Deftones announce third annual Dia De Los Deftones

Read on www.nme.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]
Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery
New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
Lady A Postpones Tour as Band Member Charles Kelley Pursues "Journey to Sobriety"
Watch: Lady A Postpones Tour Amid Bandmember's Sobriety Journey. The band members of Lady A are looking after their own. The country music group announced on Aug. 4 that they're postponing their Request Line Tour so member Charles Kelley can focus on his sobriety. "Being on the road with our...
NME
My Chemical Romance lead tributes to producer Doug McKean who has died aged 54
My Chemical Romance have paid tribute to producer Doug McKean, who has died aged 54. According to an obituary shared by the band, McKean passed away yesterday (July 29) from a brain haemorrhage. In 2001, McKean moved to Los Angeles to work with producer Rob Cavallo, and went on to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
guitar.com
Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”
Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
David Ellefson has made a Megadeth supergroup with two other ex-members
The band will be playing two classic Megadeth albums in full!
The Mars Volta Announce First Album in a Decade, Share New Song: Listen
It’s official: The Mars Volta have announced their first new album in a decade. The self-titled LP is due September 16. The Mars Volta are also releasing a new song called “Vigil” today to celebrate the news. Check it out below. The Mars Volta is 14 tracks...
David Ellefson Reveals How a Fan Letter Inspired Megadeth to Play Faster in Early Days
When you think of thrash metal, you think of lightning riffs, and that is something that Megadeth's 1985 Killing Is My Business debut definitely has. But as former bassist David Ellefson recently shared on his website, a fan letter provided the impetus for pushing the band toward the even more blistering sound that fans have come to love on that record.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pearl Jam Cancels Concert Following ‘Extreme Circumstances’ for Eddie Vedder
While it takes time for musicians and bands to find their voice, for Pearl Jam, it seemed to start as soon as the band formed in 1990. The following year, Pearl Jam debuted their first album called Ten. For the next five years, that record stayed on the Billboard 200 chart. Other milestones made by that single album included platinum 13 times and becoming one of the highest-selling records in the rock genre. With a total of 11 albums, Pearl Jam continues to entertain fans all over the world. But on Wednesday, the band canceled a concert after singer Eddie Vedder damaged his throat during another show.
Travis Scott Lands “Road To Utopia” Las Vegas Residency, Inks Multi-Year Partnership
Click here to read the full article. Travis Scott will be a mainstay in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future, as the rap star has inked a multi-year partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas to bring his “Road to Utopia” to the city of sin for a nightclub residency experience. Per Billboard, Scott has signed on for seven appearances at Zouk Nightclub. The first of which will take place on Sept. 17, with an additional show date of Oct. 15 also scheduled. Described as a “mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience,” “Road to Utopia” will find Scott taking full advantage of the...
Guitar World Magazine
Producer Max Norman recalls recording Randy Rhoads’ remarkable solos: “You could see it in his face... he was steeling himself, getting ready to pounce”
In the world of hard rock and heavy metal, English producer/engineer Max Norman needs no introduction – his impressive discography speaks for itself. From Megadeth’s Countdown to Extinction to Ozzy Osbourne’s Blizzard of Ozz, Diary of a Madman and Tribute, when it comes to metal, Max clearly has a Midas touch.
NME
Watch Gang of Youths cover Travis’ ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’
Gang of Youths have performed a cover of ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’ by Travis while appearing on Australian radio station triple j’s Like a Version segment. The band, who are currently in the midst of a tour of their home country in support of third album ‘Angel in Realtime’, stay relatively faithful to the 1999 original, paring it back somewhat for an acoustic rendition, with frontman Dave Le’aupepe accompanied by strings and piano.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Omar Apollo Announces Tour With Ravyn Lenae, Shares New Song: Listen
Omar Apollo has announced a tour behind his 2022 album Ivory. The Prototype Tour, alongside Ravyn Lenae, takes place this fall across North America. Find those dates, and listen to the new song “Highlight,” below. “Highlight” is one of several new tracks that’s featured on Ivory (Marfil), the...
NME
Hundreds of venues sign up to not take cut of artists’ merchandise sales – but campaigners want more
A campaign to stop music venues from taking a cut of artists’ merchandise sales is proving successful, but campaigners say that more live music spaces still need to sign up. Back in January, the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) announced a new directory highlighting music venues that charge zero commission on the sale of merchandise. The ‘100% Venues’ database aimed to address the “outdated and unfair” practice of performance spaces taking a cut of acts’ merch proceeds at gigs.
NME
VERIVERY announce dates and venues for ‘PAGE: 0’ US and Latin America tour
VERIVERY have announced the dates and venues for their forthcoming tour of the United States and Latin America. Yesterday (August 2), the boyband announced the details of the upcoming shows under their ‘PAGE : O’ concert series through a poster on their social media channels. The US leg of their tour will kick off in Boston on September 14, before heading to cities like New York, Orlando and Dallas. The group will wrap up the series in October with shows in Santiago and Mexico City.
NME
How to watch Evo 2022 this weekend
Today (August 5) marks the beginning of Evo 2022, the largest fighting game tournament in the world. Due to having several streams for different games, it can be confusing to watch for first-time viewers – to avoid missing a bout, here’s how to watch Evo 2022. Taking place...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
David Ellefson reveals why Megadeth's Killing Is My Business... is so fast - and it involves Metallica
Apparently, some of the original Killing Is My Business...And Business Is Good! material had "almost a Black Sabbath tempo"
Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert among performers headlining Windy City Smokeout this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Windy City Smokeout kicks off in Chicago's River West neighborhood this weekend.It's a party in the parking lot of the United Center and gates open at 2 p.m.Willie Nelson and Family will headline Thursday night with Turnpike Troubadours. On Friday, you can see Tim McGraw and Saturday Sam Hunt. Miranda Lambert will close the festival. Windy City Smokeout is not just a music festival, there's a focus on food. Smoque BBQ is among the restaurants offering delicious festival dishes. "We are doing literally hundreds of portions of ribs, we are also doing a smoked chilly dog," Barry Sorkin, pitmaster at Smoque, said. "We expect to go through of slabs of ribs and cases of hotdogs. Sorkin said Friday was a success and he's ready for the rest of the weekend. "The secret to BBQ is that there is no secret, just a lot of hard work," He said. "You have to pay attention to the details."
Listen to Jordan Rudess covering Giorgio Moroder's Chase from Midnight Express
Dream Theater keyboard wizard joins Rick Wakeman and Geoff Downes in prog-friendly album of Synthesizer Classics
Viking metal chieftains Amon Amarth go back to brutal basics on new album The Great Heathen Army
Album review: Amon Amarth’s The Great Heathen Army piles on the blood, gore and Biff Byford guest spots
Comments / 0