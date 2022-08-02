Deftones announce third annual Dia De Los Deftones

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Windy City Smokeout kicks off in Chicago's River West neighborhood this weekend.It's a party in the parking lot of the United Center and gates open at 2 p.m.Willie Nelson and Family will headline Thursday night with Turnpike Troubadours. On Friday, you can see Tim McGraw and Saturday Sam Hunt. Miranda Lambert will close the festival. Windy City Smokeout is not just a music festival, there's a focus on food. Smoque BBQ is among the restaurants offering delicious festival dishes. "We are doing literally hundreds of portions of ribs, we are also doing a smoked chilly dog," Barry Sorkin, pitmaster at Smoque, said. "We expect to go through of slabs of ribs and cases of hotdogs. Sorkin said Friday was a success and he's ready for the rest of the weekend. "The secret to BBQ is that there is no secret, just a lot of hard work," He said. "You have to pay attention to the details."

7 HOURS AGO