guard activated six personnel with a Blackhawk Helicopter and water bucket. Authorities said the...
News Channel Nebraska

Methamphetamine found at traffic stop in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A Gering man was arrested after failing to signal when turning, that led to a traffic stop and arrest. 47-year-old Rogelio Guel. of Gering, failed to signal on East 20th street onto Frontage road. From there the vehicle went into the Scottsbluff Inn parking lot. Court...
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney volleyball is gearing up for a good season

SIDNEY, NE. — The Red Raiders are taking this volleyball season very seriously with a week of conditioning training and two practices a day. “We were at the pool on Monday and we’re on the track Tuesday, Wednesday, back to the pool Thursday and then hit the sand courts Friday,” Head Volleyball Coach Julie Smith said.
