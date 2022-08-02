Binghamton Police Seek Gunman in Shooting Near City Deli

Read on wnbf.com
Shots Reportedly Fired, Guns Taken in Dickinson Home Robbery
Several gunshots are said to have been fired and dozens of weapons may have been stolen in a home invasion in the town of Dickinson. New York State Police have released little information about last weekend's incident that happened about five blocks from where 12-year-old Aliza Spencer was fatally shot last April.
Owego Police Report Brawl, Fugitive and Attempted Assault
Owego Police are announcing the capture of a teenage fugitive last week among several high-profile cases. Among the cases listed in the weekly update from the Village Police Department, authorities say 18-year-old Aiden LaForest of Owego was arrested under a warrant issued by Athens, Pennsylvania for a theft. The teen...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Bomb Threat Reported at Binghamton University
Binghamton University has closed a building due to a reported bomb threat. Binghamton University notified staff and students via B-ALERT messaging system saying the Health Sciences Building would be closed for the day as a result of a bomb threat. University police, local law enforcement, and the FBI investigated the...
z955.com
Police: Several arrests made in Owego brawl
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Multiple people face charges after an alleged fight in Owego. Police say the brawl happened July 25 on North Avenue near Main Street. It allegedly involved 40 people who were arguing and fighting. Authorities say several people are charged with violation of disorderly conduct and...
whcuradio.com
Elmira principal fired after DWI crash
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A principal in the Elmira City School District is out of a job. WENY-TV reports the school board decided to fire Robert Bailey, after the Broadway Academy principal’s DWI crash in 2019. Bailey later pled guilty. Disciplinary charges were filed by the school board against the administrator in January 2020.
Binghamton Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Deli Shooting
Police have arrested a suspect after a man was shot a few blocks from Binghamton's Cheri Lindsey Park where a "night out" against crime was about to get underway. According to Mayor Jared Kraham, 38-year-old Carheem Felton of Binghamton has been charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
Police looking for Family Dollar bike thief
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are asking for help in finding a bicycle thief in downtown Elmira Wednesday morning. The Elmira Police Department posted a photo of the alleged thief who was accused of stealing the bike at the William Street Family Dollar around 10:00 a.m. on August 3. Police said that in the security […]
Two Binghamton Teens Charged in Home Invasion, Robbery
Authorities say a pair of teenagers suspected in an early-morning Broome County home invasion were found hiding out at a Binghamton residence. State troopers were sent to Bevier Street in the town of Dickinson shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report that two people broke into a home.
Trooper who was shot testifies in Johnson trial
Day two of testimonials in the trial of a Colesville man accused of shooting a state trooper last June was held at Broome County Court today.
Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: July 26-August 3
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people in connection with an alleged arson in the Town of Delhi. 34-year-old Amanda Nodine is facing felony and misdemeanor charges including violating an order of protection and setting a fire that damaged property. Separately, Nodine’s alleged co-conspirator, Chance Byington, 25, is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to the case.
3 charged after burglary in Norwich
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office responded to a trespass in progress report and found Aaron Gabriel, 41, Jennifer Pollock, 37, and Tami Gray, 33 on the property.
Multiple charged after 40-person fight in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple people were charged after a 40-person fight in Owego last week, police said. Owego Police and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Avenue near Main Street for a disturbance on Monday, July 25 around 9:00 p.m. Officers found about forty people “involved in a large argument and fighting” […]
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 18, 2022 through July 24, 2022 there were 75 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and three traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Charlotte G. Barrett, age 52 of Nichols,...
Officer Lee Barta Remembered 27 Years After End-of-Watch
August 3 marks the 27th anniversary since the line-of-duty death of a young City of Binghamton Police officer. Lee Barta was gunned down in 1995 while looking for a work-release suspect on the North side of the city of Binghamton. Barta had responded with other officers to Liberty Street shortly...
Two teens charged after home invasion on Bevier Street
On July 31st, shortly after 2 a.m., New York State Troopers responded to a residence on Bevier Street in the Town of Dickinson following reports that two males broke into the occupied home.
Binghamton Neighborhood Overwhelmed by “Garbage Garage”
A neighborhood on the border of the City of Binghamton and Town of Dickinson has been overrun with rats, wet sewage and a horrible smell thanks to a vacant property on the block. Melissa Burns, a neighbor directly adjacent to the vacant property, has been fighting an uphill battle to...
Crews Rescue Person From Under Garbage Truck In Bovina, New York
Never a day goes by when we see emergency personnel headed to assist a person or persons for whatever the situation might be. It becomes second nature to not give it a thought except to move over if you are in traffic where the emergency vehicle needs to pass by you.
Towanda man sentenced for Keystone Theatre burglary
TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man who broke into the Keystone Theatre to steal cash and food earlier this year has been sentenced to at least 3.5 years in prison and will pay over $10,000 in restitution, according to the District Attorney. Samuel Ackley, 60, was sentenced to 42-96 months in a Pennsylvania State […]
WKTV
Otsego County father accused of hitting son with metal water bottle
An Otsego County man is facing charges after allegedly hitting his 5-year-old son with a metal water bottle. According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was launched when the son was admitted to Bassett Hospital with an eye injury. Clayton Truax, 25, of Roseboom, was arrested on...
Dickinson Man Pleads Guilty in Slashing of Woman During Dispute
Prosecutors say a Broome County man will be sentenced to prison after he acknowledged cutting a woman with a knife. 31-year-old Dillon Thomas of the town of Dickinson has pleaded guilty in Broome County Court to second-degree attempted assault. According to the district attorney's office, Thomas was involved in a...
WNBF News Radio 1290
Binghamton, NY
