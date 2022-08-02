New affordable connectivity program helps low income Mississippians stay connected with broadband help

Read on www.wlbt.com
Related
WLBT
Meet State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney: ‘I have the benefit of many lessons learned’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “I’ve loved being a physician in Mississippi.”. His first week on the job as the state’s new health officer, the Mississippi State Department of Health officially introduced Dr. Dan Edney to the public in a virtual press conference. A humbled, grateful Edney was...
WLBT
MS alcohol delivery startup part of an emerging state business
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi startup could soon be taking on Uber when it comes to deliveries. We first met Moonshine Mississippi’s founder after he applied for a license to deliver alcohol in the state. The Madison-based business is filling a niche that has customers toasting. If you...
breezynews.com
New Health Officer Wants to Change Mississippi’s Status as Unhealthiest State
Mississippi’s new State Health Officer says it’s a “high calling” to look after the public health concerns of 2.9 million people. Dr. Dan Edney says he wants to be a catalyst for change. And he says, in this state, change can’t wait. Edney says he refuses to accept that it’s our fate to be the unhealthiest population in the nation. Mississippi continues to struggle with its rate of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, stroke, heart disease, opioid abuse and maternal-infant mortality. Edney says health rankings show we’re in 50th place “by a mile”. He says the challenges are difficult but they can be solved. With Mississippi making strides in education, Edney says there’s no reason it can’t do the same thing with public health.
wessonnews.com
Affordable broadband for SNAP households
Mississippi students and their families can now benefit from a new program that will help bridge the digital divide. The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) in partnership with Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM) are working to spread awareness about the Affordable Connectivity Program, a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
Reeves orders end of federal rent, utility assistance program
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced on Wednesday that Mississippi is ending a federal program in the state that offers up to 15 months of free rent and utility bill payments. At the direction of Governor Reeves, Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications to the federal government’s...
New State of Mississippi Health Officer wants to eliminate health disparities
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s newest State Health Officer discussed his priorities and upcoming agenda during a news conference on Thursday, August 4. Dr. Dan Edney discussed various issues including COVID-19, monkeypox, abortion and violence prevention. Edney, who was born and raised in the Mississippi Delta, shared that one of his top priorities is to […]
Mississippi governor halts rental assistance funds
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi will soon stop accepting applications to a federal rental assistance program created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people stave off evictions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday. The Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program will not accept any applications past Aug. 15, and the state will return as much as $130 million for the program back to the federal government. The total amount that will be returned to the Treasury Department will decrease with each new application that is approved or recertified, according to the governor’s office. “It’s time our state returns to pre-pandemic policies,” Reeves said at a press conference. “We will continue to say ‘no’ to these types of projects and handouts that encourage people to stay out of the workforce.” While Reeves praised a “booming” Mississippi economy, he said there are still too many people in the state “being paid not to work.” Labor shortages across the country have led to staffing woes for some employers and increased job opportunities for some workers.
Mississippi company offers alcohol delivery service
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021. In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tate Reeves halts Mississippi’s involvement in federal rental assistance program, a move called ‘heartless’ by one critic
Mississippi will soon stop accepting applications to a federal rental assistance program created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people stave off evictions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday. The Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program will not accept any applications past Aug. 15, and the state will return as much as...
hottytoddy.com
Baptist North Mississippi Makes U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals list
Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a High Performing Hospital for hip fractures. The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.
desotocountynews.com
Pandemic EBT benefits to families announced
The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) have received federal approval to distribute Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to approximately 466,000 Mississippi children who participated in the National School Lunch Program or were under six years old and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-22 school year or summer 2022 months.
Some Mississippi residents can get up to $3,500 for safe rooms
Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mississippi chosen for vehicle manufacturing facility
(The Center Square) – A new workforce investment in Mississippi is expected to create 90 jobs, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced on his Facebook page that Terberg Taylor Americas Group LLC will open a specialty vehicle manufacturing facility through a $15.9 million investment. The project is a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville and Royal Terberg Group of The Netherlands.
Carbon dioxide shortage could lead to national beer shortage
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A national shortage in carbon dioxide could lead to a national beer shortage. The gas is a vital ingredient in the majority of all beer brewed here in the United States. The shortage was spurred after one of the country’s largest carbon dioxide production hubs in Jackson, Mississippi, became contaminated. Since […]
SBA offers assistance for Mississippians affected by March’s severe weather
DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi businesses and neighbors affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on March 22, 2022. can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman made the loans available in response to a letter from Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) dated […]
WLBT
Thousands of Central Mississippi students return to school
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Summer break is over and tens of thousands of students across Mississippi are returning to school this week. The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) set two policies that call for all school districts to resume in-person instruction as the primary mode of teaching starting in the 2021-22 school year. These policies remain in effect for the 2022-23 school year.
mississippifreepress.org
Legalizing Cannabis In Mississippi: The Complexity of Regulating Federally Illegal Markets
Many political leaders and citizens wrote off cannabis’ legalization in Mississippi on May 14, 2021, after the Mississippi Supreme Court killed Initiative 65, a medical-marijuana program that 68% of Mississippian voters approved in November 2020. The move shattered many hearts, and I was left having conversations with activists who had no idea what to do next. To add salt to this newfound wound, this decision also prevented the people from using the ballot-initiative process.
WTOK-TV
Ochsner Rush Health merger now official
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rush Health Systems has officially merged with Ochsner Health, becoming Ochsner Rush Health. The Monday announcement is a conclusion of the process that began with a letter of intent to merge in June 2021. The health provider said work has already begun to expand access to patients in East Mississippi and West Alabama.
MSDH reports 1,575 new COVID-19 cases
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi has been increasing over the last few weeks. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported there were 1,575 new cases on Wednesday, August 3. Ten additional deaths were reported during that time. The new cases were reported to the department by 3:00 […]
466,000 Mississippi children to get P-EBT benefits for Fall 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Leaders announced 466,000 Mississippi children who participated in the National School Lunch Program are expected to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits for the fall. This comes after the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) received federal approval to distribute the benefits. Additionally, children under […]
Comments / 0